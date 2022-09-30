ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Fort Smith, AR
Crime & Safety
Fort Smith, AR
Accidents
Local
Arkansas Accidents
City
Fort Smith, AR
news9.com

Silver Alert Canceled, Missing 65-Year-Old Man Found Safe

EDITOR'S NOTE: A Silver Alert has been canceled by Porum Police after a missing 65-year-old was found safe. Glenn Wiggins was located on Tuesday afternoon, police said. A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 65-year-old man who was last seen in Warner, Oklahoma on Monday afternoon. The alert was...
WARNER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

22-year-old man drowns in Lake Tenkiller

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 22-year-old man drowned Friday afternoon in Lake Tenkiller. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the man was working on a dock over the water near Barnacle Bill’s Marina. A witness said the man fell into the water but never returned to the surface....
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
KHBS

Fort Smith police find child

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The child was found after midnight Thursday morning, according to police, and is safe. Thank you for sharing this article while he was missing.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Police search Beaver Lake for evidence in death investigation of Allison Castro

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — A search is underway in Benton County at the Highway 12 boat launch for potential evidence that could lead to answers in the case of a missing woman. The Benton County Sheriff’s office tells 5NEWS they are assisting Fayetteville police with a search Wednesday, Sept. 28. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville police says they are searching for "potential evidence" connected to the alleged murder of Allison Maria Castro.
talkbusiness.net

Van Buren, Greenwood building permit values see big gains in September

Building activity in Fort Smith dipped in September, but activity in Greenwood and Van Buren kept the metro area above where it was last year. The year-to-date permit value in the three cities is $352.604 million, up 42.6% compared with the same period in 2021. The three cities had $36.881...
GREENWOOD, AR
