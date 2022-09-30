Read full article on original website
The Iranian diaspora rises up
The killing of Mahsa Amini in Iran have set off worldwide protests by the country's large diaspora. We hear their stories.
Spanish Director Curro Sánchez Varela on His Roving Homage To Madrid, ‘Voices of a City’
A wandering love note to Madrid directed by local filmmaker Curro Sánchez Varela, “Voices of a City” ( “Voces de una ciudad”) merges prominent aesthetics with a charismatic populace, who so often blend into the background of photos taken of the bustling metropoli. The film...
Lenovo Think Report Reveals Barriers to Critical Thinking and How Technology Can Empower Progress for a Better World
RESEARCH PARK TRIANGLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- To take a critical look at how today’s societal challenges have affected global productivity and attitudes, Lenovo today releases its first-ever Think Report. This report identifies a compromised way of thinking in today’s world, with global respondents claiming a loss of roughly two hours per day in productivity due to their inability to think purposefully, primarily because of burnout, stress and mental fatigue they have experienced from the tremendous societal changes in the past two years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005300/en/ Lenovo Think Report 2022: The State of Thinking Today and Into the Future (Photo: Business Wire)
UK prepares for winter blackouts as energy rationing campaign discussed
Ministers are discussing launching a public information campaign to encourage households to reduce their energy use this winter as fears grow over winter blackouts. Households could be asked to turn their thermostats down and use their dishwashers and washing machines during the night and at times when energy demand is lower, under plans being discussed between the business department, energy companies and the network operator National Grid.
Ethiopia govt says accepts AU invite to peace talks
Ethiopia's government said Wednesday it has accepted an African Union invitation to hold peace talks with Tigrayan rebels after a flare-up in fighting in the nearly two-year war in the country's north. Tigrayan authorities said last month they were ready to participate in talks mediated by the African Union, removing an obstacle to negotiations with the government in Addis Ababa.
