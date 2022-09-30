ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Rockford Taking the Lead on New Public Recycling

What started as a pilot recycling program for the city of Rockford has now turned into a permanent plan to reduce waste being taken to landfills. Pilot Recycling Program in Rockford 17 YouTube Channel. When the pandemic started, many cities tried to help local restaurants and bars by setting up...
ROCKFORD, MI
97.9 WGRD

New Poll Says Grand Rapids is a Foodie Heaven

If you need another reason why Grand Rapids is the best, here is your reasoning on a silver platter. WalletHub compiled a list of this year's best foodie cities throughout the entire country. According to the study by WalletHub, they compared over 180 different United States cities to get their...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

UPDATE: Missing Kent County Teen Found Safe in North Carolina

UPDATE (10/3/22, 7:20 p.m.):. Ja'Da' Whitehead was found in North Carolina Monday evening. 19-year-old Marquaress Josephs, who she was believed to be with, is now in custody. ORIGINAL STORY: The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a 13-year-old female who may be headed to North Carolina with a 19-year-old male.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

