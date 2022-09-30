ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

The Independent

Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’

President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.As he addressed the crowd at LaborFest — a family-focused event themed on the labour union promise to “organise for the future — a man could be heard shouting from the crowd.Reporters say that the man was seated near the stage, but it was unclear what he was yelling.The heckler was quickly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Brain Farts Should Scare the Hell Out of Anyone Who Doesn’t Want Trump Back in the White House

That was the question on Joe Biden’s mind (and only Joe Biden’s mind) on Wednesday, as the president searched in vain for Rep. Jackie Walorski at a White House conference on hunger and nutrition. Unfortunately, the Indiana lawmaker died in a car crash last month. So no, Jackie Walorski was not going to be walking through that door (though if she did, that would truly be newsworthy).
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Psaki says Democrats know they’re doomed if midterms are a vote about Biden

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said Democrats know that if the 2022 midterm election is about President Joe Biden’s record, they will lose.Ms Psaki, who left the Biden administration earlier this year, is now a contributor to NBC and will soon be a host for MSNBC. Appearing on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, she said that Democrats feel that if the election is about who is more extreme, then they can win, specifically citing Republican Representativer Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. “If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose and they know that,”...
ELECTIONS
Fox News

Biden's next dangerous nominee continues reign of energy terror

The Democrats’ aggressive push to criminalize various parts of the energy industry was further evident this week when states like California passed a rule making it illegal to purchase gasoline fueled vehicles by 2035. Even the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Democrats and signed by President Joe Biden and the Democrats should have been named the Climate Change Obsession Act because of the billions of dollars being spent on making their carbon-neutral fantasy seam feasible.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Trump claims CNN changed background to Biden speech from red to pink ‘to make it look better’

Donald Trump claimed CNN changed the background to a speech by President Joe Biden from red to pink “to make it look better” during a bizarre rally speech in Ohio. “I watched Biden the other day,” he said before claiming CNN changed the lighting on Mr Biden’s 1 September speech in which he shared his worries for US democracy against a deep red background. Mr Trump claimed the broadcaster – a frequent target of his over the years – had changed the background from red to pink “to make it look better”.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
