4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
Newark Cop Guilty of Murder, Attempted MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner ShopsFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Effingham Radio
Joan Hotchkis, Kelsey Grammer, Meghan Markle + More!
JOAN HOTCHKIS DIES AT 95: Deadline reports that veteran actress Joan Hotchkis died last week at the age of 95 due to congestive heart failure. Hotchkis was most known for her roles on The Odd Couple and Legacy. She also held roles on shows such as Lou Grant, Charlie’s Angels, Mannix, and The New Dick Van Dyke Show, and in films such as The Late Liz, Breezy, and Old Boyfriends.
Effingham Radio
James Gunn And Jennifer Holland Are Married
Suicide Squad director James Gunn and Black Adam actress Jennifer Holland have tied the knot! The pair announced the news on Instagram Friday (September 30th). Sharing photos from their beautiful outdoor ceremony in Aspen, Colorado, Gunn wrote, “After over 7 years together, I finally married the love of my life, @jenniferlholland. What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world.”
Effingham Radio
Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade + More!
KIM KARDASHIAN POSTS TO INSTAGRAM TO REMEMBER HER LATE FATHER: On the 19th anniversary of her father Robert Kardashian‘s death, Entertainment Tonight reports that Kim Kardashian shared a note he wrote to her on her Instagram stories. “Kim – I'm at Lawry's for Uncle Larry's birthday. I have my pager. I'll be home around 10 or 11. I love you,” Robert wrote in the letter, signing it, “Daddy.” Kim captioned the post, “19 years ago my daddy passed away. I miss coming home to these notes that I could hardly read with his lefty handwriting. I love you so much dad I can always feel you.”
Effingham Radio
Emily Ratajkowski Criticizes ‘Blonde’ For ‘Fetishizing Female Pain’
Despite Blonde topping the charts after being released on Netflix last week, a lot of people are upset about the Marilyn Monroe biopic, according to Variety. This includes Gone Girl actress Emily Ratajkowski, who called out the film on TikTok for “fetishizing female pain.”. Ratajkowski isn’t alone in her...
Effingham Radio
Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Paris Hilton + More!
GISELE BUNDCHEN AND TOM BRADY HIRE DIVORCE LAWYERS: According to Page Six, Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have both hired divorce lawyers, as the pair have been living apart for months following a big fight. A source told the outlet, “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is. I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”
Effingham Radio
Maren Morris On How She Maintains A Balanced Life
With both Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd being in the music business, they’ve always had to juggle between their personal time and their careers. Then when baby Hayes came along, things had the potential to get really crazy, but Maren tells us, they have it all under control: “It’s definitely a labor of love. I think it takes a lot of planning and forethought, especially when you’re touring for a living and you’re constantly away from each other. Yeah, you have to get creative with your schedule. And luckily we work with a lot of the same people that help our calendars coalesce. And we have good like date nights planned and we’re gonna go on vacation in a couple of months, which I’m really excited about, just to kind of like get away and just be with each other. But yeah, it takes a village for sure to help us go but we’re really lucky that we have those people in our life and that we love each other so much that we want to make our dreams and our relationship substantial.” :49 (OC: our relationship substantial)
Effingham Radio
Kanye West Walks On Mud Runway For Balenciaga Fashion Show
Kanye West walked in Balenciaga's mud-filled fashion show on Sunday (October 2nd). According to TMZ, Ye made his first-ever runway appearance for the brand's Summer 2023 collection. In video footage from the event, Kanye is seen walking down the runway, wearing an all-black ensemble with numerous utility pockets and a...
Effingham Radio
Brad Pitt Allegedly ‘Choked’ One Of His Kids And ‘Struck Another In The Face’ On 2016 Flight
On Tuesday (October 4th), Angelina Jolie filed a cross-complaint in the legal battle over a French winery she and Brad Pitt once owned together. The court documents detail abuse allegations against Pitt from the plane incident in 2016 that led to their divorce. “When one of the children verbally defended...
Effingham Radio
Niecy Nash Shares How She Responded When Her Daughter Asked Her How She Identifies
Niecy Nash shared on a new episode of The Tamron Hall Show that her daughter wanted to know how she identified, ahead of her marriage to singer Jessica Betts. “My daughter was like, 'How do you identify?' I said, 'Huh?' ” Nash recalled, before her daughter asked her the question again.
Effingham Radio
Russell Dickerson Reveals Details Of Upcoming Album
Russell Dickerson announced over the weekend that he’s all set to release his third studio album on November 4. The self-titled collection will contain 15 new tracks. Russell says these song may not be what his fans have come to expect from him, but through them, he’s expressing a different side of himself.
