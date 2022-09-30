PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies know who they're playing Friday. With the San Diego Padres' 6-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, the Phillies are now locked into the National League's third wild-card spot.The Phillies will face the St. Louis Cardinals for three games in St. Louis on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Game times have yet to be announced.Zack Wheeler will start Game 1 and Aaron Nola will be on the mound for Game 2. If there's a Game 3, the Phillies will send out Ranger Suarez.St. Louis has yet to reveal their pitching plans, but...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO