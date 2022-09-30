Read full article on original website
Imagewords Communications Founder, Ruth Furman, Recognized as “Top Local Publicist” at This Year’s Everyday Woman Awards
Ruth Furman, founder of Las Vegas-based ImageWords Communications, earned the “Top Local Publicist” distinction as one of this year’s Everyday Woman Award honorees. The award is given by the Everyday Woman program, a collaborative movement for women supporting women entrepreneurs and professionals so they can grow personally and professionally. Granted for the first time, the awards honor women who share their knowledge from their area of expertise with other professional women and entrepreneurs to help them succeed in work and life.
Northcap Commercial Arranges Sale of Sunrise View Apartments for $5,500,000
This transaction closed on August 30th, 2022. Northcap Commercial represented the Buyer, Cobra 28 No. 8 LP, on this sale. Northcap is a Las Vegas-based, international real estate company focused on acquisition, brokerage and property management. Founded by John Tippins, the company offers an array of services extending into residential and commercial property management, sales and advisory roles. As a brokerage, Northcap’s team has closed on nearly $3.5 billion in transactions. Northcap is a premier real estate operator that holds the distinction of being named to Forbes Travel Guide. Northcap is also actively involved in their home community with the Downtown Las Vegas Alliance, Fremont Street East Entertainment District, the City of Las Vegas, the UNLV College of Business Board, UNLV Advisory Board and Helping Hands of Vegas Valley.
Retail Summary: Second Quarter 2022
Although the second quarter saw a considerable decrease overall in commercial sales, retail numbers increased in volume by almost $55 million. There were 20 total sale transactions in Q2 2022, totaling $97,968,389 in volume, the second highest quarter in the last few years. The Iron Horse shopping center was the most notable sale, which accounted for nearly 20 percent of the quarter’s volume.
Industry Focus
It’s no secret that Nevada education ranks almost last in the nation in a number of measurements. It’s an industry facing immense challenges and one that is in desperate need of solutions. Recently, education executives met at a roundtable to discuss education in the Silver State including its challenges, the effects of the recent pandemic and why Nevada is leaving students behind. This roundtable was sponsored by City National Bank and held in Las Vegas.
Ruth Furman to Participate in the Power of Presence Panel Discussion at Project You! Empowering Women in Business Event on October 6th
Ruth Furman, founder of Las Vegas-based ImageWords Communications, will participate in the “Power of Presence” panel discussion at this year’s Project You! Empowering Women in Business celebration on October 6th. The event, held at the Las Vegas Design Center, 495 South Grand Central Parkway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., brings an opportunity for women in the design business to network and learn from one another.
Nevada Donor Network Awarded $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act Funds From City of Las Vegas in Support of ‘End the Wait’ Campaign
Nevada Donor Network Awarded $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act Funds from City of Las Vegas in Support of ‘End the Wait’ Campaign. LAS VEGAS- (September 27, 2022) – Nevada Donor Network (NDN) is pleased to announce it was awarded $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the City of Las Vegas. The funding will support its Foundation’s “End the Wait” capital campaign, which is aimed at raising $35 million to launch the Nevada transplant initiative to expand transplantation programs and services in Nevada.
