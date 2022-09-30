ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

nevadabusiness.com

TheOfficeSquad Promotes Talor Clifton to Chief Marketing Officer

Talor Clifton has been promoted to the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) position at Las Vegas-based TheOfficeSquad. The company provides full-service business support services, including bookkeeping, executive suites, co-working space, virtual offices and other services to growing enterprises. Clifton started at TheOfficeSquad in 2020 as the company’s first full-time salesperson. In...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Northcap Commercial Arranges Sale of Sunrise View Apartments for $5,500,000

This transaction closed on August 30th, 2022. Northcap Commercial represented the Buyer, Cobra 28 No. 8 LP, on this sale. Northcap is a Las Vegas-based, international real estate company focused on acquisition, brokerage and property management. Founded by John Tippins, the company offers an array of services extending into residential and commercial property management, sales and advisory roles. As a brokerage, Northcap’s team has closed on nearly $3.5 billion in transactions. Northcap is a premier real estate operator that holds the distinction of being named to Forbes Travel Guide. Northcap is also actively involved in their home community with the Downtown Las Vegas Alliance, Fremont Street East Entertainment District, the City of Las Vegas, the UNLV College of Business Board, UNLV Advisory Board and Helping Hands of Vegas Valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Christopher Lovett

Type of Business: Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing Engineering. During my junior year at UNLV, I found an internship with an electrical engineering company called RHR Consulting Engineers. Rick Reyburn, the owner, gave me a chance to start out as a drafter, and I worked my way up to being a project manager and professional engineer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Imagewords Communications Founder, Ruth Furman, Recognized as “Top Local Publicist” at This Year’s Everyday Woman Awards

Ruth Furman, founder of Las Vegas-based ImageWords Communications, earned the “Top Local Publicist” distinction as one of this year’s Everyday Woman Award honorees. The award is given by the Everyday Woman program, a collaborative movement for women supporting women entrepreneurs and professionals so they can grow personally and professionally. Granted for the first time, the awards honor women who share their knowledge from their area of expertise with other professional women and entrepreneurs to help them succeed in work and life.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Industry Focus

It’s no secret that Nevada education ranks almost last in the nation in a number of measurements. It’s an industry facing immense challenges and one that is in desperate need of solutions. Recently, education executives met at a roundtable to discuss education in the Silver State including its challenges, the effects of the recent pandemic and why Nevada is leaving students behind. This roundtable was sponsored by City National Bank and held in Las Vegas.
NEVADA STATE
nevadabusiness.com

Southwest Medical Adds New Healthcare Provider

LAS VEGAS – Southwest Medic al has added a new healthcare provider to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community:. Katherine “Kaytee” Ashwell, APRN joins Southwest Medical’s Rancho Urgent Care location (888 S. Rancho Dr.) and specializes in urgent care.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Nevada Gas Prices Surge Higher Again

Gas prices in Las Vegas and throughout the state of Nevada have surged higher again in the past couple of weeks. According to a post on News3LV.com, AAA is reporting that gas prices jumped up another 13-cents in recent days. Drivers in Southern Nevada are now paying an average of $5.34 per gallon. That price is 42-cents higher than last week and about 50-cents higher than they were a month ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
leaders.com

Luring in the Silicon Valley Crowd

Known as a gambling and entertainment hotspot, Las Vegas is attempting to entice tech executives and entrepreneurs to turn the city into the next hub of technology. At a summit in Vegas suburb Summerlin, Las Vegas officials pitched to CEOs, entrepreneurs, and tech executives an idea—Vegas is the new tech hot spot.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $4.45M, Stunning Villa Mirasol in Guard Gated Terracina at Seven Hills, Henderson Comes with City and Mountain Views

The Villa in Henderson, a custom modern contemporary architecture by Richard Luke offers elegant walk-on-water entrance, movie theater, glass wine cellar, game room, office, elevator, pocket doors, linear fireplaces, and more is now available for sale. This home located at 2656 Mirabella St, Henderson, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7bathrooms with over 6,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Kristen Routh Silberman (Phone: 702-467-7100) at Corcoran Global Living for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Villa in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Ruth Furman to Participate in the Power of Presence Panel Discussion at Project You! Empowering Women in Business Event on October 6th

Ruth Furman, founder of Las Vegas-based ImageWords Communications, will participate in the “Power of Presence” panel discussion at this year’s Project You! Empowering Women in Business celebration on October 6th. The event, held at the Las Vegas Design Center, 495 South Grand Central Parkway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., brings an opportunity for women in the design business to network and learn from one another.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Ride The ‘Train Of Terror’ During Halloween Season

Do you dare ride the “Train Of Terror” this Halloween season?. It sounds like a unique experience for this time of year, and it is sponsored by Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway at the Nevada State Railroad Museum located at 601 Yucca Street in Boulder City, 89005. The “Train of Terror” departs at 5:30pm and 7:30pm on various evenings from September 30 through October 30. Please be aware that this experience is rated PG-13 and it is NOT intended for younger children.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellemming.com

15 Best Hikes Near Las Vegas (By a Local)

I’m a Vegas local and in this guide, I share the best hikes near Las Vegas for all skill levels. From Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston to trails near Lake Mead, you’re sure to be stunned by the incredible scenery. Read on to discover popular Las Vegas hikes plus a few hidden gems featuring caves and hot springs!
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Nevada Independent

IndyFest Poll: Races for governor and U.S. Senate close, Republicans lead down ticket

Nevada’s top-of-the-ticket Democratic incumbents Gov. Steve Sisolak and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto narrowly trail their respective Republican opponents, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and former Attorney General Adam Laxalt. The post IndyFest Poll: Races for governor and U.S. Senate close, Republicans lead down ticket appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE

