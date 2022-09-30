Read full article on original website
Josh Donaldson gone from 2023 New York Yankees if report is valid
Getting angry at Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge would be the perfect way to be removed from the New York Yankees’ plans going forward. That could be the case with Josh Donaldson. Sister site Yanks Go Yard posted that Donaldson was irritated with the pair of sluggers during their...
Are Twins benching Luis Arráez to keep Yankees’ Aaron Judge from Triple Crown?
As the race for the batting title heated up last week, one of the frontrunners was nowhere to be found over the weekend. Minnesota Twins second baseman Luis Arráez has missed two of the last three games, coincidentally, right as he took a narrow lead over New York Yankees star Aaron Judge for the top average in the American League.
Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years
The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
We now know who the Phillies will play in the NL Wild Card Round
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies know who they're playing Friday. With the San Diego Padres' 6-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, the Phillies are now locked into the National League's third wild-card spot.The Phillies will face the St. Louis Cardinals for three games in St. Louis on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Game times have yet to be announced.Zack Wheeler will start Game 1 and Aaron Nola will be on the mound for Game 2. If there's a Game 3, the Phillies will send out Ranger Suarez.St. Louis has yet to reveal their pitching plans, but...
Xander Bogaerts follows up storybook grand slam with cryptic comment
It was determined weeks ago that the Boston Red Sox season would end not with a bang, but with a whimper. But Xander Bogaerts, who could be playing his final games in a Sox uniform, is not content to go quietly into the night. In the penultimate game of the...
