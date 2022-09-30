Read full article on original website
Man Armed With Sword Shot by Officers in East-Central Minnesota
North Branch, MN (KROC-AM News) - Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were dispatched to east central Minnesota Friday night to investigate an officer-involved shooting. An initial report from the BCA indicates Chisago County Sheriff's deputies and officers from the North Branch Police Department responded around 10 PM...
Minnesota Man Killed After Vehicle Rolls into Lake
Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in the Brainerd Lakes area claimed the life of a Blaine man Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Nicolas James Engen was traveling south on Hwy. 371 when he went off the road into the right hand ditch around 3:15 p.m. The report says his vehicle then rolled into West Twin Lake.
Car Hits Deer, Bursts Into Flames in Isanti County
ISANTI (WJON News) -- A woman was driving her car on an Isanti County road on Wednesday morning when she hit a deer. The car then burst into flames. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the driver and her dog were not hurt in the incident. The deer did not survive.
Minnesota Officer Escorts Girl to First Day of Kindergarten 5 Years After Saving Her Life
A little girl from Wayzata, Minnesota and a Minnesota state trooper share a special bond. No, the trooper isn't one of her parents, but he was special enough that he escorted this 5-year-old to her first day of kindergarten. That's because about 5 years earlier this state trooper helped save her life.
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
Minnesota Woman Accused of Murdering Son is Competent For Trial
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - After reviewing the results of psychological evaluations, a judge in the Twin Cities has ruled a 28-year-old woman is competent to stand trial for the shotgun slaying of her six-year-old son. The ruling was issued today in the case of Julissa Thaler of Spring Park....
Over 600 Fentanyl-Laced Pills Seized in Minnesota Drug Raid
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in central Minnesota are reporting the seizure of over 600 counterfeit painkillers they say are laced with fentanyl. A news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in Willmar on Monday. Authorities reported finding 625 counterfeit oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl.
The Halloween Capital of the World is Less Than 100 Miles Away
Did you know that the Halloween Capital of the World is only a little over an hour and a half away from Rochester?. It's true. If you want to get your spooky on this year, you can head to the Halloween Capital of the World, because it's right here in Minnesota, just a little over 100 miles away from Rochester.
Enjoy Your Stay At “The Barn” This Fall Along The Shores Of Lake Mille Lacs
If you are looking for an MEA getaway or you just want to take some time for yourself, beautiful Wahkon Minnesota is calling. Check out this 'barn' that you can stay in, which features all the comforts of a home, but allows you to get lost out on the lake, or relax inside its sauna. It sounds like just what you need to unwind this fall/winter.
