Ballot is released for Nov. 8 election
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Administrator of Elections Mallory Rosenfeld released the ballot for the Tuesday, November 8, election. See the full ballot below. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 10/03/2022-10AM)
Claiborne commission to appoint replacement for newly elected commissioner
The death of newly elected 2nd district county commissioner Ricky Lynn Barker leaves a vacant seat on the 21 member Claiborne Commission. Barker succumbed to cancer on Sept. 29, never having the chance to formally sit in session with his comrades. His seat was noticeably empty during the September meeting of the commission which occurred just over a week before his untimely death.
New exit off I-40 in Sevierville approved by Gov. Lee
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said he is confident that a new exit off I-40 will happen. The plan to add exit 408 to I-40 was approved by Governor Bill Lee and now moves ahead to the next stage: sending it to the Federal Highway Administration.
Eastern Ky. organization begins building homes for flood survivors
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes Inc. is beginning to build homes for flood survivors. ”We’ll be framing this house, probably at the beginning of next week,” said Homes Inc. Executive Director Seth Long. “Getting it under roof, doors windows, sided, you know, just trying to get it done as quickly as we can.”
Hundreds of Southeast Kentuckians walked to end Alzheimer’s in London
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of Americans are currently battling Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia, and hundreds of Southeast Kentuckians came together on Saturday in hopes of becoming one step closer to a cure. The 2022 Southeast Kentucky Walk to End Alzheimer’s event took place at the...
Area Happenings
The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full. listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net. Send all area events to: jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net. •Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance...
University of Tennessee students pack up bags, officials release statement
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, University of Tennessee students packed up their tents and their sleeping bags after waiting in line since Sunday trying to secure an apartment at an off-campus student housing complex called The Standard at Knoxville. The Standard allowed students to lock in on apartments on...
Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greyhound busses has established a new Knoxville bus stop, according to the business’s website. Greyhound previously saw controversy after establishing a stop on N Cherry Street after closing a dedicated terminal near the Old City. According to the website, the new stop is located at...
“Mom get up, there is water all over the house.” Kentucky Emergency Management answers questions on FEMA buyout program
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks in Letcher County came with their questions to a meeting about the FEMA buyout program. Kentucky Emergency Management is held a meeting at Letcher County Central High School at 6 p.m. on Monday, with the goal of answering those questions. The FEMA acquisition/buyout program is...
Jacksboro left with 2 police officers after chief, others quit
The city of Jacksboro is left with only two police officers after the chief and several other officers quit, according to Town Attorney Steve Hurst.
‘It is really scary’ UT students sleep on the street to get into downtown apartment complex
A large group of University of Tennessee students chose to camp outside an apartment complex in hopes of scoring a home for the 2023-2024 school year. Students told WATE the crowd started to form out The Standard at Knoxville Sunday evening.
Were You One of the ‘lucky ones’ That Got a Spam Text Survey Yesterday?
Yesterday (Friday September 30, 2022) many people got a Spam Text with a Survey link. I do not automatically click from the link. But I do check them out, so that it is more blog content and I can guess who is behind especially any political questions. You needed to...
Attorney: Jacksboro Police Department chief, multiple officers quit
The Knoxville Police Department chief is making changes; over 20 officers were recently promoted, and the department’s structure has been reorganized, according to a release. Homicide Rate Dropping. Updated: 5 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News recording. Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Updated: 7...
Oneida physician Dr. Bruce Coffey to serve 3 years, 4 months in prison
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. | Dr. Bruce Coffey, the prominent Oneida physician at the center of an extensive investigation into the distribution of painkillers, has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison. Coffey, who was indicted last October, will serve a 40-month sentence in the custody of the Federal...
Maryville repair shop closed after failing to pay state taxes, state auctions off leftover parts
A controversial East Tennessee auto repair shop is closed after the state Department of Revenue seized its assets
‘Larger presence than normal’ of law enforcement at Clinton High due to social media rumors
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday morning, Clinton High School could look different. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says it will have a “larger presence than normal” in the high school’s hallways and on campus over threats of a walkout. A social media post from Anderson County Schools states the rumored walkout could be in protest of the bathroom law.
The Great Escape of Corbin owners look back on four years of business
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - What started as a random idea with friends has now turned into a staple of entertainment for Southeast Kentuckians. “I was with a friend of mine, we were sitting in the garage, and we had done a couple of escape rooms before, so we decided to open one up,” said Justin Howard, co-owner of The Great Escape.
Engine fire destroys semi-truck on I-40 in Knoxville
A trailer truck was reported as a total loss after an engine fire on I-40 West, according to Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson Mark Wilbanks.
Mom of Northeast Tennessee overdose victim: ‘He’s gone because somebody decided to make more money’
Josh Russell was hoping he could get free of drug addiction for good when he went home from a stint in jail late last year.
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Knox County (Knox County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday. The officials stated that three female juveniles were traveling in a Volkswagen on West Beaver Creek Road and [..]
