Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
Related
nevadabusiness.com
TheOfficeSquad Promotes Talor Clifton to Chief Marketing Officer
Talor Clifton has been promoted to the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) position at Las Vegas-based TheOfficeSquad. The company provides full-service business support services, including bookkeeping, executive suites, co-working space, virtual offices and other services to growing enterprises. Clifton started at TheOfficeSquad in 2020 as the company’s first full-time salesperson. In...
nevadabusiness.com
Northcap Commercial Arranges Sale of Sunrise View Apartments for $5,500,000
This transaction closed on August 30th, 2022. Northcap Commercial represented the Buyer, Cobra 28 No. 8 LP, on this sale. Northcap is a Las Vegas-based, international real estate company focused on acquisition, brokerage and property management. Founded by John Tippins, the company offers an array of services extending into residential and commercial property management, sales and advisory roles. As a brokerage, Northcap’s team has closed on nearly $3.5 billion in transactions. Northcap is a premier real estate operator that holds the distinction of being named to Forbes Travel Guide. Northcap is also actively involved in their home community with the Downtown Las Vegas Alliance, Fremont Street East Entertainment District, the City of Las Vegas, the UNLV College of Business Board, UNLV Advisory Board and Helping Hands of Vegas Valley.
nevadabusiness.com
Christopher Lovett
Type of Business: Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing Engineering. During my junior year at UNLV, I found an internship with an electrical engineering company called RHR Consulting Engineers. Rick Reyburn, the owner, gave me a chance to start out as a drafter, and I worked my way up to being a project manager and professional engineer.
nevadabusiness.com
Imagewords Communications Founder, Ruth Furman, Recognized as “Top Local Publicist” at This Year’s Everyday Woman Awards
Ruth Furman, founder of Las Vegas-based ImageWords Communications, earned the “Top Local Publicist” distinction as one of this year’s Everyday Woman Award honorees. The award is given by the Everyday Woman program, a collaborative movement for women supporting women entrepreneurs and professionals so they can grow personally and professionally. Granted for the first time, the awards honor women who share their knowledge from their area of expertise with other professional women and entrepreneurs to help them succeed in work and life.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nevadabusiness.com
Industry Focus
It’s no secret that Nevada education ranks almost last in the nation in a number of measurements. It’s an industry facing immense challenges and one that is in desperate need of solutions. Recently, education executives met at a roundtable to discuss education in the Silver State including its challenges, the effects of the recent pandemic and why Nevada is leaving students behind. This roundtable was sponsored by City National Bank and held in Las Vegas.
nevadabusiness.com
Southwest Medical Adds New Healthcare Provider
LAS VEGAS – Southwest Medic al has added a new healthcare provider to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community:. Katherine “Kaytee” Ashwell, APRN joins Southwest Medical’s Rancho Urgent Care location (888 S. Rancho Dr.) and specializes in urgent care.
963kklz.com
Nevada Gas Prices Surge Higher Again
Gas prices in Las Vegas and throughout the state of Nevada have surged higher again in the past couple of weeks. According to a post on News3LV.com, AAA is reporting that gas prices jumped up another 13-cents in recent days. Drivers in Southern Nevada are now paying an average of $5.34 per gallon. That price is 42-cents higher than last week and about 50-cents higher than they were a month ago.
leaders.com
Luring in the Silicon Valley Crowd
Known as a gambling and entertainment hotspot, Las Vegas is attempting to entice tech executives and entrepreneurs to turn the city into the next hub of technology. At a summit in Vegas suburb Summerlin, Las Vegas officials pitched to CEOs, entrepreneurs, and tech executives an idea—Vegas is the new tech hot spot.
RELATED PEOPLE
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $4.45M, Stunning Villa Mirasol in Guard Gated Terracina at Seven Hills, Henderson Comes with City and Mountain Views
The Villa in Henderson, a custom modern contemporary architecture by Richard Luke offers elegant walk-on-water entrance, movie theater, glass wine cellar, game room, office, elevator, pocket doors, linear fireplaces, and more is now available for sale. This home located at 2656 Mirabella St, Henderson, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7bathrooms with over 6,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Kristen Routh Silberman (Phone: 702-467-7100) at Corcoran Global Living for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Villa in Henderson.
nevadabusiness.com
Ruth Furman to Participate in the Power of Presence Panel Discussion at Project You! Empowering Women in Business Event on October 6th
Ruth Furman, founder of Las Vegas-based ImageWords Communications, will participate in the “Power of Presence” panel discussion at this year’s Project You! Empowering Women in Business celebration on October 6th. The event, held at the Las Vegas Design Center, 495 South Grand Central Parkway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., brings an opportunity for women in the design business to network and learn from one another.
Fox5 KVVU
Gov. Sisolak announces resignation of Nevada corrections director after inmate escape
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Governor Steve Sisolak on Friday announced the resignation of Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels after an inmate escaped from an Indian Springs prison on Sept. 23. Gov. Sisolak said in a statement Friday morning that he had “requested and received” Daniels’ resignation, effective...
Arizonan sentenced for Vegas-based scheme targeting migrants
Court documents show Douglas Lee Thayer collected payments of between $7,000 and $20,000 from recent immigrants by promising them the company he ran would find a family to adopt them as adults.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials: Plane headed from Las Vegas to Arizona lands in Lake Mead waters
Officials from Lake Mead said that a plane headed to Arizona landed in Lake Mead waters Saturday night.
Sisolak, Lombardo square off over education, abortion in general election debate
The nearly 90-minute, town hall-style debate — moderated by The Nevada Independent CEO Jon Ralston on Sunday morning — comes less than three weeks before the start of early voting. The post Sisolak, Lombardo square off over education, abortion in general election debate appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
963kklz.com
Ride The ‘Train Of Terror’ During Halloween Season
Do you dare ride the “Train Of Terror” this Halloween season?. It sounds like a unique experience for this time of year, and it is sponsored by Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway at the Nevada State Railroad Museum located at 601 Yucca Street in Boulder City, 89005. The “Train of Terror” departs at 5:30pm and 7:30pm on various evenings from September 30 through October 30. Please be aware that this experience is rated PG-13 and it is NOT intended for younger children.
MSG Sphere Is Testing, F1 Dates Announced, The Airport’s “Secret” Tunnel & $27 Drinks the New Norm?
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including an update on the MSG Sphere and the date for Formula 1 Las Vegas. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Animal Foundation CEO bites back after City finds contract violations
Amid an ongoing storm of criticism, The Animal Foundation is pushing back. CEO Hilarie Grey says concerns about animal welfare at the beleaguered shelter are "misplaced."
travellemming.com
15 Best Hikes Near Las Vegas (By a Local)
I’m a Vegas local and in this guide, I share the best hikes near Las Vegas for all skill levels. From Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston to trails near Lake Mead, you’re sure to be stunned by the incredible scenery. Read on to discover popular Las Vegas hikes plus a few hidden gems featuring caves and hot springs!
IndyFest Poll: Races for governor and U.S. Senate close, Republicans lead down ticket
Nevada’s top-of-the-ticket Democratic incumbents Gov. Steve Sisolak and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto narrowly trail their respective Republican opponents, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and former Attorney General Adam Laxalt. The post IndyFest Poll: Races for governor and U.S. Senate close, Republicans lead down ticket appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Las Vegas leaders announce infrastructure bill-funded street project
Changes are coming to a busy area near downtown Las Vegas. Governor Steve Steve Sisolak, city leaders, and representatives from the White House announced improvements to a four-mile stretch of Stewart Avenue.
Comments / 0