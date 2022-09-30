ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

fourfourtwo.com

Middlesbrough sack manager Chris Wilder after poor start

Middlesbrough have sacked manager Chris Wilder after less than a year in the role. Boro have won only two of their 11 Sky Bet Championship matches this season and sit in the bottom three after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Coventry.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Jesse Marsch urges Leeds players not to fall foul of frustration

Jesse Marsch has urged his players not to become frustrated by the opposition’s time-wasting tactics when they visit Elland Road. Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard admitted after Sunday’s goalless Premier League draw that his side had deliberately tried to slow the game down in a bid to counter Leeds’ high-tempo style.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Kilmarnock soundly beaten on Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen return

There was no happy return to Pittodrie for former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes as his Kilmarnock side were soundly beaten 4-1 by his former charges in the cinch Premiership. Vicente Besuijen opened the scoring for the home side before Bojan Miovski netted twice, the first a penalty kick, either side of Ash Taylor’s header that put the visitors on the board. Anthony Stewart headed home a fourth just after the hour.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Partick put in five-star display to sink Morton

Leaders Partick Thistle came from behind to record a thumping 5-1 win at home to Morton in the Scottish Championship. Brian Graham saw a header deflected onto the crossbar as Partick threatened an early opener, but instead it was the visitors who took the lead through Robbie Muirhead’s thunderous long-range free-kick in the 17th minute.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Stephen Robinson delighted with St Mirren’s character in win over Livingston

Stephen Robinson praised his players’ character after St Mirren defeated Livingston 2-1 to move up to third place in the cinch Premiership table. Alex Greive scored what proved to be the winner in the final minute after Bruce Anderson had appeared to earn the visitors a point with an 86th-minute equaliser.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Lee Johnson urges Hibernian to pick up where they left off in Ross County clash

Lee Johnson is hoping Hibernian’s high-intensity performance against Aberdeen before the international break is an indicator that they are finally ready to ignite after a testing start to the campaign. The Easter Road side have spent the early months of the manager’s reign integrating a raft of new signings...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Aston Villa fail to break down 10-man Leeds in ill-tempered stalemate

Leeds held on for a point after Luis Sinisterra was controversially sent off at Elland Road in an ill-tempered goalless draw against Aston Villa. Colombia winger Sinisterra was dismissed early in the second half after failing to retreat from a free-kick and earning a second yellow card.
PREMIER LEAGUE

