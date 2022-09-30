ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

Bay News 9

St. Pete food trucks help feed Hurricane Ian survivors

Some local business owners in St. Petersburg teamed up to send a couple of food trucks and four other vehicles loaded with supplies to Ft. Myers on Tuesday to help Hurricane Ian survivors. What You Need To Know. The food truck owners plan to serve a total of 800 meals.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Bay Schools Don’t Need To Send Kids Home If They Have Head Lice

A head lice is no reason to miss school according to the new guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics. They think children who are sent home because of head lice “can result in significant stigma and psychological stress.”. Head lice is most common among preschool and elementary children...
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Cotee River Bike Fest rides again this weekend

NEW PORT RICHEY – The Cotee River Bike Fest will be held on Oct. 7-9 with music on two stages, food, drinks, and vendors. Fire & Iron MC will again lead the poker run starting at Harley-Davidson on Saturday, Oct. 8. This year’s bands will include Jasmine Cain, Symmetry,...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
suncoastnews.com

NO PLACE TO CALL HOME

BROOKSVILLE — Justin Wiernickie says he’s on the right road now. The articulate 33-year-old used to be homeless. In late July, he gave his testimony to the County Commission during public comment. “Having made mistakes in life upon my release from prison, I looked to change and turn...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
WMAZ

Watch Coast Guard videos of dramatic point-of-view rescues

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Some of the most dramatic video coming out of southwest Florida right now is from the U.S. Coast Guard. They’re not just pictures of the destruction, but emotional rescues in areas where people have been stranded for days. What makes the video even more unique is that they're taken from the point-of-view of one of the guardsmen conducting these incredible missions.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

1 teen dead, 2 hurt after stolen Maserati crashed in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG — They slipped out of their homes and into the Saturday night darkness without their parents knowing. Around 3:30 a.m. the next morning, the three teen boys came across a silver 2016 Maserati on a driveway at the intersection of 62nd Avenue and 28th Street N in St. Petersburg, according to law enforcement. One covered his hand with his shirt and reached for the door handle, finding the vehicle unlocked with the keys still inside.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
hernandosun.com

Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools

Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

