Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newsantaana.com
Free health fair in Santa Ana on Oct. 9
Join the Tzu Chi Orange County Community Health Fair on Sunday, October 9 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 950 W. Highland. This event is open to everyone, both kids and adults. The following services will be offered for free:. medical consultations,. prescriptions,. acupuncture and. dental appointments (cleanings,...
newsantaana.com
Check out the new O.C. Museum of Art for free on Oct. 8 and 9
After a three year building project, the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) reopens in its permanent home at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Join OCMA as they open the doors to their new permanent home on Saturday October 8 at 5 p.m. For 24-hours the museum will be open and activated with music, food, films, yoga, dancing, and more. Free and open to the public, no tickets or RSVP required!
newsantaana.com
Saint Columban School in Garden Grove on lockdown due to a possible armed suspect in the area
A reader sent us a tip a few minutes ago that Saint Columban School, in Garden Grove, is on lockdown due to a threat posed by an armed and dangerous suspect who may be near the school. The tip came from a reader who has a relative that works at this school.
newsantaana.com
The SAPD is searching for a man who stabbed a woman on Monday
The SAPD is on the hunt for an unidentified man who stabbed a woman on Monday in Santa Ana. The SAPD received calls about the crime at about 5:20 a.m. The stabbing occurred near Highland and S. Sycamore streets, according to the SAPD. Will you still vote for Sarmiento even...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsantaana.com
An armed robber on a bike stole a necklace from a victim near Rosita Elementary School
On September 18, 2022, the victim was walking westbound on Hazard Avenue, directly in front of Rosita Elementary, when the wanted suspect approached him. The suspect was armed with a black handgun, which he brandished at the victim and demanded his gold necklace. The victim complied and handed over the necklace.
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police are searching for a man who fired a gun inside the Cutie Lounge
On Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 02:45 hrs., Anh Ton unlawfully discharged a firearm inside an occupied business (Cutie Lounge) in May 2022 and fled in the above pictured vehicle. Ton has been identified as the suspect by multiple witnesses. Who will you vote for in the OC 2nd Supervisorial...
newsantaana.com
The Orange Police arrested two probationers on drug, weapon and stolen car charges
An Orange patrol officer stopped a vehicle on South Main Street this Sunday and it turned out the passenger was on probation. During a search of the vehicle, the officer located an unregistered loaded firearm and drug paraphernalia. The probationer was booked at Orange County Jail and another gun was...
newsantaana.com
Secured O.C. property tax bills for FY 2022-23 mailed and available online
SANTA ANA, Calif. — Orange County Treasurer Shari Freidenrich announced that over 882,000 secured property tax bills totaling more than $8.3 billion have been mailed to the names of the property owners on the most recent tax roll. The secured property tax bills are now available online at octreasurer.com/octaxbill.
Comments / 0