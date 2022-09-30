ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for tractor stolen in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find a tractor that was reportedly stolen in Rutherford County. Deputies said the Massey Ferguson 283 tractor was supposedly stolen from a location on Sarah Lee Road. Anyone with information regarding the suspect...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville murder suspect to be featured in nationwide report

WLOS — An Asheville murder suspect will be featured on Investigation Discovery this week. In Pursuit with John Walsh will feature fugitive Diontae Whitson in its next episode, titled “A Broken Bond,” airing on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, on Investigation Discovery and streaming the same day on discovery+.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Buncombe County, NC
FOX Carolina

Law enforcement seeks help in finding missing Rutherford Co. man

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. They say 29-year-old Robert “Bobby” Watts was last seen near Harrill Dairy Road in Forest City driving a light blue 2008 Honda CRV with a North Carolina license plate: JFT-3783.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

AVL Murder Featured on Discovery, APD: "Fatal Hit n Run still Unsolved"

(Henderson County, NC) -- Work is about to begin at a new Henderson County industrial park. A groundbreaking is set for Thursday morning on McMurray Road in Flat Rock, where developers are constructing four buildings for the Blue Ridge Commerce Center. It's an 80-million-dollar project that should be completed next year.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

5 farms, 1 camp up for conservation in Buncombe County

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners will vote on six conservation easement projects this week. The projects would protect five farms in Asheville, Barnardsville, Leicester and Weaverville. Commissioners will also be voting on an easement purchase for 234 acres at Camp Woodson in Black Mountain in collaboration with Conserving Carolina.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Work to begin Monday on Asheville's Merrimon Avenue

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Changes are coming to Merrimon Avenue in Asheville, starting Monday evening, Oct. 10. NCDOT will begin converting the four-lane pattern to a three-lane pattern. The new configuration from Midland Road to W.T. Weaver Boulevard will consist of a northbound lane, a southbound lane, a center turn lane and bike lanes in both directions.
ASHEVILLE, NC
counton2.com

Deputies arrest 2 after overnight shooting, Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested two following a shooting Thursday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call of a gunshot wound in Buncombe County. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Deputies...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Nationwide trend of declining public school enrollment seen in some mountain districts

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Public school enrollment has dropped nationally and locally in recent years, with the trend starting prior to the pandemic in many places, but certainly exacerbated by COVID-19. Average Daily Membership (ADM) is considered the most accurate metric of how many students are enrolled and attending a school. ADM is the number of students in membership for a defined period of time, generally 20 instructional days. A student is in membership if they are scheduled for at least half the instructional day.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
