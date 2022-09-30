Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool report: 'The Ghanian Mané' set for sensational Anfield move
Liverpool are poised to land a player compared favourably with Sadio Mane, in a move that could rejuvenate Jurgen Klopp's side. Liverpool are set to move for a Ghanian attacker compared to Sadio Mané. Mané left Anfield in the summer for Bayern Munich after winning two domestic trophies in...
fourfourtwo.com
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson issues red alert to players ahead of Fiorentina visit
Robbie Neilson has warned Hearts they must avoid red cards if they are to have any chance of a Europa Conference League upset at home to Fiorentina on Thursday. The Jambos’ hopes of making the Europa League group stage were dashed when Jorge Grant was shown a second yellow for diving while the play-off against FC Zurich was delicately poised in August.
fourfourtwo.com
Quiz! Can you name every player to score in the last 10 nine-goal Premier League games?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
fourfourtwo.com
Jesse Marsch urges Leeds players not to fall foul of frustration
Jesse Marsch has urged his players not to become frustrated by the opposition’s time-wasting tactics when they visit Elland Road. Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard admitted after Sunday’s goalless Premier League draw that his side had deliberately tried to slow the game down in a bid to counter Leeds’ high-tempo style.
RELATED PEOPLE
fourfourtwo.com
Roy Keane bemoans ‘hugely embarrassing’ Manchester United performance
Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane has branded the club’s 6-3 derby defeat by Manchester City “hugely embarrassing”. Hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden saw the reigning Premier League champions, who led 4-0 at the break, cruise to victory at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon and prompted a withering assessment from the Irishman.
fourfourtwo.com
Steve Cooper relishing standing up in tough times with Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is thriving on the pressure of leading his side through troubled waters. Forest have endured a tough start to their Premier League return and sit in the bottom three after seven games, having lost their last four.
fourfourtwo.com
Aston Villa fail to break down 10-man Leeds in ill-tempered stalemate
Leeds held on for a point after Luis Sinisterra was controversially sent off at Elland Road in an ill-tempered goalless draw against Aston Villa. Colombia winger Sinisterra was dismissed early in the second half after failing to retreat from a free-kick and earning a second yellow card.
fourfourtwo.com
Jurgen Klopp reassures Darwin Nunez and hopes Liverpool can banish ‘bad moment’
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sought to reassure summer signing Darwin Nunez there are no worries about his contribution or form. The Uruguay international arrived in June for an initial £64million fee – which could rise to a club-record £85m – but the start of his Anfield career has not gone to plan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fourfourtwo.com
Derby domination and other things we learned in the Premier League this weekend
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden took centre-stage as the Manchester derby proved the highlight of the latest round of Premier League fixtures. The Norway international and England’s Foden both plundered hat-tricks as City romped to a 6-3 victory over United, while the bragging rights in north London ended up in Arsenal territory.
fourfourtwo.com
Kevin van Veen happy with Motherwell’s new style despite lack of points
Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen is enjoying the new style of play under Steven Hammell but is desperate to get some more rewards. Well have taken one point from four cinch Premiership matches but have had opportunities at key moments in each game to take more.
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United must use pain of derby defeat to improve – Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United must use the pain of Sunday’s 6-3 derby defeat as fuel for improvement after admitting attitude and belief was lacking from the outset at Manchester City. A run of four straight Premier League wins under Erik ten Hag came to a shuddering halt on...
fourfourtwo.com
Football rumours: Pedro Martins and Ruben Amorim in running for Wolves job
Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is expected to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager after the latter was sacked, the Daily Telegraph writes. Lage was dismissed following talks with Wolves chairman Jeff Shi after their 2-0 defeat at West Ham, which left the club in the bottom three of the Premier League table.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fourfourtwo.com
Jesse Marsch frustrated as Leeds are held by Aston Villa
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch refused to discuss referee Stuart Attwell’s display after his 10-man side held on to draw 0-0 with Aston Villa in the Premier League. Marsch, watching from the stands due to a touchline ban, had no complaints about Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra’s controversial second-half dismissal for failing to retreat from a free-kick.
fourfourtwo.com
The Arsenal Football Group: Why the Gunners may be set to buy a feeder club or affiliate team
Arsenal could be buying a feeder club or affiliate side overseas. That's the rumour, following the latest shake-up on the Emirates Stadium board, with corporate lawyer and influential figure Tim Lewis joining the club full-time after resigning from his position at the law firm at which he is a partner, Clifford Chance.
fourfourtwo.com
I know the heat is on – Brendan Rodgers relishing derby battle with Forest
Defiant Brendan Rodgers is ready to embrace the derby heat to dig Leicester out of trouble. The Foxes are rock bottom of the Premier League and winless in the top flight this season.
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United misery compounded by Haaland & Foden double hat-trick for City
Manchester United become only second club in Premier League history to concede a double hat-trick – and it happened in a derby. Manchester United have become only the second club in Premier League history to concede two hat-tricks in a game after both Erling Haaland and Phil Foden bagged trebles in a 6-3 derby win for Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
fourfourtwo.com
How derby defeat compares to Manchester United’s worst of Premier League era
Manchester City inflicted one of rivals United’s highest-scoring Premier League defeats with Sunday’s 6-3 stroll at the Etihad Stadium. A result featuring hat-tricks for Phil Foden and Erling Haaland, and which could have been even more emphatic but for two meaningless late Anthony Martial consolations, was only the fourth time United have conceded six in a Premier League game and made City the first team to inflict that fate twice.
fourfourtwo.com
Ranked! The 50 dirtiest players in Premier League history
We have crunched the numbers to reveal the players who have committed the most fouls. These are players who let you know they’re there. Who leave a mark. Who make sure you’ll feel that in the morning. Who put a name on it, no matter who's in their way. Who get there somehow.
fourfourtwo.com
Watford put Stoke to sword in Slaven Bilic’s first game as Hornets manager
Slaven Bilic enjoyed a memorable start to life as Watford boss with a fine 4-0 victory at Stoke. Former West Ham boss Bilic became the Hornets’ ninth manager in three years after Rob Edwards was sacked on Monday following a torrid run of just one win in seven Championship games.
fourfourtwo.com
Comparing Cristiano Ronaldo’s first and second spells at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo’s unhappy season at Manchester United continued as he remained on the bench throughout defeat to Manchester City, prompting former captain Roy Keane to accuse the club of disrespect. The Portugal great remained a Manchester United player following a summer of speculation around his future but has started...
Comments / 0