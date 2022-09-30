Meteorologists are warning of a potentially major storm system moving toward the Caribbean that could threaten the US, Mexico or island nations like Cuba or Jamaica by next week.The system has not yet formed a cyclone and is currently being referred to as “Invest 98L” — but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it an 80 per cent chance of forming a tropical depression by the end of the weekend.If it reaches tropical storm status or higher, it would likely be named Hermine.After a slow start, the 2022 hurricane season in the Atlantic is starting to really heat up....

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO