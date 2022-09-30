With both Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd being in the music business, they’ve always had to juggle between their personal time and their careers. Then when baby Hayes came along, things had the potential to get really crazy, but Maren tells us, they have it all under control: “It’s definitely a labor of love. I think it takes a lot of planning and forethought, especially when you’re touring for a living and you’re constantly away from each other. Yeah, you have to get creative with your schedule. And luckily we work with a lot of the same people that help our calendars coalesce. And we have good like date nights planned and we’re gonna go on vacation in a couple of months, which I’m really excited about, just to kind of like get away and just be with each other. But yeah, it takes a village for sure to help us go but we’re really lucky that we have those people in our life and that we love each other so much that we want to make our dreams and our relationship substantial.” :49 (OC: our relationship substantial)

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO