Kenosha County, WI

Gaige Grosskreutz, Who Was Shot by Kyle Rittenhouse, Files Court Papers to Change His Name After ‘Two Years of Death Threats from Right Wing Lunatics’

By Aaron Keller
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Comments / 111

Nurse from WI
4d ago

I hope they find, charge and prosecute the person who leaked this. I can't imagine giving ANYONE confidential patient information as a nurse. That's against the law for medical professionals and should be also for a situation like this. How sad he has to change his name. He should have just shot Kyle and ended it there.

Reply(23)
27
clint langley
4d ago

Is there a such thing as a left wing lunatic? Just asking because that term was never used when buildings were being burned

Reply(3)
15
Michael Golterman
4d ago

Bs.. meanwhile Portland and Minnesota still destroyed.. the people killed. Can’t comeback! Media stop this stuff politics and power and ambition is not worth dividing people and motivating crazies on the left or right to kill!!

Reply
12
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

