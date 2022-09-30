Read full article on original website
Wisconsin football shockingly fires Paul Chryst in most disrespectful way
Wisconsin football made the decision to shock the college football world by firing head coach Paul Chryst in the middle of a dramatic Packers game. Nebraska firing Scott Frost? It was a long time coming. ASU dumping Herm Edwards? It was inevitable. But Wisconsin firing Paul Chryst? Now that one was a surprise.
Ohio State football faces new kind of challenge
Home is where the heart is. That’s been the case for the Ohio State football team in the first five weeks of the season. Every game has been at home up until now. The confines of the Shoe have been friendly to them too as they have won every game thus far by double-digits.
3 Miami Dolphins players that might get a look ahead of trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching. November first is the last day to make trades and the Miami Dolphins could move these five players. There has been a lot of speculation about what players could be on the trade block but no one is mentioned more than tight end Mike Gesicki.
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
NFL・
Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years
The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
Is Ron Rivera encouraging failure in the Washington Commanders?
I’m going to admit something. I didn’t watch this week’s Washington Commanders – Dallas Cowboys football game. At least, not the way I usually watch, all by myself, pen and paper in hand. I was traveling, and just caught a piece of the game, along with...
Paul Finebaum predicts when Auburn will part with Bryan Harsin
Paul Finebaum doesn’t expect Auburn football to keep head coach Bryan Harsin around much longer with games against Georgia and Ole Miss looming. When will Auburn fire Bryan Harsin? Paul Finebaum has a guess. The ESPN analyst and radio host. “If the end was near last week, the end...
College Football Playoff, New Year’s Six Bowl projections after Week 5
Week five of the college football season saw NY6 hopes die for multiple blue blood programs, the Georgia Bulldogs narrowly avoiding the worst loss of the year, and Bryce Young holding the collective breath of all of college football in his hands when he got hurt. We also saw Clemson...
Braves pitcher could be in for major pay bonus if the stars align
If Jake Odorizzi goes the distance for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, it will be a sight to behold!. All that stands between Atlanta Braves starter Jake Odorizzi and $1 million is 8.2 innings pitched. While he has had his moments since coming over from the Houston Astros in the...
MLB・
Eagles could benefit from a larger dose of Cam Jurgens
As the Philadelphia Eagles turn the page from Week 4’s win and prepare for a trip out west to face the Arizona Cardinals, it’s hard to contain the excitement that stems from a 4-0 start. There’s also a thirst for seeing some of the young guys on the field and producing, particularly the rookies. That brings us to Cam Jurgens.
