Packing our bags for the Preds season opener

By Chris Thomas, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

Welcome to hockey season, with a European twist.

This is Tennessean sports director Chris Thomas , taking over Your Week to share coverage you won't want to miss this week.

The Nashville Predators are in Bern, Switzerland, to finalize preparations for the 2022-23 NHL season, part of a 10-day, whirlwind trip that includes stops in Roman Josi's hometown and a roster full of memories.

The Predators will end the trip in Prague, Czech Republic, where they will play back-to-back games — Russian players included after all — against the San Jose Sharks to open the season on Friday and Saturday.

The Tennessean — and you — will have inside access to all of it.

Sports columnist Gentry Estes and photographer Andrew Nelles are embedded with the Predators in Europe, providing exclusive access and insight that won't be found anywhere else. Subscribers will have a front-row seat to the festivities, both on Tennessean.com and through Gentry's subscriber-only text message group.

Gentry will be sending out exclusive text updates throughout the journey, so be sure to sign up for the alerts so you don't miss out. ( Here's how you can subscribe .)

If you've already forgotten, the Predators upgraded their roster in the offseason with a few veterans who know a thing or two about hoisting the Stanley Cup. Get up to speed with this year's team , and then make sure you're signed up for our sports and Daily Briefing newsletters to get the best of our coverage from Europe this week.

- Chris Thomas, The Tennessean

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Packing our bags for the Preds season opener

Comments / 0

 

Nashville Predators vs. SC Bern in Switzerland: Live updates from final preseason game

The Nashville Predators are in Switzerland, preparing for the opening two NHL regular season games in Prague, Czech Republic later this week. The Preds' final preseason game is Monday in Bern, Switzerland against SC Bern of the Swiss National League. Defenseman Roman Josi, from Bern, and Nino Niederreiter, the top Swiss-born goal scorer in NHL history, will play in the homecoming game which serves as the last dress rehearsal before Friday's season opener against San Jose. ...
Roman Josi's epic homecoming – and more Nashville Predators takeaways vs. SC Bern

BERN, SWITZERLAND – It was difficult to make this occasion any more extraordinary, but Roman Josi found a way. Back in his hometown arena, the captain scored twice in leading the Nashville Predators to a 4-3 victory over his old team SC Bern. Played in a charged, noisy atmosphere comparable to a European soccer match, this was as exceptional – and fun – as an NHL preseason exhibition game could get.
Nashville SC loses fifth game at home, 2-1, to Houston Dynamo FC

Nashville SC dropped its final regular-season home game against a weaker foe on Sunday, losing to the Houston Dynamo, 2-1, at Geodis Park. Coming into the game, Nashville had clinched its third consecutive MLS Cup Playoff berth, but that celebratory theme subsided midway through the first half. Houston's Sebastian Ferreira scored from the penalty spot, following a controversial no-call being reversed in the 26th minute. The center forward doubled his tally in the 30th minute. Nashville and...
