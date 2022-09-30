ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Botanical Garden hosting Fall STEM camp

By Kaitlin Kanable
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Registration has opened for the Huntsville Botanical Garden’s Fall Break STEM Camp.

The camp begins Monday, October 3, and runs through Oct. 7. It is designed to immerse children in nature through hands-on, engaging, activities. This year’s camp will have a special focus on trees and the role they play in our lives.

Children 4-7 years old will be grouped together, while children 8-11 years old will spend the week together. The week-long camp is $250 for Garden members and $400 for non-members.

While the camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. there is an option for extended care before and after the camp. Morning extended care starts at 7:30 a.m. and afternoon extended care goes until 5:30 p.m.

Those interested in registering for the camp or needing more information can visit the Botanical Garden’s website .

