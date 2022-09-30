ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tustin, CA

Free health fair in Santa Ana on Oct. 9

Join the Tzu Chi Orange County Community Health Fair on Sunday, October 9 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 950 W. Highland. This event is open to everyone, both kids and adults. The following services will be offered for free:. medical consultations,. prescriptions,. acupuncture and. dental appointments (cleanings,...
SANTA ANA, CA
Check out the new O.C. Museum of Art for free on Oct. 8 and 9

After a three year building project, the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) reopens in its permanent home at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Join OCMA as they open the doors to their new permanent home on Saturday October 8 at 5 p.m. For 24-hours the museum will be open and activated with music, food, films, yoga, dancing, and more. Free and open to the public, no tickets or RSVP required!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The SAPD is searching for a man who stabbed a woman on Monday

The SAPD is on the hunt for an unidentified man who stabbed a woman on Monday in Santa Ana. The SAPD received calls about the crime at about 5:20 a.m. The stabbing occurred near Highland and S. Sycamore streets, according to the SAPD. Will you still vote for Sarmiento even...
SANTA ANA, CA
Secured O.C. property tax bills for FY 2022-23 mailed and available online

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Orange County Treasurer Shari Freidenrich announced that over 882,000 secured property tax bills totaling more than $8.3 billion have been mailed to the names of the property owners on the most recent tax roll. The secured property tax bills are now available online at octreasurer.com/octaxbill.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

