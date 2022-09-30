ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years

The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
CBS Philly

We now know who the Phillies will play in the NL Wild Card Round

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies know who they're playing Friday. With the San Diego Padres' 6-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, the Phillies are now locked into the National League's third wild-card spot.The Phillies will face the St. Louis Cardinals for three games in St. Louis on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Game times have yet to be announced.Zack Wheeler will start Game 1 and Aaron Nola will be on the mound for Game 2. If there's a Game 3, the Phillies will send out Ranger Suarez.St. Louis has yet to reveal their pitching plans, but...
