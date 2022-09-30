ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Wisconsin football shockingly fires Paul Chryst in most disrespectful way

Wisconsin football made the decision to shock the college football world by firing head coach Paul Chryst in the middle of a dramatic Packers game. Nebraska firing Scott Frost? It was a long time coming. ASU dumping Herm Edwards? It was inevitable. But Wisconsin firing Paul Chryst? Now that one was a surprise.
Ohio State football faces new kind of challenge

Home is where the heart is. That’s been the case for the Ohio State football team in the first five weeks of the season. Every game has been at home up until now. The confines of the Shoe have been friendly to them too as they have won every game thus far by double-digits.
Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years

The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
Braves pitcher could be in for major pay bonus if the stars align

If Jake Odorizzi goes the distance for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, it will be a sight to behold!. All that stands between Atlanta Braves starter Jake Odorizzi and $1 million is 8.2 innings pitched. While he has had his moments since coming over from the Houston Astros in the...
Eagles could benefit from a larger dose of Cam Jurgens

As the Philadelphia Eagles turn the page from Week 4’s win and prepare for a trip out west to face the Arizona Cardinals, it’s hard to contain the excitement that stems from a 4-0 start. There’s also a thirst for seeing some of the young guys on the field and producing, particularly the rookies. That brings us to Cam Jurgens.
