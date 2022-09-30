ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 24

Guest
2d ago

You have the license plate...and you don’t know who the car is registered to???? Seriously????

Reply
6
FAM12
2d ago

She had California plates. She was from CA? It’s ok to steal out there.

Reply
9
Michael Davis
2d ago

welfare cases on food stamps an live in low income housing project do drive Mercedes cars .

Reply(1)
5
Related
Palm Beach Daily News

WPB woman charged with stealing teacup Yorkie from pet store

A 43-year-old West Palm Beach woman is facing a grand theft charge after authorities say she stole a puppy valued at $4,500 from a pet store last week. Melissa Strong ran out of Star Pups Inc. in suburban West Palm Beach with an 8-week old female teacup Yorkshire terrier on Thursday after she entered the store and asked to see some small dogs, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

WPB Police arrest woman for allegedly stealing teacup Yorkie

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) – Palm Beach County officials arrested a woman who they say stole a teacup Yorkie worth $4,500 from a local store in West Palm Beach. 43-year-old Melissa Strong was taken into custody and is facing a felony charge after she walked into the store, asked to see the small dogs, and then ran out with the little pup, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s said.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Friends mourn Pompano Beach hit-and-run victim

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run incident in Pompano Beach. A tarp could be seen covering a man’s body on east Atlantic Boulevard for much of Saturday evening. Beside the victim’s remains was a silver sedan. Deputies roped off...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pedestrian was killed following a hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach, deputies say. At 7:04 on Oct.1 the driver of a 2021 Mercedes GLE53 AMG was traveling westbound on East Atlantic Boulevard in the left thru lane. According to a witness statement, a pedestrian...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Woman Wanted#Black And Tan#Mercedes Benz
calleochonews.com

Man arrested for a voyeurism act at Walmart

The man was arrested for voyeurism after he was caught on camera placing his phone underneath the victim’s dress. After a man was captured on camera in a voyeurism act at the North Lauderdale Walmart, authorities from the Broward Sheriff’s Office started looking for the offender. Fortunately, the...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man killed in Pompano Beach hit-and-run

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for the driver who, they said, fatally struck a man in Pompano Beach and took off. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run near Southeast Sixth Avenue and East Atlantic Boulevard, just after 7 p.m., Saturday.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Armed robbery at Dollar Tree, deputies need your help

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an armed robber. An unidentified man robbed the Dollar Tree on North Military Trail in West Palm Beach on July 2nd at 10 p.m. According to surveillance video released by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, he is light-skinned, wearing...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

PBSO deputies searching for missing man last seen in West Palm Beach

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man who was last seen on September 20. Officials say 24-year-old Johnny Worthens was reported missing by his mother two days later after he failed to return home. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue, red and gray pajama pants with white sneakers.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Woman killed by car while jaywalking in Pompano Beach, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was struck and killed by a car in Pompano Beach and deputies said she was jaywalking at the time. The Broward Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday reporting a vehicle hit a pedestrian near N. Dixie Highway and W. Sample Road. The driver remained on scene to speak to deputies.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Traffic Stopper: Officers chase dog through traffic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A wayward dog led officers on a wild chase on Friday morning. The West Palm Beach Police Department said an officer on patrol, Lt. A.J. Bullard, saw the terrier-mix darting in-and-out of traffic on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and even I-95. Lt. Bullard stopped traffic and drivers tried to assist the officer by getting out of their cars to chase the dog. But two legs were no match for four, the police department said Bullard had to call for backup just to prevent the dog from getting hit or crashing into each other to avoid hitting the dog.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Man Struck, Killed by Brightline Train in Fort Lauderdale

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating after a man was hit and killed by a Brightline train Saturday night. The incident occured around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of NE 62nd Street and N Dixie Highway. NBC 6 cameras captured what appeared to be a medical examiner’s van and...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Fort Myers Man Killed Walking On I-75 In Broward County

Body “Tumbled And Rolled” After Being Hit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 26-year-old Fort Myers man was killed early this morning after he was struck by a pickup truck while walking on I-75. There is no pedestrian walkway on the Interstate. According to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy