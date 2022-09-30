ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice, MN

Man Armed With Sword Shot by Officers in East-Central Minnesota

North Branch, MN (KROC-AM News) - Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were dispatched to east central Minnesota Friday night to investigate an officer-involved shooting. An initial report from the BCA indicates Chisago County Sheriff's deputies and officers from the North Branch Police Department responded around 10 PM...
NORTH BRANCH, MN
Minnesota Man Killed After Vehicle Rolls into Lake

Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in the Brainerd Lakes area claimed the life of a Blaine man Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Nicolas James Engen was traveling south on Hwy. 371 when he went off the road into the right hand ditch around 3:15 p.m. The report says his vehicle then rolled into West Twin Lake.
BRAINERD, MN
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Over 600 Fentanyl-Laced Pills Seized in Minnesota Drug Raid

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in central Minnesota are reporting the seizure of over 600 counterfeit painkillers they say are laced with fentanyl. A news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in Willmar on Monday. Authorities reported finding 625 counterfeit oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl.
WILLMAR, MN
The Halloween Capital of the World is Less Than 100 Miles Away

Did you know that the Halloween Capital of the World is only a little over an hour and a half away from Rochester?. It's true. If you want to get your spooky on this year, you can head to the Halloween Capital of the World, because it's right here in Minnesota, just a little over 100 miles away from Rochester.
ANOKA, MN
Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

