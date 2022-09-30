Read full article on original website
I-25 closing north of T or C while crews repair bridge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation announced there will be road closures Tuesday night as crews work to repair bridges on I-25 north of T or C. The closures will begin Tuesday, October 4 at 10 p.m. and run until Wednesday, October 5 at 6 a.m. Southbound lanes will be closed at mile […]
rrobserver.com
Rain, wind curb ballooning events
Frank Anger of Mississippi tinkers with his hot air balloon basket on Monday during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The city is expected to be cool this week, with showers and thunderstorms likely through the weekend. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)
rrobserver.com
Balloon Fiesta: Another day, another (weather) delay
It’s getting to be a familiar routine – the eight America’s Challenge teams, along with officials, crew, and weather guys, file into the briefing room, meteorologist Randy Lefevre shows his weather slides (with lots of green indicating rain in the middle where New Mexico is), and event director Sam Parks announces another postponement in hopes of better weather.
rrobserver.com
Cool day, perfect for Balloons
Balloons over Paseo Del Norte 8:20 am.(Michaela Helean/Observer) Today is a significantly colder day and rain is still sticking around. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “The cool and wet pattern continues especially along and west of the central mountain chain today with scattered to numerous storms expected.”. Luckily, this...
KRQE News 13
Heavy rain possible through the end of the week
Rain and thunderstorms will continue overnight and into Wednesday morning as an upper level storm system moves into the state. Heavy rain will be possible for parts of New Mexico through the end of the week. An upper level low pressure system is spinning over eastern Arizona today, drawing in...
rrobserver.com
No flights today at Balloon Fiesta Park
After a pilot briefing that detailed showers in the area and winds at 15-20 mph, Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta officials made the decision to keep balloons on the ground Monday. “There will be no Balloon Fiesta flights today and (the) competition is canceled,” a post on the event’s Facebook page...
rrobserver.com
NM State Police investigates officer-involved shooting in Bernalillo; suspect dead
One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Bernalillo Monday. The fatal shooting is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police, according to their Twitter posting at about 7 p.m. Monday night. The incident — which included Sandoval County Sheriff’s deputies and the Bernalillo Police Department — occurred...
KOAT 7
Pilot carries on family's flying legacy at Balloon Fiesta
Delays to Sunday's mass ascension left Balloon Fiesta Park visitors and pilots repeating a family's name for its hot-air balloon when asked about flying: 'I don't know.'. The family named its balloon that in 2006 and it has stuck ever since. The balloon was named by Derek Grasspaugh, but the flying duties for the 50th Balloon Fiesta is changing hands.
rrobserver.com
Could gas prices fall below $3?
Gas prices in Rio Rancho are hovering from about $3.33 to $3.62 for a gallon of unleaded regular gas. Some experts think so. By late October, some experts predict gas prices will fall below that mark. But the way the prices are dancing around, rising one week and falling the...
KOAT 7
Target 7 gets results: Albuquerque business owner receives violation notice for homeless on sidewalk
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Investing in your business is something many business owners believe in. “They are about $30 a sign. So, it's not a lot of money, but there is some expense there,” said Robert Costa. Costa, however, didn't think he'd have to invest in this sort of...
Man arrested after Rio Rancho SWAT standoff
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A SWAT standoff kept neighbors in Rio Rancho up last night. They say Rio Rancho police spent several hours trying to get someone out of a home on Peppoli Lp. in Cabezon. According to a criminal complaint, that person was a man accused of robbing, beating, and then shooting a man and […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico family hit hard by Hurricane Ian
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico family who relocated to Florida is now dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "I was in survival mode," said New Mexico native, Monica Thomas. "I don't think I've been able to wrap my head around what's been going on until yesterday. I was in flight or fight, you know? 'Make sure my family is ok' mode. The hurricane was going 8 miles per hour. It sounded like a train. We were scared. I don't know how to necessarily describe it without somebody going through it. It's been something else."
rrobserver.com
NM FOG: Release of Rio Rancho records — unnecessary legal fight
The release of public records by the city of Rio Rancho Wednesday concerning the death of a two-year-old in December in Rio Rancho ended a legal fight “that didn’t need to happen,” said Kathi Bearden, president of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government. The Santa Fe...
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?
The Loretto Staircase --Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash. The Loretto Staircase remains a mysterious tourist attraction to the present day. According to Wikipedia.com, the Loretto Staircase was constructed sometime between 1877 and 1881, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, its builder may forever remain shrouded in mystery. According to the legend, the sisters of the Loretto Chapel initially commissioned the staircase for their girls’ academy in 1873.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque woman saves a hawk from side of the road
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman driving in Albuquerque’s foothills picked up an unexpected passenger near Tramway – a hawk. “I drive a lot, and I mean I end up seeing wildlife kind of wherever I’m at.” Katie Cornell-Poulter is an animal lover. “I saw a hawk on the side of the road, but it was almost in the middle of an actual car lane,” she said.
lilwaynehq.com
Lil Wayne To Perform Live At The Rio Rancho Events Center In New Mexico
Later this year on Saturday, December 3rd, Lil Wayne is putting on a live concert in Rio Rancho. Tunechi, Kid Ink, Jacquees, Ice Spice, J.I., and more music artists are set to perform live at the Rio Rancho Events Center in New Mexico. If you wish to attend this Paragon...
rrobserver.com
Climate-controlled dog kennel structure approved by Sandoval county commission
1500 Idalia Rd.- Current location for impounded animals (Michaela Helean/Observer) The Sandoval County Commission approved the award of a contract to Horizon Structures on Sept. 28 for the design/build or installation of a climate-controlled dog kennel structure. “Apparently our animal welfare program has been working so well that we’ve had...
KOAT 7
300 drones create aerial light show at Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dawn Patrol is normally the first event each morning of the nine-day Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. New this year, a drone light show welcomed spectators to kick off the 50th anniversary. Balloon Fiesta organizers went all out to celebrate the golden anniversary of the largest hot...
Albuquerque to install security cameras to monitor new speed cameras
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is installing security cameras in an effort to protects its new speed cameras. After some of the city’s speed cameras have been vandalized and even stolen, the Albuquerque Police Department says the plan is to install surveillance cameras to keep tabs on select speed cameras around the city. The […]
I-40 westbound reopened after semi crash
An interstate road was closed due to a crash
