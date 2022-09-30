ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People list 25 harmful ideas parents shouldn't be teaching their children

A primary role of a parent is molding the future of your child, and there are a lot of potholes to watch out for while raising a kid. Reddit user Savings-Actuator-571 sparked an important discussion on the r/AskReddit forum earlier this month when they presented the community's 37.4 million members with this question: "What harmful ideas are being taught to children?" Thousands of people weighed in, sharing ideas they themselves were taught as kids or have seen others instilling in their younger ones.
Long days, long weekends: the four-day week takes off in US schools

On fall Fridays at Hull-Daisetta high school, in the small town of Daisetta in south-east Texas, sneakers squeak across the volleyball court as the Lady Cats run warm-up drills. Football coaches, players and cheerleaders prep for the night’s game. A local church serves lunch for the students. But there are no classes, and in the parking lot, just a handful of teachers’ cars.
