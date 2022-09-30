ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Last yearly Capital Walls Mural Bike Tour on Saturday

By Michael Mahar
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y ( NEWS10 ) — The last Capital Walls Mural Bike Tour of the year will be taking place on Saturday. The tour will kick off at 11 a.m. and will start at the Albany Center Gallery on 488 Broadway. Interested tour-goers must pre-register at the Capital Walls Mural Bike Tour event brite website .

The tour will last roughly three hours, and bikers will be taken through the streets of downtown Albany to witness the Capital Walls murals, with insights from guest artists and program coordinators. Those in attendance will also receive program stickers, a mural map, local food to-go from Honest Weight, as well as other giveaways. Tickets for the tour are $5 and are non-refundable.

Comments / 0

 

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

