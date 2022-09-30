Imagewords Communications Founder, Ruth Furman, Recognized as “Top Local Publicist” at This Year’s Everyday Woman Awards

Read full article on original website
nevadabusiness.com
Nevada State College President Dr. Derionne P. Pollard to Keynote Women of Distinction Awards on Oct. 25
Dr. DeRionne Pollard, president of Nevada State College, will serve as the keynote speaker for the 2022 Women of Distinction Awards (WODA) luncheon event, hosted by the National Association of Women Business Owners Southern Nevada (NAWBO) on Oct. 25, 2022. WODA honors the achievement of women in business. This year’s...
nevadabusiness.com
Cure 4 The Kids Foundation Announces New Medical Director
LAS VEGAS – October 3, 2022 – Cure 4 The Kids Foundation (C4K), Nevada’s only pediatric cancer and rare disease treatment center, has announced Joseph Lasky III, M.D., is being promoted from Director of Pediatric Neuro-Oncology to Medical Director. In his new position, Dr. Lasky will lead...
Fox5 KVVU
‘Hybrid’ hotel planned for Las Vegas Arts District, caters to working tourists and young professionals
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A “hybrid” hotel is planned for the Las Vegas Arts District, catering to a mix of traditional tourists, travelers on work assignments, and locals who want to live in the budding Las Vegas city center. The City of Las Vegas approved the project...
nevadabusiness.com
Complementary Yoga and Movie, Themed “Go With the Flow” Held at Downtown Summerlin to Benefit Project Marilyn, to Help End Period Poverty
This past Friday, non-profit, Project Marilyn, whose goal is to end period poverty, had a complementary yoga and movie “Go with the Flow” themed event at on the lawn at Downtown Summerlin. Las Vegas’ favorite Yoga Instructor Amelia Bluff offered a relaxing yoga class where guests could flow...
news3lv.com
More locals living paycheck to paycheck due to inflation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Newly published reports show a growing number of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck because of inflation, while wage growth fails to keep pace. “I think that we're seeing people being squeezed at both ends right there,” says economist Mike PeQueen with Hightower Las Vegas. ”People are not making as much money as they need to, to keep up with basics. So if you don't make enough money to keep up with the basics, you have to cut the extras, and there aren't that many extras to cut. So these are very difficult conversations to have. And we're going to see that here in the next three months. Probably as we see holiday spending.”
Las Vegas law enforcement to show off new ATV, speak to community members during National Night Out
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although homicides may be down across the Las Vegas valley through the first half of 2022, concerns about violent crime are still up and law enforcement agencies are working hard to crack down. National Night Out helps the community develop relationships with law enforcement and remember how important it is to […]
jammin1057.com
“Age Of Chivalry” Renaissance Festival Takes Over Las Vegas
Whoever said chivalry was dead obviously didn’t know about the Clark County Parks and Recreation‘s annual “Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival“. Sunset Park will once again be transformed into a medieval kingdom filled with costumed knights, members of the royal court, and wenches. This all-ages event...
1oaklasvegas.com
Las Vegas Hotel Deals for Locals (2022 Update)
Las Vegas is a city that exists for the tourist dollar, but if you’re a Nevada local, there are also plenty of promotions available that allow you to enjoy some of the best Sin City has to offer for less. This includes promotional room rates in many hotels as...
Timesheets reveal warden who NDOC says resigned in July remains on payroll
obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators reveal a warden, who the Nevada Department of Corrections previously said resigned, continues to get paid.
historydaily.org
Benny Binion: How An Uneducated Errand Boy Shaped Downtown Vegas
Benny Binion is shown at the county jail here March 19 after his release from the federal penitentiary for tax evasion. (Bettmann/Getty Images) Lester "Benny" Binion was a sickly, uneducated kid who grew up to become a convicted murderer, yet by 1951, he had established himself in the fledgling gambling town of Las Vegas, where he opened a casino, hobnobbed with gangsters, learned the art of the gimmick, and didn't pay his taxes. His casino helped to turn Fremont Street into Glitter Gulch and set the stage for the lavish game halls to come.
Fox5 KVVU
Ed Sheeran announces show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ed Sheeran has announced he will make a stop in Las Vegas as part of his upcoming “The Mathematics Tour.”. According to a news release, Sheeran’s “+ - = ÷ x Tour” will stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
963kklz.com
Top Cities Who ‘Swear’ The Most; See Where Las Vegas Ranks
There was a huge study done on SWEARING identifying the Top Ten big cities that swear the most and guess what, Las Vegas was NOT #1! Preply published the results of this study in a recent article that most people found surprising to say the least!. In fact, residents of...
Thrillist
How to Make Sure Your Vote Counts in Las Vegas This November
Nevada is best described as a purple state with an extra splash of blue. Its electoral votes have gone to the Democratic nominee in six of the past eight presidential elections and currently, the governor, both senators, and three out of four congressional representatives are Democrats. However, the state remains competitive with key races up for grabs this 2022 midterm election cycle. With midterm elections historically garnering lower voter turnout compared to presidential elections, it’s even more important that you set aside some time to educate yourself on the issues and vote.
Marijuana sales drop by 4% in Nevada, down nearly $37 million in Clark County
Marijuana sales dropped by nearly $37 million in Clark County compared to the previous year, according to figures on taxable sales released by Nevada.
nevadabusiness.com
LVVWD Deploys Technology To Track Down Leaks
A major part of any business’s bottom line in Southern Nevada is saving water. Not only is it critical to reduce water use to minimize expenses, but conservation is vital to the community at large as a shortage on the Colorado River will reduce the amount of water we can draw from Lake Mead—the source of 90 percent of our supply—by 8.1 billion gallons beginning in January 2023.
news3lv.com
El Dorado Cantina celebrates National Taco Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taco Tuesday will have a special meaning this week. Why is that, you might ask?. National Taco Day is celebrated on Oct. 4. If you need somewhere to celebrate, El Dorado Cantina will have $5 street tacos in all their valley locations and $10 shots of Don Julio 1942.
Fox5 KVVU
Man helps clean trash at Las Vegas dog park 7 days a week, rain or shine
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s not every day you find someone willing to clean up trash and dog poop seven days a week at a dog park. However, one Henderson man does just that. John Blackwell and his one-year-old Labrador Retriever, Shadow, visit Dog Fancier’s Park in Las...
Students take CCSD to court after alleged violation of 1st amendment rights
Students are taking the Clark County School District and East Career and Technical Academy to court as they claim their First Amendment rights have been violated.
mvprogress.com
OBITUARY: Patrick William Geary
Patrick “Pat” William Geary passed away unexpectedly on September 20, 2022 at the age of 55 surrounded by loved ones. He was welcomed into this world on July 9, 1967 by his parents Michael and Pamela Geary, and brother Michael Jr. Pat enjoyed fishing, metal detecting, garage saling,...
news3lv.com
Local wins $128K jackpot at South Point Hotel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky local is now $128,000 richer. South Point Hotel announced via Twitter on Saturday that a Vegas local hit their Pai Gow Progressive Jackpot. If you love playing poker here in Vegas, you might want to go test your luck.
