Read full article on original website
Related
suncoastnews.com
West Pasco residents relieved, reflect on realities of coastal Florida living in wake of Ian
“We escaped.” “We dodged the bullet.” “We were lucky.”. Those were the thoughts of a few West Pasco residents as they cleaned up, took down boards and dragged sandbags away from their doorsteps as Hurricane Ian entered the Atlantic, leaving a battered Florida behind it last week.
Pasco County Hosts “Mega Dog” Adoption Event
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of dogs are looking for a ‘furever’ home – and you can help make that happen! Pasco County Animal Services is partnering with other Tampa Bay animal shelters in a Mega Adoption Event – Friday, October 7 through Sunday,
Florida martial arts instructor accused of molesting multiple students
A Riverview martial arts instructor was arrested Monday after he was accused of molesting his students, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Bay News 9
St. Pete food trucks help feed Hurricane Ian survivors
Some local business owners in St. Petersburg teamed up to send a couple of food trucks and four other vehicles loaded with supplies to Ft. Myers on Tuesday to help Hurricane Ian survivors. What You Need To Know. The food truck owners plan to serve a total of 800 meals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wild941.com
Tampa Bay Schools Don’t Need To Send Kids Home If They Have Head Lice
A head lice is no reason to miss school according to the new guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics. They think children who are sent home because of head lice “can result in significant stigma and psychological stress.”. Head lice is most common among preschool and elementary children...
fox13news.com
Ruskin Family Drive-In left with $10,000 worth of damage after Hurricane Ian
RUSKIN, Fla. - The Ruskin Family Drive-In Theatre took more than $10,000 worth of storm damage and will be closed for most of the week. When Hurricane Ian swept across Florida, the wind took one of the 56 panels on the Ruskin Family Drive-In's 64 by 28 screen. Co-owner John...
suncoastnews.com
Cotee River Bike Fest rides again this weekend
NEW PORT RICHEY – The Cotee River Bike Fest will be held on Oct. 7-9 with music on two stages, food, drinks, and vendors. Fire & Iron MC will again lead the poker run starting at Harley-Davidson on Saturday, Oct. 8. This year’s bands will include Jasmine Cain, Symmetry,...
Pinellas County Schools offers counseling after student killed in stolen vehicle crash
The Pinellas County Schools had crisis counselors available on Monday following the death of a student over the weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
suncoastnews.com
NO PLACE TO CALL HOME
BROOKSVILLE — Justin Wiernickie says he’s on the right road now. The articulate 33-year-old used to be homeless. In late July, he gave his testimony to the County Commission during public comment. “Having made mistakes in life upon my release from prison, I looked to change and turn...
Crews battle fire at large fish farm in Plant City
Crews responded to a fire at a large fish farm in Plant City Tuesday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Holmes Beach Police Chief responds to remarks made by Manatee County Administrator
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - The Holmes Beach Police Chief has responded to remarks made last week by Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes during a press conference prior to Hurricane Ian striking the area. The remarks were captured in a TikTok video in which Dr. Hopes states " You...
WMAZ
Watch Coast Guard videos of dramatic point-of-view rescues
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Some of the most dramatic video coming out of southwest Florida right now is from the U.S. Coast Guard. They’re not just pictures of the destruction, but emotional rescues in areas where people have been stranded for days. What makes the video even more unique is that they're taken from the point-of-view of one of the guardsmen conducting these incredible missions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Humane Society of Tampa Bay completely full, adoption fee on some dogs to be waived
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is full following Hurricane Ian and no longer accepting any strays or owner-surrendered dogs, according to a tweet on Monday.
Deputies Investigating Incident In Trinity Where A Man Attempted To Make Contact With Juvenile
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious incident that occurred yesterday in the parking lot of a business in the 1500 block of Little Rd. in Trinity. According to deputies, a juvenile was walking through the parking lot around 6
Beach Beacon
1 teen dead, 2 hurt after stolen Maserati crashed in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG — They slipped out of their homes and into the Saturday night darkness without their parents knowing. Around 3:30 a.m. the next morning, the three teen boys came across a silver 2016 Maserati on a driveway at the intersection of 62nd Avenue and 28th Street N in St. Petersburg, according to law enforcement. One covered his hand with his shirt and reached for the door handle, finding the vehicle unlocked with the keys still inside.
hernandosun.com
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
fox13news.com
Alafia River flooding peaks at 18 feet after Hurricane Ian, surrounding nearby homes with water
VALRICO, Fla. - The Alafia River’s water levels peaked around 18.4 feet Friday evening, surrounding nearby homes in Hillsborough County with water and stranding residents over the weekend after Hurricane Ian tore across Florida the week before. The number of Floridians who have died due to the Category 4...
suncoastnews.com
‘Deadliest road’ in Pasco County getting millions in safety upgrades
NEW PORT RICHEY — State road safety specialists didn’t need to see the headline in a national online news story in July to know that U.S. 19 in Pasco County is a dangerous place, especially for pedestrians trying to cross the road. What the Vox story titled “Deadliest...
fox13news.com
Premature triplets among patients transported to Johns Hopkins All Children's in Ian aftermath
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Johns Hopkins All Children's in St. Petersburg has transported pediatric patients from Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers. Since Thursday, the hospital said it’s transported more than 20 patients, including nine babies being treated in the neonatal...
Comments / 2