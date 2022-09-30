Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
People list 25 harmful ideas parents shouldn't be teaching their children
A primary role of a parent is molding the future of your child, and there are a lot of potholes to watch out for while raising a kid. Reddit user Savings-Actuator-571 sparked an important discussion on the r/AskReddit forum earlier this month when they presented the community's 37.4 million members with this question: "What harmful ideas are being taught to children?" Thousands of people weighed in, sharing ideas they themselves were taught as kids or have seen others instilling in their younger ones.
KIDS・
Former School Teacher of 30 Years Releases New Book to Help Children With Math Anxiety
Author and local teacher, Valerie D. Johnson, is thrilled to announce the release of her new children’s book, 1 2 3 Count with Me on Granddad’s Farm, which was written to ignite a love of math in all children. Since its August 2022 release, the book has ranked...
Parents now know true cost of school shutdowns. It's not pretty.
Good evening. Today's newsletter starts with a column about how the pandemic school shutdowns hurt the education of our children.
Boy praises military mom at football practice without realizing she's standing right behind him
'I know what she doesn't know, she's a hard worker.'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monday's Child: Nicholas, 12, loves sports and wants to be on a sports team
Nicholas, 12, loves sports and wants to be on a sports team. Nicholas, who goes by "Nick," is a sweet and polite boy of Hispanic descent. He loves pets and is compassionate to all who know him. He also has a very funny sense of humor and can joke around easily with others. Being...
Long days, long weekends: the four-day week takes off in US schools
On fall Fridays at Hull-Daisetta high school, in the small town of Daisetta in south-east Texas, sneakers squeak across the volleyball court as the Lady Cats run warm-up drills. Football coaches, players and cheerleaders prep for the night’s game. A local church serves lunch for the students. But there are no classes, and in the parking lot, just a handful of teachers’ cars.
40 years after she took the stage, 'Angelina Ballerina' is still dancing
"More than anything else in the world, Angelina loved to dance," writes Katharine Holabird on the first page of her classic 1983 picture book, Angelina Ballerina. "She danced all the time and she danced everywhere, and often she was so busy dancing that she forgot about the other things she was supposed to be doing."
Food Beast
'From Addiction to the Kitchen': How a Former Drug Addict Cooked Every Day to Stay Sober and Find Viral Success
@southernvibin Self Reflection! #love ♬ original sound - Varana Cody. "Eventually it got into my head — if I didn't cook I'd relapse." This was the urgent realization that Patrick "Patt" McMenemy aka SouthernVibin needed to motivate him to use cooking and food content creation to stave off the lethal dangers of drug addiction.
Comments / 0