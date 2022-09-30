Read full article on original website
Related
CCSU, state police preparing for vice president’s Wednesday trip to Connecticut
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to the school Wednesday afternoon to take part in an abortion rights discussion with representatives from Planned Parenthood and Connecticut Congresswoman Jahana Hayes. State police say drivers should anticipate possible disruptions as Harris visits. Harris will fly into Bradley...
Secretary of the State candidate Stephanie Thomas talks early voting in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — Democrat Secretary of the State candidate Stephanie Thomas gathered with state legislators Tuesday morning to talk early voting in Connecticut. Connecticut voters will decide this November if they want the option of voting in person before Election Day. That question will come in the form of a referendum on this year’s ballot.
VP Harris to visit CCSU this week for abortion roundtable discussion with Rep. Hayes
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Vice President Kamala Harris is due to visit New Britain on Wednesday, just five weeks before Election Day, for a roundtable discussion on abortion rights. Harris will be in the roundtable with Rep. Jahana Hayes and Alexis McGill Johnson, the national president of Planned Parenthood.
VP Harris to be part of roundtable discussion on abortion rights at CCSU Wednesday
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Central Connecticut State University Wednesday afternoon to speak on the topic of reproductive rights in an event hosted by Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (D-Connecticut)., just five weeks before election day. Hayes claims this roundtable, which is scheduled to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
People in Connecticut speak out on new laws that went into effect
CONNECTICUT, USA — 80 new laws went into effect in Connecticut on October 1 from stricter animal regulations to new juvenile crime laws. Among the new laws, is an act requiring background checks for youth camp employees and youth sports coaches. Staff members ages 18 and up must get background checks, including checks of criminal history, sex offender registry and child abuse registry if they apply for positions that work with children.
Connecticut expands food assistance program eligibility
CONNECTICUT, USA — More than 17,000 additional households are now eligible for food assistance in the state after Gov. Ned Lamont announced an expansion of benefits beginning in October. The new eligibility benefit for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) began on Oct. 1. Under the new eligibility benefit...
US Supreme Court won't hear Connecticut troopers' appeal in records case
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by the Connecticut State Police Union in its challenge of a police accountability law that allows public disclosure of certain state trooper personnel files and internal investigation reports. At issue were documents in internal probes that...
‘Markie’s Law,’ bill aimed to keep violent inmates in jail longer, vetoed by Gov. Wolf
HARRISBURG — A bill named after a local boy, who police say was killed by a man who just got out of prison, was vetoed by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. “Markie’s Law” was named after Mark Mason, 8, of Lawrence County. The bill would have delayed an...
RELATED PEOPLE
Judge hears arguments challenging New York's new gun law
A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places, telling a federal judge Thursday the rules affect not only people on busy Manhattan streets but an upstate pastor on his church’s property. The argument was made during a hearing before Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse as he decides whether to temporarily order a hold on provisions of the law while the federal challenge to its constitutionality continues. Gov. Kathy Hochul and fellow Democrats in the Legislature approved the law this summer, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a state law that said people had to demonstrate an unusual threat to their safety to get a license to carry a handgun outside their homes. The wide-ranging state law, approved after the high court’s so-called Bruen decision, includes a long list of “sensitive locations” off-limits as of Sept. 1 for weapons, such as schools, airports, public parks, bars and New York City’s famously bustling Times Square.
West Hartford consultant played major role in Florida hospitals disaster response
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Many healthcare facilities in Florida evacuated in anticipation of a big blow from Hurricane Ian. And it was a Connecticut-based healthcare emergency management consultant who helped design Florida's disaster response plan for hospitals and long-term care facilities. Scott Aronson, of West Hartford, was also among...
Connecticut state leaders across the aisle respond to new crime statistics for 2021
HARTFORD, Conn. — Monday, the state released its annual Crime in Connecticut report for 2021. Major highlights include violent crime down over by 9.04%, robbery down 5.96% and aggravated assault at the lowest it's been in 10 years, down 16.76%. Officials say this new report is not entirely complete....
West Hartford consultant in hospital evacuation planning shares what Florida's disaster response might look like
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Many health care facilities in Florida evacuated in anticipation of a big blow from Hurricane Ian. A Connecticut-based health care emergency management consultant shared what evacuation and disaster response plans Florida hospitals may turn to when Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Scott Aronson, of West Hartford,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Senator Blumenthal speaks with local leaders about recovery efforts in Puerto Rico
HARTFORD, Conn. — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal joined local leaders Tuesday morning to give updates on aid to Puerto Rico, after Hurricane Fiona battered the island last week, causing flash flooding and knocking out power. Blumenthal says 40% of the island is still in the dark. After a push...
Muslim police chief suing NJ town for racist comments made by mayor, other electeds
A Muslim police chief is suing Long Hill Township for years of racist and Islamophobic remarks made by elected officials that he claims created a hostile work environment.
Connecticut State Police dispatcher placed on leave after arrest
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut State Dispatcher has been placed on paid administrative leave following an investigation by the Manchester police department. Lakeisha Murphy, age 32, was arrested on September 27 by Manchester police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. In the same vehicle with Murphy was Ryan Thompson, age 29, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and sale of narcotics.
Organizations in Connecticut gear up to help Florida
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the sun shines here in Connecticut, people in Florida are living in a land of intense winds and rains as Hurricane Ian bears down on the coast. “People here they are generally, they are prepared. A lot of people are doing sandbags and a lot of prep. I haven’t seen any national guard. I have seen the coast guard flying,” said FOX61’s photographer Pedro Rivera.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan election worker charged with tampering with voting equipment
An election worker in a western Michigan town has been charged with two felonies after allegedly inserting a flash drive into a computer containing confidential voter registration data during an election in August, local officials said on Wednesday. At the Aug. 2 primary, an election worker was seen inserting a...
Teachers, state education departments battle over new remote learning guidance
HARTFORD, Conn. — The State Education Department released new guidance Tuesday on remote learning and dual instruction for the state, but Connecticut teachers aren’t happy. Local educators spoke in front of the Capitol Wednesday afternoon in opposition of this guidance, one calling it “not based in reality.”
Connecticut volunteers assist with Hurricane Ian relief efforts
CONNECTICUT, USA — Stamford-based organization Americares and the American Red Cross are sending volunteers from Connecticut to Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian relief efforts. The American Red Cross said they have more than 20 volunteers from Connecticut and Rhode Island either on the ground or getting ready to...
Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress
Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 1