The New York Giants are surprisingly 3-1 to start the 2022 NFL season, but they can’t still be regarded as a serious threat to the rest of the NFL. Perhaps a familiar place could help the Giants, particularly their defense, to sustain their form following a 20-12 victory at home over the Chicago Bears Sunday. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, former Giants safety Landon Collins is paying New York a visit, with both sides apparently trying to be partner up again.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO