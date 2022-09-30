Read full article on original website
City of Rockford Taking the Lead on New Public Recycling
What started as a pilot recycling program for the city of Rockford has now turned into a permanent plan to reduce waste being taken to landfills. Pilot Recycling Program in Rockford 17 YouTube Channel. When the pandemic started, many cities tried to help local restaurants and bars by setting up...
Heard of Smart Trees? A Norton Shores Man Has Invented Them
Have you ever heard of "Smart Trees?" A West Michigan inventor has found a new use for trees without having to cut them down. Trees are alive but unlike humans and animals, there are no brains or organs that function but they provide lots of amazing things for humanity. Logs...
What Improvements Do YOU Want in Grand Rapids? The City Wants to Know
Grand Rapids is a great place to live - but there's always room for improvement, right?. The City of Grand Rapids is asking what changes residents would like to see, from library improvements, to programs that provide safe and affordable childcare, support victims of domestic violence, educate students in broadcast media, and more.
Are The Best Nachos In West Michigan From A Gas Station? That’s What One Person Says
I don't trust a person who doesn't love nachos. Who doesn't love some fresh and warm fried tortillas covered in melty cheese and dipped into delicious Salsa, Queso, or my all-time favorite Guacamole?. Experience Grand Rapids asked Grand Rapid locals "What are your favorite places to get nachos" and nobody...
Grand Rapids Newcomer Asks “What Should Be On A West Michigan Bucket List”?”
Moving to a new city is never easy if you don't already have any friends or family nearby. A person posted online that they were moving to Grand Rapids fand were looking for recommendations on things to do while they live here. What Should Be On A Grand Rapids Bucket...
Don’t Miss A Rare Fall Food Truck Friday This Week At Rivertown Mall
I'm a fanatic when it comes to the GR8 Food Truck Fridays, so when they packed up and said goodbye for the season in September I was certain I wasn't going to be able to find all of my favorite food trucks in one place until next summer. Thankfully, just...
Meet the Elderly Michigan Couple That Survived for Days Lost in the Woods
Butch and Janice Duncan never thought they'd make it out alive but somehow the elderly Michigan couple managed to survive being stranded in the woods for days. Has this ever happened to you? You're in unfamiliar territory and you take a wrong turn. Before you know it, you're hopelessly lost, seemingly caught in a maze that feels like it has no exit.
New Poll Says Grand Rapids is a Foodie Heaven
If you need another reason why Grand Rapids is the best, here is your reasoning on a silver platter. WalletHub compiled a list of this year's best foodie cities throughout the entire country. According to the study by WalletHub, they compared over 180 different United States cities to get their...
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
West Michigan Residents Lose Their Minds Over Walgreens Pharmacy Closure
People are absolutely losing their minds and for a good reason. Many Grand Rapids residents have been forced to get their prescriptions filled by other locations for almost two weeks. Why you may ask?. The Walgreens pharmacy on Plainfield Avenue NE near 4 Mile Road NE has been closed since...
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
UPDATE: Missing Kent County Teen Found Safe in North Carolina
UPDATE (10/3/22, 7:20 p.m.):. Ja'Da' Whitehead was found in North Carolina Monday evening. 19-year-old Marquaress Josephs, who she was believed to be with, is now in custody. ORIGINAL STORY: The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a 13-year-old female who may be headed to North Carolina with a 19-year-old male.
This Michigan Man is a Breakfast Hero – He Invented Pop-Tarts in 1964
You're about to meet the man who has made mornings delicious for many generations of kids. Bill Post is the breakfast hero who invented Pop-Tarts way back in 1964. Mr. Post just celebrated his 95th birthday and recently sat down with Fox 17 in Grand Rapids to talk about how Kellogg's Pop-Tarts got their start right here in Michigan.
GRD Has Your Chance To Chance To Experience 12 Haunts in 3 Days
979 GRD has your chance to win tickets to the "Ultimate Haunt Tour" that will take you to 12 different haunts all across Michigan in 3 days. The Ultimate Haunt Tour is not a band but a dream trip for those who crave the ultimate scare experience and in this case, experiences.
Can You Fly Out of Gerald R. Ford International Airport With Edibles?
Every once in awhile, no matter how much we love it in West Michigan, we hop on a plane and skip town. It could be a business trip, or a weekend getaway. Maybe you're planning a trip out of town to see your family for the Holidays. No matter the...
Fact Check: Is That Strange Tudor Dixon Commercial Real Or A Skit?
No matter what side of the aisle you're on politically or whichever candidates you support, you'll likely agree that political commercials get OUT OF HAND during mid-term and presidential elections. But one new commercial has people wondering, "Is that for real?" Is THAT Tudor Dixon commercial real or a skit?
