Why young athletes may be more at risk for sudden cardiac arrest

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A majority of cases of sudden cardiac death (SCD) with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) present with possible cardiac symptoms before death, and a considerable proportion have a known cardiac disorder prior to death, according to a study published online Sept. 14 in PLOS ONE.
Wife, Mom And Survivor of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Nicole Bullock, 52, Hosts Blood Drives As A 'Way Of Paying It Forward'. Wife, mom of two, and cancer survivor from Chicago, Nicole Bullock, 52, is giving back after beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. She launched a foundation, ‘Nicole Cares’, and hosts blood drives as...
A woman went to an ER with shoulder pain and was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Doctors said it had spread to her spine, ribs, and adrenal gland, but not her shoulder. The doctors believe one of the tumors in her spine caused her shoulder pain.
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
Taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) — a group of drugs that includes common painkillers like ibuprofen (e.g., Advil, Motrin) — was linked to a higher risk of developing heart failure in certain people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study presented at the 2022 meeting of the European Society of Cardiology in Barcelona, and described in an article at HealthDay.
Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
Your blood type can tell you many things about yourself, such as your risk for certain health conditions, your risk for blood clots and even whether you may be prone to kidney stones. Now there's evidence that your blood type may also predict one's risk for experiencing a stroke. Newly...
After receiving a report that the label was wrong on a medication, Golden State Medical Supply has recalled one lot of clopidogrel and atenolol. According to an announcement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company has recalled clopidogrel 75mg and atenolol 25 mg with the lot number GS046745.
A nanoparticle therapy developed by investigators at University Hospitals (UH) and Case Western Reserve University targets overactive neutrophils, a specific kind of white blood cell, to prevent almost all types of blood clots while causing no increased risk for bleeding. The preclinical findings, published in Science Translational Medicine, may lead to safer ways to care for patients impacted by blood clots. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), roughly 900,000 people in the U.S. suffer from life-threatening blood clots each year.
During heart valve replacement surgery, a surgeon replaces damaged or diseased valves in the heart. They can replace it with a mechanical valve or biological valve from a pig or cow. A person with severe heart valve disease may need this procedure. A doctor will likely recommend more conservative treatment...
Blood clots are a known risk from a COVID-19 infection. Blood clots are clumps of blood that naturally form to help the body heal from an injury or wound. Blood clots work to stop bleeding by plugging injured blood vessels. Once blood clots form, there is a risk that they...
Heart valve regurgitation is the name for when the heart’s valves leak. It occurs when some of the blood the heart pumps out flows back to the valves. Treatment may not always be necessary, though this leakage may sometimes cause a strain on the heart or lead to other complications.
You are reading: Symptoms of narrow arteries | What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?. Arteries carry oxygen-rich blood and nutrients from the heart throughout the body. Healthy arteries are smooth and blood passes through them easily. But a buildup of cholesterol, fat, and calcium, called plaque, in the inner walls of the arteries can slow down blood flow, sometimes blocking it altogether.
Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. It is the impairment of the body's ability to regulate blood glucose levels. This happens when excessive sugar circulates your bloodstream, which eventually results in disorders of the nervous, circulatory, and immune systems. In type 2 diabetes, your pancreas doesn't...
A doctor can diagnose whether you have renal atrophy by having tests done. Generally, healthcare providers use blood tests such as glomerular filtration rate (GFR)¹ to check kidney function. The doctor may also conduct a urine test for albumin, a protein that can show up in the urine when the kidney is damaged.
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
Epileptic seizures are frequent among patients with cerebral venous thrombosis—a blood clot affecting the venous system of the brain. A thesis from University of Gothenburg suggests that some of these patients should be diagnosed with epilepsy and offered medication to prevent further seizures. Cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) is an...
Decompensated heart failure is heart failure that has become severe and requires immediate medical attention. It can develop in people with preexisting heart failure and those without signs of the condition. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that there are. adults with heart failure in the United...
Just like people, dogs can suffer from hypertension, also known as high blood pressure. Systemic hypertension refers to high blood pressure throughout the body, while pulmonary hypertension refers to higher-than-normal blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs. Pulmonary hypertension, in particular, can dramatically shorten your dog’s life and cause...
