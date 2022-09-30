Read full article on original website
Inmate dies at Spartanburg Co. Detention Center
An inmate died early Monday morning at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
Deputies looking for tractor stolen in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find a tractor that was reportedly stolen in Rutherford County. Deputies said the Massey Ferguson 283 tractor was supposedly stolen from a location on Sarah Lee Road. Anyone with information regarding the suspect...
Asheville murder suspect to be featured in nationwide report
WLOS — An Asheville murder suspect will be featured on Investigation Discovery this week. In Pursuit with John Walsh will feature fugitive Diontae Whitson in its next episode, titled “A Broken Bond,” airing on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, on Investigation Discovery and streaming the same day on discovery+.
Man arrested for traffic violation dies in Spartanburg County jail, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man died Monday morning while incarcerated in an Upstate jail, an official said. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger pronounced Lavell Najah Lane, 29, of Moore, dead just after 5 a.m. at the Spartanburg County Detention Facility, on California Avenue. An autopsy was performed...
Law enforcement seeks help in finding missing Rutherford Co. man
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. They say 29-year-old Robert “Bobby” Watts was last seen near Harrill Dairy Road in Forest City driving a light blue 2008 Honda CRV with a North Carolina license plate: JFT-3783.
AVL Murder Featured on Discovery, APD: "Fatal Hit n Run still Unsolved"
(Henderson County, NC) -- Work is about to begin at a new Henderson County industrial park. A groundbreaking is set for Thursday morning on McMurray Road in Flat Rock, where developers are constructing four buildings for the Blue Ridge Commerce Center. It's an 80-million-dollar project that should be completed next year.
5 farms, 1 camp up for conservation in Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners will vote on six conservation easement projects this week. The projects would protect five farms in Asheville, Barnardsville, Leicester and Weaverville. Commissioners will also be voting on an easement purchase for 234 acres at Camp Woodson in Black Mountain in collaboration with Conserving Carolina.
One year later, police urge anyone with info on deadly hit-and-run to come forward
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A year after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a car in Asheville, police are continuing to urge anyone who might have any information on the incident to come forward. Authorities say 46-year-old Joe Marsh was struck on Hendersonville Road between Cedarcliff Road and...
Work to begin Monday on Asheville's Merrimon Avenue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Changes are coming to Merrimon Avenue in Asheville, starting Monday evening, Oct. 10. NCDOT will begin converting the four-lane pattern to a three-lane pattern. The new configuration from Midland Road to W.T. Weaver Boulevard will consist of a northbound lane, a southbound lane, a center turn lane and bike lanes in both directions.
Deputies arrest 2 after overnight shooting, Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested two following a shooting Thursday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call of a gunshot wound in Buncombe County. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Deputies...
Nationwide trend of declining public school enrollment seen in some mountain districts
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Public school enrollment has dropped nationally and locally in recent years, with the trend starting prior to the pandemic in many places, but certainly exacerbated by COVID-19. Average Daily Membership (ADM) is considered the most accurate metric of how many students are enrolled and attending a school. ADM is the number of students in membership for a defined period of time, generally 20 instructional days. A student is in membership if they are scheduled for at least half the instructional day.
Buncombe County commissioners increase budget to $5 million for roof of A-B Tech building
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners made a significant budget amendment for a roof replacement at Asheville–Buncombe Technical Community College. The original budget was for $1.7 million to replace the roof on the Technology Commercialization Center. Now, that budget has gone up to more than $5 million.
McDowell County teenager last seen early Sunday morning, Oct. 2
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a missing teenager. Noah Reid Allen, 16, was last seen at SUWS of the Carolinas at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, officials say. He is described as a white male who...
Two arrested following overnight shooting Buncombe County, officials say
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A shooting overnight Thursday, Sept. 29 in Buncombe County near the Weaverville area has led to the arrest of two individuals, Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Sept. 30. Geonessy Monet Vargas-Sanchez was taken into custody by Buncombe County Sheriff's Office early Friday morning and...
6 conservation easement projects get approval of Buncombe County commissioners
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners approved a budget amendment Tuesday night establishing six conservation easements totaling about 590 acres. Commissioners approved $384,000 for the projects. The work aligns with the county’s goal of preserving farmland and environmentally sensitive tracts.
Veterinary Emergency Group opens pet ER on Hendersonville Road in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A pet ER opened Monday in Asheville to help furry friends in need. The Veterinary Emergency Group hospital offers 24/7 emergency care to a variety of animals, including dogs, cats, chickens, goats and more. Pet owners are allowed to stay with their animals throughout all...
Second person dies following two-vehicle crash on Patton Avenue, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A second person has died from their injuries following a crash involving two vehicles in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says Robert Gantt, 87, who had been operating a 2000 Saturn when it crossed into oncoming eastbound traffic on Patton Avenue on Sept. 30, has died.
Man killed in overturned 18-wheeler crash in Oconee Co.
A man was killed Sunday evening after his 18-wheeler overturned in Oconee County.
Delivery of ambulances delayed 2-3 years by supply chain issues, Haywood official says
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ambulances play an important role in keeping people safe. But Haywood County EMS officials said, because of economic realities, it’s taking a lot longer for new ambulances to be delivered. Emergency officials said the delays in getting new ambulances delivered are the same issue...
Buncombe leaders use community feedback to develop strategies to fight opioid overdoses
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County leaders have worked to identify strategies to prioritize opioid response funding in the community. As combating the opioid crisis has been a priority for the county, leaders have looked to the community for feedback on new strategies to help lower the number of overdoses.
