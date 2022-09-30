Read full article on original website
New Bill in Michigan Would Ban Kids From Bringing Cell Phones to School
Schools in Michigan could see a total ban on cell phones in the classroom if a bill currently being considered by Michigan legislators becomes law. Republican Representative Gary Eisen is the author of the bill. He sponsored it after speaking with teachers and educators who say kids are distracted by the devices and that they lead to bullying in school.
Kitten Saves Michigan Family of Four from Carbon Monoxide
Carbon Monoxide from a portable generator nearly took the lives of this Michigan family during a recent power outage. On August 30th, the Stamper family in Farmington Hills lost power after severe thunderstorms passed through the area. They were running a small, portable generator in the garage in order to keep appliances running until power was restored. Someone had mistakenly closed the garage door which could have led to a deadly ending if it weren't for Thor.
