Middlesbrough sack manager Chris Wilder after poor start
Middlesbrough have sacked manager Chris Wilder after less than a year in the role. Boro have won only two of their 11 Sky Bet Championship matches this season and sit in the bottom three after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Coventry.
Steve Cooper relishing standing up in tough times with Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is thriving on the pressure of leading his side through troubled waters. Forest have endured a tough start to their Premier League return and sit in the bottom three after seven games, having lost their last four.
Jesse Marsch urges Leeds players not to fall foul of frustration
Jesse Marsch has urged his players not to become frustrated by the opposition’s time-wasting tactics when they visit Elland Road. Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard admitted after Sunday’s goalless Premier League draw that his side had deliberately tried to slow the game down in a bid to counter Leeds’ high-tempo style.
Liam Fox admits Dundee United need to get first win sooner rather than later
Liam Fox admits the sooner Dundee United get their first cinch Premiership victory of the season on the board the better. The Tangerines remain winless in the league after eight games with the latest defeat coming on Saturday at Tannadice to Tayside rivals St Johnstone.
Ryan Jack hoping to continue fine Scotland form on his Rangers return at Hearts
Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has returned from Scotland duty with a spring in his step and ready for the cinch Premiership game against Hearts on Saturday. Steve Clarke’s men took seven points from nine to win Nations League Group B1 and gain promotion to League A.
Kilmarnock soundly beaten on Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen return
There was no happy return to Pittodrie for former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes as his Kilmarnock side were soundly beaten 4-1 by his former charges in the cinch Premiership. Vicente Besuijen opened the scoring for the home side before Bojan Miovski netted twice, the first a penalty kick, either side of Ash Taylor’s header that put the visitors on the board. Anthony Stewart headed home a fourth just after the hour.
Partick put in five-star display to sink Morton
Leaders Partick Thistle came from behind to record a thumping 5-1 win at home to Morton in the Scottish Championship. Brian Graham saw a header deflected onto the crossbar as Partick threatened an early opener, but instead it was the visitors who took the lead through Robbie Muirhead’s thunderous long-range free-kick in the 17th minute.
Ange Postecoglou still happy to make changes despite Celtic’s loss to St Mirren
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will not shy away from making numerous changes just because of their defeat by St Mirren. Postecoglou made six alterations from the side that drew with Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw ahead of losing 2-0 in Paisley before the international break.
Gary O’Neil admits frustration as ‘really tough calls’ go against Bournemouth
Gary O’Neil lamented two “really tough calls” as Bournemouth were twice denied a penalty amid a Premier League stalemate with Brentford. Cherries boss O’Neill revealed he sought answers from rookie referee Thomas Bramall after full-time, as to why the hosts were twice denied spot-kicks in the 0-0 draw at the Vitality Stadium.
Craig Halkett back in training at Hearts but Rangers game could be too soon
Hearts defender Craig Halkett is unlikely to be fit for the visit of Rangers. Halkett returned to training in midweek but is “touch and go” for Saturday’s game as he bids to shake off a hamstring complaint.
Derek McInnes signs Kilmarnock contract extension through to 2026
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has signed a three-and-a-half-year extension to his contract on the eve of his return to Pittodrie. The former Aberdeen manager’s new deal will tie him to Rugby Park until 2026.
Conor Gallagher says he has been assured he is a key player for Graham Potter
Conor Gallagher says new Chelsea manager Graham Potter has told him he has an important role to play at Stamford Bridge. Gallagher has not started either of Potter’s first two matches in charge, but he came off the bench on Saturday to score a dramatic winner against former club Crystal Palace.
Missing McGregor and Greive reprieve – 5 things we learned in Scotland
Celtic and Rangers both topped the table in the latest weekend of action in the cinch Premiership. The Gers went top on Saturday lunchtime with a 4-0 win over Hearts before the champions regained pole position with a 2-1 victory against Motherwell.
Frank Lampard hails Everton progress after long-awaited away win at Southampton
Frank Lampard felt Everton’s 2-1 win at Southampton underlined their progression since his arrival in January. Goals from Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil in the space of three minutes at the start of the second half helped the Toffees secure only their second away victory in the Premier League in 2022.
Stephen Robinson delighted with St Mirren’s character in win over Livingston
Stephen Robinson praised his players’ character after St Mirren defeated Livingston 2-1 to move up to third place in the cinch Premiership table. Alex Greive scored what proved to be the winner in the final minute after Bruce Anderson had appeared to earn the visitors a point with an 86th-minute equaliser.
Lee Johnson urges Hibernian to pick up where they left off in Ross County clash
Lee Johnson is hoping Hibernian’s high-intensity performance against Aberdeen before the international break is an indicator that they are finally ready to ignite after a testing start to the campaign. The Easter Road side have spent the early months of the manager’s reign integrating a raft of new signings...
Forest boss Steve Cooper tells Jesse Lingard ‘time to show your worth’
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says it is time for Jesse Lingard to start delivering. The former Manchester United forward has had a slow start to his Forest career following his surprise free transfer in the summer.
Stephen Robinson to assess St Mirren’s international players before Livi game
Stephen Robinson will assess his St Mirren squad ahead of the visit of Livingston in the cinch Premiership on Saturday. New Zealand striker Alex Greive arrived back later than anticipated from international duty, while Australia’s Ryan Strain has a niggle.
He’s hungry for goals – Mark Robins hails Coventry match-winner Viktor Gyokeres
Mark Robins heaped praise on Viktor Gyokeres after the Swedish striker earned Coventry their first win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough. The 24-year-old, the subject of interest from Chris Wilder’s side over the summer, scored his third goal of the season in the first half.
Aston Villa fail to break down 10-man Leeds in ill-tempered stalemate
Leeds held on for a point after Luis Sinisterra was controversially sent off at Elland Road in an ill-tempered goalless draw against Aston Villa. Colombia winger Sinisterra was dismissed early in the second half after failing to retreat from a free-kick and earning a second yellow card.
