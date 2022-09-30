Read full article on original website
Modeling estimates $984 million in Arkansas marijuana sales by 2027, tax gain of more than $260 million
Arkansas voter approval in November of adult use (recreational) marijuana could add $2.4 billion to the state’s economy over five full years of implementation, and add up to 6,400 jobs by 2027, according to modeling from the Arkansas Economic Development Institute (AEDI). The AEDI, housed at the University of...
Governor appoints Katie Anderson as Chairman of the Arkansas Public Service Commission
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his appointment of Katie Anderson of Scott as Chairman of the Public Service Commission. Anderson currently serves as an Administrative Law Judge for the Arkansas Workers’ Compensation Commission. She is also a Vice President of I.F. Anderson Farms, Inc. in Lonoke, a 4th generation family-owned bait fish farm in operation since 1949.
