A primary role of a parent is molding the future of your child, and there are a lot of potholes to watch out for while raising a kid. Reddit user Savings-Actuator-571 sparked an important discussion on the r/AskReddit forum earlier this month when they presented the community's 37.4 million members with this question: "What harmful ideas are being taught to children?" Thousands of people weighed in, sharing ideas they themselves were taught as kids or have seen others instilling in their younger ones.

KIDS ・ 6 DAYS AGO