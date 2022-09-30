ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

KRQE News 13

I-25 closing north of T or C while crews repair bridge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation announced there will be road closures Tuesday night as crews work to repair bridges on I-25 north of T or C. The closures will begin Tuesday, October 4 at 10 p.m. and run until Wednesday, October 5 at 6 a.m. Southbound lanes will be closed at mile […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rain, wind curb ballooning events

Frank Anger of Mississippi tinkers with his hot air balloon basket on Monday during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The city is expected to be cool this week, with showers and thunderstorms likely through the weekend. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Balloon Fiesta: Another day, another (weather) delay

It’s getting to be a familiar routine – the eight America’s Challenge teams, along with officials, crew, and weather guys, file into the briefing room, meteorologist Randy Lefevre shows his weather slides (with lots of green indicating rain in the middle where New Mexico is), and event director Sam Parks announces another postponement in hopes of better weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Cool day, perfect for Balloons

Balloons over Paseo Del Norte 8:20 am.(Michaela Helean/Observer) Today is a significantly colder day and rain is still sticking around. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “The cool and wet pattern continues especially along and west of the central mountain chain today with scattered to numerous storms expected.”. Luckily, this...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Rancho, NM
Accidents
Rio Rancho, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Rio Rancho, NM
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain possible through the end of the week

Rain and thunderstorms will continue overnight and into Wednesday morning as an upper level storm system moves into the state. Heavy rain will be possible for parts of New Mexico through the end of the week. An upper level low pressure system is spinning over eastern Arizona today, drawing in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

No flights today at Balloon Fiesta Park

After a pilot briefing that detailed showers in the area and winds at 15-20 mph, Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta officials made the decision to keep balloons on the ground Monday. “There will be no Balloon Fiesta flights today and (the) competition is canceled,” a post on the event’s Facebook page...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Pilot carries on family's flying legacy at Balloon Fiesta

Delays to Sunday's mass ascension left Balloon Fiesta Park visitors and pilots repeating a family's name for its hot-air balloon when asked about flying: 'I don't know.'. The family named its balloon that in 2006 and it has stuck ever since. The balloon was named by Derek Grasspaugh, but the flying duties for the 50th Balloon Fiesta is changing hands.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Could gas prices fall below $3?

Gas prices in Rio Rancho are hovering from about $3.33 to $3.62 for a gallon of unleaded regular gas. Some experts think so. By late October, some experts predict gas prices will fall below that mark. But the way the prices are dancing around, rising one week and falling the...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Man arrested after Rio Rancho SWAT standoff

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A SWAT standoff kept neighbors in Rio Rancho up last night. They say Rio Rancho police spent several hours trying to get someone out of a home on Peppoli Lp. in Cabezon. According to a criminal complaint, that person was a man accused of robbing, beating, and then shooting a man and […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico family hit hard by Hurricane Ian

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico family who relocated to Florida is now dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "I was in survival mode," said New Mexico native, Monica Thomas. "I don't think I've been able to wrap my head around what's been going on until yesterday. I was in flight or fight, you know? 'Make sure my family is ok' mode. The hurricane was going 8 miles per hour. It sounded like a train. We were scared. I don't know how to necessarily describe it without somebody going through it. It's been something else."
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Wrestling
rrobserver.com

NM FOG: Release of Rio Rancho records — unnecessary legal fight

The release of public records by the city of Rio Rancho Wednesday concerning the death of a two-year-old in December in Rio Rancho ended a legal fight “that didn’t need to happen,” said Kathi Bearden, president of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government. The Santa Fe...
RIO RANCHO, NM
justpene50

The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?

The Loretto Staircase --Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash. The Loretto Staircase remains a mysterious tourist attraction to the present day. According to Wikipedia.com, the Loretto Staircase was constructed sometime between 1877 and 1881, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, its builder may forever remain shrouded in mystery. According to the legend, the sisters of the Loretto Chapel initially commissioned the staircase for their girls’ academy in 1873.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman saves a hawk from side of the road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman driving in Albuquerque’s foothills picked up an unexpected passenger near Tramway – a hawk. “I drive a lot, and I mean I end up seeing wildlife kind of wherever I’m at.” Katie Cornell-Poulter is an animal lover. “I saw a hawk on the side of the road, but it was almost in the middle of an actual car lane,” she said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Climate-controlled dog kennel structure approved by Sandoval county commission

1500 Idalia Rd.- Current location for impounded animals (Michaela Helean/Observer) The Sandoval County Commission approved the award of a contract to Horizon Structures on Sept. 28 for the design/build or installation of a climate-controlled dog kennel structure. “Apparently our animal welfare program has been working so well that we’ve had...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

300 drones create aerial light show at Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dawn Patrol is normally the first event each morning of the nine-day Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. New this year, a drone light show welcomed spectators to kick off the 50th anniversary. Balloon Fiesta organizers went all out to celebrate the golden anniversary of the largest hot...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque to install security cameras to monitor new speed cameras

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is installing security cameras in an effort to protects its new speed cameras. After some of the city’s speed cameras have been vandalized and even stolen, the Albuquerque Police Department says the plan is to install surveillance cameras to keep tabs on select speed cameras around the city. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

