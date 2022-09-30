ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Money

How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
COLLEGES
Kiplinger

Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up

Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
EDUCATION
Local
Arkansas Education
Local
Arkansas Business
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Joe Biden
Joe Biden
CNET

Student Loan Debt Cancellation: When Will the Forgiveness Application Launch?

President Joe Biden's plan for student loan debt forgiveness, announced at the end of August, aims to cancel $10,000 in debt for borrowers earning $125,000 or less, and $20,000 for those with Pell Grants. The White House says the plan will help 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million.
EDUCATION
The Hill

White House releases state-by-state student debt forgiveness estimates

Around 90 percent of the expected relief will go to Americans earning less than $75,000 per year. States with relatively large populations, like California and Texas, have the most borrowers who meet the criteria for forgiveness. The Education Department advises applying prior to Nov. 15 for relief to occur before...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan faces FIRST lawsuit: Indiana case says President's ploy to wipe $10,000 in debt is 'flagrantly illegal' and will leave some worse off because of taxes

President Biden's plan to forgive billions in student debt for millions of Americans is 'flagrantly illegal', violates the Constitution and will make some worse off because of taxes, the first lawsuit against the ploy states. Conservative group Pacific Legal Foundation filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the Department of Education...
INDIANA STATE
ed88radio.com

Rutledge announces suit against Biden for unlawfully cancelling debt

LITTLE ROCK— Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced a lawsuit against President Joe Biden, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, and the U.S. Department of Education for violating federal law when the Biden Administration attempted to categorically cancel student loan debt in August. The suit alleges that Biden violated federal law, the constitutional principle of separation of powers and the Administrative Procedure Act when he skirted congressional authority to implement this policy.
ARKANSAS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Six states sue Biden administration over student loan forgiveness

(The Center Square) – Six states are suing the Biden administration over its plans to cancel millions of dollars in student loans. President Joe Biden announced his plan last month to cancel $10,000 in student loans for those who meet certain income requirements and $20,000 for students who received Pell Grants who met the same requirements.
ARKANSAS STATE

