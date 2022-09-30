Welcome to hockey season, with a European twist.

This is Tennessean sports director Chris Thomas , taking over Your Week to share coverage you won't want to miss this week.

The Nashville Predators are in Bern, Switzerland, to finalize preparations for the 2022-23 NHL season, part of a 10-day, whirlwind trip that includes stops in Roman Josi's hometown and a roster full of memories.

The Predators will end the trip in Prague, Czech Republic, where they will play back-to-back games — Russian players included after all — against the San Jose Sharks to open the season on Friday and Saturday.

The Tennessean — and you — will have inside access to all of it.

Sports columnist Gentry Estes and photographer Andrew Nelles are embedded with the Predators in Europe, providing exclusive access and insight that won't be found anywhere else. Subscribers will have a front-row seat to the festivities, both on Tennessean.com and through Gentry's subscriber-only text message group.

If you've already forgotten, the Predators upgraded their roster in the offseason with a few veterans who know a thing or two about hoisting the Stanley Cup.

- Chris Thomas, The Tennessean

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Packing our bags for the Preds season opener