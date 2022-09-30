ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Double Chocolate Coca-Cola Cake

In a saucepan, mix Coca-Cola, oil, butter and cocoa. Bring to a boil. In another bowl, combine sugar, flour and salt. Pour the boiling cola mixture over the flour mixture and beat well. Add the eggs, buttermilk, soda and vanilla and mix well. Pour mixture into a greased and floured 13 x 9-inch baking pan and bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Remove pan. Cool for about 10 minutes before frosting.
Crispy Vegan Bacon Strips

Prepare the tofu. Crumbled tofu sandwiched into the vegan bacon adds color variation so it looks more like bacon. To keep the bacon crisp, it’s important to drain the tofu well by lining plates with paper towels and then pressing the tofu between two plates for about 15 minutes first. Then, using your fingers, very finely crumble the tofu before adding it into the rice paper.
Foods in Pondicherry to Tickle Your Taste Buds

Despite the fact that they sound basic, the various varieties of sandwiches accessible in Pondicherry makes them a delicacy here. These delicately barbecued sandwiches with cheddar, mayo and different fillings of your decision, are too difficult to even think about standing up to. From pizza cheddar barbecued sandwich and pasta paneer mayo barbecued sandwich to twofold omelet mushroom mayo barbecued sandwich and baked chicken barbecued sandwich, the choices here are in abundance. Additionally, you can attempt some desi-style sandwiches on the ocean front street here; they are lip-smacking.
ALMOND JOY CAKE

Almond Joy Cake is chocolate cake topped with a marshmallow coconut layer and chocolate frosting mixed with toasted almonds. Chocolate cake recipe that tastes just like your favorite Almond Joy candy bar!. Our recipe for homemade Almond Joy bars is a popular one. For good reason. And this cake version...
How to Make Empanada Dough to Fill and Bake

It’s hard to beat the combination of tender pockets of dough stuffed with yummy filling inside. From Central and South America, we are gifted the empanada — flaky crust filled with meat, potato, veggies, and sometimes rice. Here’s how to make the dough, stuff it with your choice of filling, and bake it.
Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats With Brown Butter

If ever there were a case of personality over looks, these rice crispy treats would be it. Seemingly ordinary, the visuals completely belie the fact that the bars are awash in flavor—sweet, salty, toasty, malty, nutty—far removed from any packaged version or childhood memory. A few spoons of...
Mr. Food: Mini Almond Dream Bars

Try your hand at making your own homemade candy with our recipe for Mini Almond Dream Bars. Just like the name implies, these 4-ingredient candy bars taste like a dream. You can make these any time, so you have them on-hand whenever you’re craving a sweet treat!. What You’ll...
The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back—But Is It Healthy?

Pumpkin spice is the quintessential flavor of fall. And one of the OG pumpkin spice drinks, aptly called the Pumpkin Spice Latte, has been seasonally available at Starbucks stores worldwide since 2003. And even though the recipe for this drink has slightly changed since its debut, the base of this coffee drink continues to tantalize people's palates with hints of cinnamon, nutmeg and other spices that you would expect to taste in your favorite autumn pumpkin dessert recipe.
Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Pie

Let me tell you a secret – I don’t like baking – and I am avoiding it anytime I can (as you may already notice from my previous recipes)! But I love pies…no-bake pies, to be precise – especially creamy like this chocolate banana peanut butter pie! Silky, smooth, creamy – delicious! Totally my jam! Here is the recipe:
A molten lava cake recipe that's simple, and gluten-free

Baking gluten-free doesn’t have to break the bank. This simple molten lava cake offers a light and fluffy exterior with a deeply rich, fudge-y interior. Paired with whipped or ice cream, the dessert feels fancy without the work of delicate pastry. And the best part, it is best eaten warm from the oven — no need to wait.
Jet Tila's Avocado Hack Will Tell You When It's Ripe

If you're a Millennial-identifying diner, you know that avocados can be incorporated into almost every meal. Following the rise of the iconic Instagram-worthy avocado toast, the hype for avocados has been real and growing every day. Considering the sheer variety of avocado recipes, from guacamole to green eggs and tomato salad to ceviche, it's no wonder the fruit flies off the shelves at nearly every grocery store.
1300 Calorie Atkins / Ketogenic diet and meal plan

632.8 Calories | 4.5g Carbs | 59.7g Fat | 20.3g Protein. 532.7 Calories | 4.2g Carbs | 50.2g Fat | 17.3g Protein. 100.1 Calories | 0.3g Carbs | 9.5g Fat | 3.0g Protein. Cook bacon and drain. Set aside. Mix egg, butter, almond flour, and baking powder together. Chop bacon and chives, then mix together with shredded cheese and seasoning. Combine bacon and cheese mixture with flour mixture in a mug. Microwave for 65 seconds on high (power level 10). Lightly slam cup against plate to take the mug cake out. Add extra chives and serve.
Gluten-Free Pumpkin Spice Dog Treats

The first leaf has fallen and so we’ve jumped on the Autumn bandwagon with our Gluten-Free Pumpkin Spice Dog Treats. Perfect for pooches with sensitivities, this fall favorite is gluten free. Plus, it comes packed with pureed pumpkin, which is amazing for a dog’s digestive system. On top of that, it contains of vitamins, such as vitamin A, E and C, as well as iron and potassium. But don’t dip one of these cookies in your pumpkin spice latte – these treats are for dogs only!
My New Drying Rack Disappears When I’m Not Doing Dishes

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. No matter how you play it, a dish rack will never be a beautiful object. And I would know, because as a stylist, it’s always the first item I hide when photographing a kitchen. Even the more modern ones out there, like Yamazaki’s Tosca model, still look clunky and take up precious counter space. But I have recently seen the light, and it is Food52’s Over-the-Sink Dish Drying Rack. I spotted it at a friend’s apartment and immediately noted that it’s good-looking and space saving. The unobtrusive rack lays flat over your sink, and when you’re done with your dishes, you can roll it up and stash it in a drawer.
No-Bake Pumpkin Mousse Parfaits

1 package (4-serving size) vanilla fat-free sugar-free instant pudding and pie filling mix. 3 cups thawed reduced-fat whipped topping, divided. 1. Beat cream cheese in medium bowl with electric mixer at medium speed until smooth. Add pumpkin, milk, pudding mix, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves; beat 1 minute, or until smooth. Fold in 1 1/2 cups whipped topping.
