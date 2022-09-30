ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez responds to 'vile' online comments after Hailey Bieber interview

By Mara Leighton
 4 days ago
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images / Invision
  • Selena Gomez responded to "vile" and "disgusting" comments seemingly aimed at Hailey Bieber.
  • In a candid "Call Her Daddy" interview on Wednesday, the model said she never "stole" Justin Bieber.
  • Gomez discussed the irony of having "kind words" lip products and fans harassing Hailey Bieber.

