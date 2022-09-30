Read full article on original website
Cecelia Benson
2d ago
Why dosent the parent teach respect instead of bashing the teachers kids today are mean and cruel and that all starts at home and if she is that bad she needs to be put in a school for trouble kids
Reply(1)
3
Related
10NEWS
Tampa Bay school district closures: See county-by-county
TAMPA, Fla — Several Tampa Bay-area school districts have announced closures and other schedule changes due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. See the closures and schedule changes announced so far:. Citrus County. The Citrus County School District remained closed through Friday, Sept. 30. Four of the district's schools...
Hillsborough County Extends State Of Local Emergency
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise today signed an executive order extending a state of local emergency under authority granted by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and Chapter 252, Florida Statutes. The original order went into effect on Sept. 24 as
Citrus County Chronicle
School Board approves purchase, discusses vaping
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Citrus County School Board held a special meeting where the board members approved the purchase of a 20-foot used refrigerated truck due to a more than a year delay of the previously approved new refrigerated truck from the factory. The purchase request states, “We just...
fox13news.com
Teens steal, crash Maserati that owner left unlocked with keys inside: Pinellas sheriff
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Three teens found an easy vehicle to steal when they discovered an unlocked Maserati with the keys inside in a driveway in northeast Pinellas County early Sunday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. One of the teens ended up dying after crashing the car,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
suncoastnews.com
News briefs
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office will implement the Detention Service Technician program at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. Similar to the Public Service Technician program, which was developed for those interested in becoming a law enforcement deputy sheriff, the DST program is geared toward those interested in becoming a detention deputy sheriff.
Power outage numbers and maps
CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES (numbers provided by PowerOutages.us) | AS OF: 3:20 PM. Florida Gov. DeSantis said there are 42,000 utility workers in Florida.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO: Dispute leads to shooting in New Port Richey
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA- Pasco County detectives are investigating a shooting on Corson Avenue in New Port Richey. According to deputies, the call came in Saturday afternoon around 1PM after an adult male was shot following a dispute and was transported to the hospital. There is no public safety threat. The investigation is ongoing and no additional details are available at this time.
suncoastnews.com
NO PLACE TO CALL HOME
BROOKSVILLE — Justin Wiernickie says he’s on the right road now. The articulate 33-year-old used to be homeless. In late July, he gave his testimony to the County Commission during public comment. “Having made mistakes in life upon my release from prison, I looked to change and turn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hernandosun.com
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
suncoastnews.com
Young boys take pride in volunteer efforts
If everybody could be like Kaiden Backus and Lewis Queensberry, the world would be a much nicer place to live in. These two youths are leading their generation as examples of good citizens by their willingness to pick up trash. Their acts of hard work and selflessness are helping the environment be a cleaner and safer place for all species.
islandernews.com
Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida
President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis presses FEMA to add east coast counties to Ian disaster declaration
St. Johns, Volusia and Flagler should expect federal help. Flooding besieged St. Augustine as Hurricane Ian churned past, and Friday brought Gov. Ron DeSantis back to Northeast Florida to review the damage, and go to bat for those who suffered losses. DeSantis, who formerly represented the area in Congress, briefed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
floridapolitics.com
Eric Lynn, Michele Rayner work to clear debris in Pinellas County
While the area avoided the worst of the hurricane's path, it still saw tropical storm strength winds and significant rainfall, resulting in heaps of debris. Congressional candidate Eric Lynn joined state Rep. Michele Rayner Friday to start clearing debris in St. Petersburg in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The pair...
Pasco deputies searching for New Port Richey shooting suspect
The Pasco Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who shot a man during a fight on Saturday afternoon.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After the storm, the clean-up begins. And as Manatee County residents begin to pick up the pieces post-Ian, collections for garbage and yard waste will go back to typical scheduling — with one major change. Recycling collections will be suspended until further notice. This is to allow drivers to concentrate on trash and debris collection.
Riverview martial arts instructor accused of molesting multiple students
A Riverview martial arts instructor was arrested Monday after he was accused of molesting his students, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local hospitals fly patients away from devastation
Local hospitals are airlifting patients impacted by Hurricane Ian’s devastation in South Florida to St. Petersburg. Through the storm – which did bring wind gusts of nearly 80 mph and widespread power outages to St. Petersburg – around 800 staff members and 170 pediatric patients stayed at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. In an effort to assist colleagues about 120 miles to the south, the hospital is adding to those numbers by transporting patients from Golisano Children’s Hospital in Ft. Myers.
Polk Sheriff: ‘Do not ignore barricades’ at washed-out bridge near Fort Meade
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is asking motorists to heed warnings about a washed out bridge between Fort Meade and Bowling Green.
stpetecatalyst.com
BayCare reaches agreement with Florida Blue
Clearwater-based BayCare Health System and Florida Blue have reached an agreement to keep all BayCare hospitals, doctors and services within the network just days before the current deal was set to expire. “We are very pleased to have this agreement behind us so that we can focus on what matters...
floridapolitics.com
Power restoration well underway in Pinellas, but 83K are still dark
Duke Energy has 10,000 crew members deployed. Duke Energy is reporting 83,000 Pinellas County customers still without power following Hurricane Ian as of noon Friday. They’ve restored power to nearly 100,000 customers so far since weather impacts begin late Tuesday. The most prevalent current outages are in south St....
Comments / 2