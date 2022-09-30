ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Effingham Radio

Joan Hotchkis, Kelsey Grammer, Meghan Markle + More!

JOAN HOTCHKIS DIES AT 95: Deadline reports that veteran actress Joan Hotchkis died last week at the age of 95 due to congestive heart failure. Hotchkis was most known for her roles on The Odd Couple and Legacy. She also held roles on shows such as Lou Grant, Charlie’s Angels, Mannix, and The New Dick Van Dyke Show, and in films such as The Late Liz, Breezy, and Old Boyfriends.
CELEBRITIES
Effingham Radio

James Gunn And Jennifer Holland Are Married

Suicide Squad director James Gunn and Black Adam actress Jennifer Holland have tied the knot! The pair announced the news on Instagram Friday (September 30th). Sharing photos from their beautiful outdoor ceremony in Aspen, Colorado, Gunn wrote, “After over 7 years together, I finally married the love of my life, @jenniferlholland. What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world.”
ASPEN, CO
Effingham Radio

Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade + More!

KIM KARDASHIAN POSTS TO INSTAGRAM TO REMEMBER HER LATE FATHER: On the 19th anniversary of her father Robert Kardashian‘s death, Entertainment Tonight reports that Kim Kardashian shared a note he wrote to her on her Instagram stories. “Kim – I'm at Lawry's for Uncle Larry's birthday. I have my pager. I'll be home around 10 or 11. I love you,” Robert wrote in the letter, signing it, “Daddy.” Kim captioned the post, “19 years ago my daddy passed away. I miss coming home to these notes that I could hardly read with his lefty handwriting. I love you so much dad I can always feel you.”
CELEBRITIES
Effingham Radio

Emily Ratajkowski Criticizes ‘Blonde’ For ‘Fetishizing Female Pain’

Despite Blonde topping the charts after being released on Netflix last week, a lot of people are upset about the Marilyn Monroe biopic, according to Variety. This includes Gone Girl actress Emily Ratajkowski, who called out the film on TikTok for “fetishizing female pain.”. Ratajkowski isn’t alone in her...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Effingham Radio

Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Paris Hilton + More!

GISELE BUNDCHEN AND TOM BRADY HIRE DIVORCE LAWYERS: According to Page Six, Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have both hired divorce lawyers, as the pair have been living apart for months following a big fight. A source told the outlet, “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is. I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”
CELEBRITIES
Effingham Radio

Maren Morris On How She Maintains A Balanced Life

With both Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd being in the music business, they’ve always had to juggle between their personal time and their careers. Then when baby Hayes came along, things had the potential to get really crazy, but Maren tells us, they have it all under control: “It’s definitely a labor of love. I think it takes a lot of planning and forethought, especially when you’re touring for a living and you’re constantly away from each other. Yeah, you have to get creative with your schedule. And luckily we work with a lot of the same people that help our calendars coalesce. And we have good like date nights planned and we’re gonna go on vacation in a couple of months, which I’m really excited about, just to kind of like get away and just be with each other. But yeah, it takes a village for sure to help us go but we’re really lucky that we have those people in our life and that we love each other so much that we want to make our dreams and our relationship substantial.” :49 (OC: our relationship substantial)
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Kanye West Walks On Mud Runway For Balenciaga Fashion Show

Kanye West walked in Balenciaga's mud-filled fashion show on Sunday (October 2nd). According to TMZ, Ye made his first-ever runway appearance for the brand's Summer 2023 collection. In video footage from the event, Kanye is seen walking down the runway, wearing an all-black ensemble with numerous utility pockets and a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Rebel Wilson
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Ned Fulmer
Person
Dua Lipa
Effingham Radio

Russell Dickerson Reveals Details Of Upcoming Album

Russell Dickerson announced over the weekend that he’s all set to release his third studio album on November 4. The self-titled collection will contain 15 new tracks. Russell says these song may not be what his fans have come to expect from him, but through them, he’s expressing a different side of himself.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy