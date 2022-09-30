ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico

Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Gaining strength, Hurricane Kay will extend extreme heat in Southern California through Friday

A strengthening hurricane tracking up Mexico's Pacific Coast will affect Southern California's weather by the weekend -- all while delivering punishing rains and high winds to the Mexican coast through Friday.The core of Hurricane Kay will be very near the west-central Baja California Peninsula, just after its peak intensity, on Thursday and Friday. Then it is expected to turn west and weaken more after coming close to San Diego on Saturday.The worst conditions are expected on the peninsula; however, the storm will still dictate the weather pattern for Southern California through the weekend.Kay had sustained winds of 85 mph Tuesday morning and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks central Mexico

A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico. The extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being determined. The earthquake is reported to be a 7.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the quake was a 7.5.At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That individual was killed in the coastal city of Manzanilo, approximately 130km south of the epicentre. According to the president, the individual died when a shopping centre collapsed in the port city. According to the USGS, the earthquake’s centre...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Hurricane#Hurricanes#Mexico#Tropical Storm Orlene#Manzanillo#Sinaloa
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Orlene to Bring Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds to Mexico

Forecasts revealed that Tropical Storm Orlene is expected to pound Mexico with heavy rains and gusty winds, causing small to massive flooding. Residents are advised to keep updated with the weather update. Tropical Storm Orlene is the 16th storm of the East Pacific Hurricane Season and is said to approach...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Meteorologists warn of potential major tropical storm building in Caribbean

Meteorologists are warning of a potentially major storm system moving toward the Caribbean that could threaten the US, Mexico or island nations like Cuba or Jamaica by next week.The system has not yet formed a cyclone and is currently being referred to as “Invest 98L” — but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it an 80 per cent chance of forming a tropical depression by the end of the weekend.If it reaches tropical storm status or higher, it would likely be named Hermine.After a slow start, the 2022 hurricane season in the Atlantic is starting to really heat up....
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Mexico City
Axios

Tropical Storm Ian poised to become Category 4 hurricane, threaten Florida

Tropical Storm Ian, which formed late Friday night over the southern Caribbean, is set to intensify into a powerful hurricane during the next few days. The big picture: The National Hurricane Center is now predicting Ian will develop into a Category 4 storm within the next 72 hours. Ian's path still is forecast to cross over portions of Cuba and then turn northward into Florida by midweek.
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Cyclone Ian batters South Carolina in second US landfall

Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian is lashing South Carolina in its second US landfall after carving a swathe of deadly destruction across Florida. Ian returned as a category one hurricane near Georgetown at 14:05 local time (18:05 GMT) on Friday before losing some power as it marched inland. But the danger is...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Orlene strengthens into hurricane off Mexico's coast

Orlene, off of Mexico's Pacific coast, strengthened into a hurricane on Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The slow-moving cyclone comes as the powerful storm Ian continues to unleash extreme weather conditions across southeastern U.S. states. Located around 235 miles south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Orlene was moving north Saturday...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy