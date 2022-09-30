Read full article on original website
Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’
President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.As he addressed the crowd at LaborFest — a family-focused event themed on the labour union promise to “organise for the future — a man could be heard shouting from the crowd.Reporters say that the man was seated near the stage, but it was unclear what he was yelling.The heckler was quickly...
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
Washington Examiner
Uncool: Biden pushes Senate to ratify treaty that would raise cost of air conditioning
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new climate treaty backed by the Biden administration would raise energy costs in America.]. After a hot summer with utility bills rising, reasonable people would think that President Joe Biden would want to keep air conditioning costs low for Americans.
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
Biden’s Brain Farts Should Scare the Hell Out of Anyone Who Doesn’t Want Trump Back in the White House
That was the question on Joe Biden’s mind (and only Joe Biden’s mind) on Wednesday, as the president searched in vain for Rep. Jackie Walorski at a White House conference on hunger and nutrition. Unfortunately, the Indiana lawmaker died in a car crash last month. So no, Jackie Walorski was not going to be walking through that door (though if she did, that would truly be newsworthy).
Florida Gov. DeSantis to transport migrants to Biden, the same thing his fellow Republican Texas Gov. Abbott did
Governor DeSantis plans to transport immigrants to President Biden's hometown, following in the footsteps of his fellow Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.
WATCH: Sen. Kennedy suggests Will Smith ‘slap some sense’ into Biden’s teleprompter
Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said he is confused by the Biden administration’s latest attempt to relate to the public, calling it “star-spangled stupid.”
Dems vote down Hunter Biden probe, request for documents on Biden family ‘business schemes’
A Republican request for documents related to Joe Biden’s family’s "international business schemes," including Hunter Biden’s business deals that may be influencing U.S. foreign policy, was dismissed by House Democrats on Tuesday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee considered a resolution of inquiry that asks President Biden...
Majority of Americans say Donald Trump and Joe Biden are both too old to serve as president: poll
The majority of American adults say Biden and Trump are too old to serve in public office right now, according to a new poll. But respondents were more likely to say Biden was too old to serve. Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say Rep. Liz Cheney is "the...
Psaki says Democrats know they’re doomed if midterms are a vote about Biden
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said Democrats know that if the 2022 midterm election is about President Joe Biden’s record, they will lose.Ms Psaki, who left the Biden administration earlier this year, is now a contributor to NBC and will soon be a host for MSNBC. Appearing on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, she said that Democrats feel that if the election is about who is more extreme, then they can win, specifically citing Republican Representativer Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. “If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose and they know that,”...
Sen. Mitt Romney urged Joe Biden to run for president against Donald Trump, book says
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney encouraged Joe Biden to run against Donald Trump following the 2018 midterm elections, according to an upcoming book.
Biden's next dangerous nominee continues reign of energy terror
The Democrats’ aggressive push to criminalize various parts of the energy industry was further evident this week when states like California passed a rule making it illegal to purchase gasoline fueled vehicles by 2035. Even the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Democrats and signed by President Joe Biden and the Democrats should have been named the Climate Change Obsession Act because of the billions of dollars being spent on making their carbon-neutral fantasy seam feasible.
Biden asks if lawmaker killed in August accident is in attendance at White House event
President Joe Biden on Wednesday asked if Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), who was killed in a car accident last month, was in attendance at a White House hunger conference.
Trump claims CNN changed background to Biden speech from red to pink ‘to make it look better’
Donald Trump claimed CNN changed the background to a speech by President Joe Biden from red to pink “to make it look better” during a bizarre rally speech in Ohio. “I watched Biden the other day,” he said before claiming CNN changed the lighting on Mr Biden’s 1 September speech in which he shared his worries for US democracy against a deep red background. Mr Trump claimed the broadcaster – a frequent target of his over the years – had changed the background from red to pink “to make it look better”.
Romney's revenge: Mitt helped convince Biden to run for president, new book reveals
About six years after getting bested by the Obama-Biden ticket in 2012, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) implored his old vice presidential rival to vie for the presidency in 2020 amid his dismay with former President Donald Trump, a new book claims.
Trump Or Biden For Next President? Most Americans Don't Want Either, New Poll Finds
Former President Donald Trump and the incumbent President Joe Biden shouldn’t seek a second term in 2024, but the former U.S. leader’s support base among Republicans is still firm, revealed a recent poll. What Happened: The poll carried out by new Harvard CAPS/Harris indicated that 67% of the...
Biden Suggests May Not Run Again, Opening Door to 2024 Democratic Rivals
The president backed away from an earlier statement when he said a 2024 re-election bid was his "intention."
Biden announces return of seven American detainees from Venezuela
President Joe Biden on Saturday announced the return of seven Americans he said were wrongfully detained in Venezuela for "years."
The border bites Biden with November fast approaching
After failing to contain a surge of immigrant crossings, President Joe Biden faces a reckoning over his handling of combustible border security issues.
Six GOP-led states sue to block Biden's student debt relief plan
Six Republican-led states have filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
