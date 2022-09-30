ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Just days into new budget, city must adjust for rising costs

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 4 days ago

The new fiscal year will have barely started when Wichita Falls city councilors must consider budget adjustments caused by inflation. Paying more than budgeted for two expensive pieces of equipment is on the agenda at Tuesday's council meeting.

The city began saving money over the past year to buy a new trash compactor for the landfill. Just over $1,000,000 was budgeted to buy the equipment, which looks like a huge dozer. After councilors passed the new budget Sept. 6, city staff learned the price of the compactor went up by $347,840, the vendor blaming the increase on the rising cost of steel, shipping and freight.

The city staff recommends coughing up the extra cash because one of the city's two existing compactors has been out of service for nine months and the second one has been down more than two months, forcing landfill workers to use regular dozers and rack up 270 hours in overtime.

Councilors must also consider allocating an extra $17,000 for a new street sweeper that was originally budgeted for $310,000.

Council members will also hand out portions of the $29 million windfall it got from the federal government's Rescue Plan Act. The biggest ticket item will be $1,500,00 to go to local nonprofits that lost income during the COVID-19 pandemic. A five-person panel consisting of two council members, a local foundation representative and two Midwestern State University groups will advise the council on which organizations should get the money.

Another $250,000 in ARPA money will go to the local arts community and $173,800 will be allocated to renovate bathrooms at the Wichita Falls City-County Health District.

In other business, councilors will:

  • Consider spending about $1,736,000 for the annual purchase of new garbage trucks
  • Grant continuing franchises to American Medical Response and Transtar for ambulance services
  • Accept a grant for $421,136 for portable radios for firefighters
  • Fight a proposed rate hike by Oncor Electric that would raise rates by about $6 per month for residential users.
  • Approve expenditures of $376,463 related to river gauges and operation of lakes Kemp and Diversion and a canal system by the Wichita County Water Improvement District No. 2.

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

City of Wichita Falls declines Oncor rate increase

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Your electricity bill could soon be on the rise. Oncor has proposed around an 11% increase to City of Wichita Falls residents. After city officials rejected that offer, conversations for a new deal are ongoing. The current situation is pending litigation, according to City Attorney...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

California Bowling opens distribution center in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new business scored a strike when it decided to open its distribution center in Wichita Falls. The Wichita Falls Chamber and Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation announced that California Bowling, LLC worked closely with their team and developer Gary Mehan to determine the best location for the bowling business. Together they decided 523 Beverly would suit the company’s needs best as it has a whare house, office space and is centrally located.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

BBB warns of change-of-address scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau received a report last week from someone who stopped receiving their mail. The consumer was reportedly a victim of one of the most common frauds: a change-of-address scam. This scam is a type of mail fraud where scammers trick the postal service into diverting your mail to a new address, according to the BBB.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Business
Wichita Falls, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Falls City, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Business
kswo.com

Comanche County offers new pre-trial release program

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County’s new pre-trial release program officially started on Saturday. This pre-trial release program will not only benefit the inmates, but also the county and community. Comanche County commissioners approved $80,000 in ARPA funds just last week, which will fund the pre-trial release program for...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
texomashomepage.com

Deputies find mix of meth and fentanyl

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman with a lengthy record of drug-related arrests and convictions is now facing a charge for manufacture and delivery of controlled substances, including fentanyl. Nancy Freeman, 48, is jailed on a $50,000 bond after deputies arrested her Saturday morning, Oct. 1, on...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
kswo.com

Two Lawton emergency telecommunicators receive award

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two emergency telecommunicators from the Lawton Emergency Communications Department have received awards for their handling of a dangerous situation earlier this year. Kristina Rorrer and Katrina Stearns were presented the “Civilian Medal of Appreciation” from the American Police Hall of Fame. Fletcher Police Chief...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

CoL: Use caution when emptying swimming pools

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is reminding citizens to be careful when emptying pools as summer comes to an end. Experts say chlorine is toxic to wildlife so when you empty your pool, make sure it is dechlorinated and drain it into grass or gravel to help filter the water.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Residents displaced after fire on west side of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were called to a residential fire in west Lawton on Monday afternoon. The fire started around 5:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of NW Motif Manor Blvd. and when crews arrived they reported having heavy smoke coming from the duplex. Firefighters said the fire...
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
newschannel6now.com

Rain chances return to the forecast this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Tuesday, we will have a high of 88 with sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 55 with clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 89 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 61 with partly cloudy skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Chair assault results in prison sentence for Wichita Falls man

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 59-year-old Wichita Falls man with previous convictions for attempted murders received a 5-year prison sentence for assaulting a woman with a chair in 2021. Delfino Aleman pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday, October 4, in 78th District Court. In the same...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

No injuries reported in Friday afternoon house fires

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department was kept busy battling structure fires Friday afternoon. According to WFFD assistant fire marshal, Jared Burchett, on Friday, September 30, at about 4 p.m., the department responded to a structure fire at 2159 Avenue F. They found fire and smoke...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

One dead in shooting on city’s north side

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating the scene of a shooting on the city’s north side. According to preliminary reports, shortly before 5 p.m., Saturday, October 01, a male victim was shot in an alleyway behind a business on North Eighth Street. Police setup a crime scene area and were talking to possible witnesses.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Walters Car Cruz brings community together

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - The 2022 Walters Car Cruz brought vehicles old and new to Cotton County Saturday. Vendors sold food and homemade crafts, while classic car lovers enjoyed checking out different rides. There were plenty of games and activities to keep the kids busy too. Bubblegum blowing and football...
WALTERS, OK
kswo.com

Sunday morning wreck sends Stephens Co. men to the hospital

STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck sent two Stephens County men to the hospital early Sunday morning, just before 1 a.m. near Comanche. The pair were driving northbound on County Road 2810 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it left the road. The driver then overcorrected...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
texomashomepage.com

Former Wichita County deputy found guilty, sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A six-man, six-woman jury found former Wichita County Deputy Gerald “Tony” Morgan guilty of invasive visual recording, Wednesday, after about 30 minutes of deliberation. Later the jury returned with the punishment of 180 days in state jail. The maximum sentence is two years.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Times Record News

Times Record News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy