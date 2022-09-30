ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

3 running backs Javonte Williams fantasy football owners must add amid season-ending injury

The Denver Broncos lost a crucial divisional matchup in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. They also lost their top running back Javonte Williams to an injury, and there was concern that he would miss a substantial amount of time with the injury. Those fears came true today when it was announced that Williams would miss the rest of the 2022 season after he tore his ACL, which is a crushing blow for the Broncos.
Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL QB record not even Tom Brady reached

Patrick Mahomes is without a question an elite quarterback, and he’s showing that anew this season, with one excellent performance after another. In Week 4’s assignment against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback even reached 20,000 career passing yards in a manner never before done in the NFL […] The post Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL QB record not even Tom Brady reached appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Georgia football gets tough news on NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter

Georgia football got some tough injury news on one of the very best players in the nation and top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed that Carter is dealing with a knee injury that will cause him to miss “a week or two” of action. Here’s what Smart had to say about the Carter injury, per ESPN.
Baker Mayfield’s major problem he can’t ignore anymore

Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers have not had a good start to the season. Mayfield has struggled to adapt to the Panthers offense, and the Panthers have struggled to consistently move the ball as a result. This has seen the Panthers emerge with a 1-3 record through four games, with multiple ugly outings on offense in tow.
Micah Parsons addresses possible back injury after win over Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys won their third straight game Sunday, defeating the Washington Commanders 25-10. Their defense has played outstanding football during that stretch. That is particularly true of standout sophomore Micah Parsons. He had another solid game, with four tackles and one tackle for loss. He also applied a ton of pressure on Commanders QB Carson Wentz.
Cooper Rush reacts to setting Cowboys QB history in win over Commanders

Cooper Rush led the Dallas Cowboys to another victory on Sunday, continuing his impressive unbeaten run in 2022 since taking over for Dak Prescott. The win over the Washington Commanders improved Rush to 3-0 on the year and 4-0 in his career as the Cowboys’ QB. In the process, Rush set some franchise history, becoming […] The post Cooper Rush reacts to setting Cowboys QB history in win over Commanders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Antonio Brown posts picture hugging Tom Brady’s wife Gisele on Instagram

When it comes to Antonio Brown, just expect the unexpected. Brown has found himself in the middle of controversy again when a video surfaced recently of him showing incredibly alarming behavior in a Dubai swimming pool. It does not stop there. In an odd follow-up to that, Antonio Brown tried to blame everyone but himself […] The post Antonio Brown posts picture hugging Tom Brady’s wife Gisele on Instagram appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady scores a win for himself even in Tampa Bay’s loss to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Even in a loss, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady still managed to score a minor victory for himself. According to OptaSTATS, Brady just became the first player in the history of the NFL to pull off the performance he just had in the Bucs’ 41-31defeat at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas […] The post Tom Brady scores a win for himself even in Tampa Bay’s loss to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett gets brutally honest on Melvin Gordon’s fumbling issues

It appears that Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is dealing with a bad case of fumbilitis. Gordon had yet another lost fumble in Sunday’s 32-23 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett commented about Gordon’s struggles with ball security this season following the game and basically said […] The post Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett gets brutally honest on Melvin Gordon’s fumbling issues appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants on the verge of reuniting with multiple Pro Bowler after taking down Bears

The New York Giants are surprisingly 3-1 to start the 2022 NFL season, but they can’t still be regarded as a serious threat to the rest of the NFL. Perhaps a familiar place could help the Giants, particularly their defense, to sustain their form following a 20-12 victory at home over the Chicago Bears Sunday. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, former Giants safety Landon Collins is paying New York a visit, with both sides apparently trying to be partner up again.
‘Gosh, I’ve never seen it like that’: Pete Carroll left absolutely bewildered by what he saw in win vs. Lions

The Seattle Seahawks netted their second win of the season in Week 4, topping the banged-up Detroit Lions on the road, 48-45. There are plenty to unpack from such a high-scoring contest like that, and for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, among his takeaways include the fantastic performance of Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson and the number of missing bodies over the side of the Lions.
3 reasons Alabama football fans shouldn’t be worried about star QB Bryce Young’s injury

Another college football Saturday is in the books, and yet another win for Bryce Young and Alabama win along with it. The Crimson Tide appeared in control after jumping out to a 28-0 lead on the road against Arkansas in the second quarter. While the Razorbacks tore off 23 unanswered points to make the game […] The post 3 reasons Alabama football fans shouldn’t be worried about star QB Bryce Young’s injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo hit with brutal injury update to Trent Williams replacement

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers have suffered yet another major loss on the offensive line. After losing All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams due to a high ankle sprain, his replacement is also now out. In Williams’s absence, Colton McKivitz was serving as the starting left tackle. But unfortunately for Garoppolo and the entire […] The post 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo hit with brutal injury update to Trent Williams replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 biggest fantasy football busts through 4 weeks of the 2022 NFL season

For a number of years now, the zero-RB strategy has been something many fantasy football managers implement. The idea behind it is to stay away from drafting running backs for at least the first four or five rounds. You fill up your receiver, tight end and quarterback slots. Then grab a whole bunch of running […] The post 5 biggest fantasy football busts through 4 weeks of the 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Steelers most responsible for Week 4 loss vs. Jets

Things were looking up for the Pittsburgh Steelers after their thrilling overtime victory in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. But three straight losses can change the outlook of a team real quick. The Steelers most recent loss at the hands of the New York Jets in Week 4 has painted a rather bleak outlook […] The post 3 Steelers most responsible for Week 4 loss vs. Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
