Fort Smith vehicle-building accident affecting traffic
At approximately 11 a.m. on October 3, Fort Smith police responded to an accident involving a vehicle striking a building.
OK man killed in motorcycle crash near Devil’s Den
An Oklahoma man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Devil's Den State Park on October 3.
DPS reports multiple deadly weekend accidents
The Arkansas Department of Public Safety reported that a trio of wrecks involving fatalities occurred from September 30-October 2.
Rash of breaking-and-entering cases continues in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police reported that an increased volume of breaking-and-entering calls in the city continues.
news9.com
Silver Alert Canceled, Missing 65-Year-Old Man Found Safe
EDITOR'S NOTE: A Silver Alert has been canceled by Porum Police after a missing 65-year-old was found safe. Glenn Wiggins was located on Tuesday afternoon, police said. A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 65-year-old man who was last seen in Warner, Oklahoma on Monday afternoon. The alert was...
KHBS
Scott County, Arkansas, sheriff plans to fight charges against him
WALDRON, Ark. — The sheriff of Scott County, Arkansas, said he plans to fight the charges against him. Randy Shores talked with 40/29's Brett Rains after he and Omar Gonzalez, a former Waldron police officer, were arrested and charged after the arrest of a man in February 2022. Shores...
Motorcycle officer injured in crash while escorting Alabama to Razorback Stadium
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Bella Vista Police Officer was hurt Saturday, Oct. 1 in a crash while escorting the Alabama Football team to Razorback Stadium. According to the Bella Vista Police Department, the motorcycle officer ended up on the ground while going about 30 miles per hour on I-49. It was the result of "operator error," police said.
Fort Smith police received 35 breaking-and-entering calls in past week
Fort Smith police say they received a rash of breaking-and-entering calls in the past week.
KTLO
Scott County sheriff, ex-cop face battery charges after February chase, arrest
WALDRON — The Scott County sheriff and a former Waldron police officer were arrested and charged Friday in connection with reported use of force during an arrest in February. Sheriff Randy Shores, 61, of Waldron was arrested by the Arkansas State Police on a warrant for two counts of...
Scott County Sheriff, former officer charged after use of force incident
SCOTT COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Scott County Sheriff and a former Waldron police sergeant have been charged after an Arkansas State Police investigation of an arrest in February that was caught on multiple body cameras. According to arrest documents filed on Friday, Sept. 30, an Arkansas State Police...
Haskell County Sheriff’s Office recovers stolen property in theft investigation
HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. — Haskell County sheriff’s deputies recovered stolen property in two different thefts this week, the sheriff’s office announced on social media. The investigations are ongoing but arrest warrants are being requested for two suspects, the sheriff’s office said. Sheriff Tim Turner said he...
Rollover accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville blocks traffic
A rollover accident blocks traffic on September 29 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hill Avenue in Fayetteville in front of the Kum and Go gas station.
22-year-old man drowns in Lake Tenkiller
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 22-year-old man drowned Friday afternoon in Lake Tenkiller. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the man was working on a dock over the water near Barnacle Bill’s Marina. A witness said the man fell into the water but never returned to the surface....
KHBS
Fort Smith police find child
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The child was found after midnight Thursday morning, according to police, and is safe. Thank you for sharing this article while he was missing.
Police search Beaver Lake for evidence in death investigation of Allison Castro
BENTON COUNTY, Ark — A search is underway in Benton County at the Highway 12 boat launch for potential evidence that could lead to answers in the case of a missing woman. The Benton County Sheriff’s office tells 5NEWS they are assisting Fayetteville police with a search Wednesday, Sept. 28. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville police says they are searching for "potential evidence" connected to the alleged murder of Allison Maria Castro.
Fayetteville man arrested after pulling gun, threatening to kill driver in ‘road rage incident’
A Fayetteville man was arrested and is facing multiple felony charges after drawing a gun and threatening to kill another man in a "road rage incident" outside a N. College Avenue restaurant.
talkbusiness.net
Van Buren, Greenwood building permit values see big gains in September
Building activity in Fort Smith dipped in September, but activity in Greenwood and Van Buren kept the metro area above where it was last year. The year-to-date permit value in the three cities is $352.604 million, up 42.6% compared with the same period in 2021. The three cities had $36.881...
Mom of murdered woman speaks as officials search for body
Arkansas officials are searching for evidence and the body of a missing former Hawaii resident.
Washington County offering public defender legal clinic
If you have a warrant for failure to appear in Washington County court, there may be a solution for you.
Fayetteville police arrest man who threatened victim at gunpoint in parking lot
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) made an arrest on Wednesday, Sept. 28 after a reported armed suspect in the parking lot of Black Bear Diner on College Avenue. According to the police report, officers responded to the parking lot of 4078 N. College after multiple witnesses...
