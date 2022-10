INDIANAPOLIS — Two of the NFL's top running backs go head to head in a key game at Lucas Oil Stadium that will change the trajectory of two AFC South Division teams trying to recover from slow starts. The Colts (1-1-1) and Jonathan Taylor and Tennessee Titans (1-2) and Derrick Henry are coming off their first victories last weekend and hoping to establish themselves as favorites to win the division.

