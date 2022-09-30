6 fall bakery items to try from Trader Joe's right now

In addition to introducing a roster of autumnal-themed snacks and goodies, Trader Joe's is updating its bakery section with a mix of returning and new seasonal items. In celebration of fall's warm spices, many of the baked goods flaunt traditional flavors of pumpkin spice, apple cider and maple. Whether you're anticipating the return of your favorite fall sweets or looking to try something new, here are six TJ's fall bakery items to add to your cart right now!

Pumpkin Bagels

Made with pumpkin flour milled from fresh pumpkins, this seasonal breakfast goodie also touts the delicious flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger. They taste like pumpkin pie — just in breakfast form!

Per TJ's official website, its Pumpkin Bagels are best enjoyed toasted and with a generous schmear of your favorite cream cheese. For a more savory option, try making an autumnal BLT with TJ's Applewood Smoked Bacon. Or try a more sweet option by spreading TJ's Cookie Butter or its Cocoa Almond Spread on top of the bagels. Be sure to pair the rolls with a piping hot cup of Trader Joe's Pumpkin Spice Coffee!

Pumpkin Pie Spice Bagels

Not to be confused with the Pumpkin Bagels, TJ's Pumpkin Pie Spice Bagels capture spicier and warmer flavors. In the same vein as its not-spiced cousin, the bagels also taste like pumpkin pie — just in breakfast form!

Enjoy the bagels warm or slightly toasted with cream cheese, your choice of nut butter, jams and jellies or marshmallow fluff. TJ's Pumpkin Pie Spice Bagels can also be eaten for breakfast — especially on a crisp autumn morning — or as a quick bedtime snack.

Apple Cider Donuts

Unlike most store bought apple cider donuts, TJ's own version are specially made by a family-owned bakery based in Western Massachusetts. The donuts are made with ample amounts of love and, most importantly, apple cider, which makes them airy and slightly tangy in taste! To add to the goodness, each donut is hand-rolled and generously coated in cinnamon and sugar once they come out of the fryer.

Enjoy TJ's Apple Cider Donuts straight out of the box or warm. They pair exceptionally well with a hot cup of joe, tea, TJ's Spiced Cider or a scoop (or two) of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce.

Pumpkin Blondie Brownies

This autumnal treat substitutes pumpkin, cinnamon, cloves and ginger in place of cocoa. Like classic cake brownies, TJ's Pumpkin Blondie Brownies are moist and slightly spongy. They also include pieces of pecans and white chocolate chips and are finished off with a generous drizzle of royal icing.

"Ease a bite-sized square of Trader Joe's Pumpkin Blondie Brownies into your mouth and you'll immediately experience Pumpkin Blondie heaven, as tangible as a bakery treat can be!" TJ's wrote on their website.

Spiced Pumpkin Madeleine Cookies

TJ's Spiced Pumpkin Madeleine Cookies are exactly what they claim to be — pumpkin spice-flavored madeleines! Each cookie is soft and deliciously chewy, making them perfect snacks to enjoy during tea time.

For a fun and easy-to-make fall dessert, try TJ's recipe for Pumpkin Madeleine Cookie Sandwiches. Simply fill two madeleine cookie shells with homemade cinnamon and cream cheese frosting. The sandwiches can be eaten immediately or after refrigerating them for approximately four hours.

Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread

This gluten-free and kosher loaf of bread is made with pumpkin and seasoned with extra pumpkin spice. The final treat is "moist, slightly dense, and full of warm, homey spice to conjure the feelings of fall."

Per TJ's, the bread "makes for a great sweet snack any time of day." The pumpkin bread tastes great on its own or topped with butter, sweetened cream cheese or a fall-inspired spread, like Trader Joe's Pumpkin Butter.

