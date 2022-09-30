ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'It was hard and I did wonder if I had made a mistake to come here': Joelinton is relishing his renaissance at Newcastle after 'genius' Eddie Howe's moving of him from an out-of-place No 9 to imperative midfield destroyer

More than three years after his arrival at Newcastle United, not everything in Joelinton’s life is perfect. Some people, for example, are still getting his name wrong. It’s not just the pronunciation. It turns out everybody gets that wrong. But his actual name. ‘The way people say it,...
fourfourtwo.com

How derby defeat compares to Manchester United’s worst of Premier League era

Manchester City inflicted one of rivals United’s highest-scoring Premier League defeats with Sunday’s 6-3 stroll at the Etihad Stadium. A result featuring hat-tricks for Phil Foden and Erling Haaland, and which could have been even more emphatic but for two meaningless late Anthony Martial consolations, was only the fourth time United have conceded six in a Premier League game and made City the first team to inflict that fate twice.
The Independent

Is Leicester vs Nottingham Forest on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

The Premier League futures of Leicester and Nottingham Forest, and the futures of the clubs’ coaches may hang in the balance tonight (Monday 3 October).Leicester sit rock bottom in the league with one point and zero wins from seven matches, their last game ending as a 6-2 demolition by Tottenham before the international break.Meanwhile, newly-promoted Forest are 19th in the table with one win, one draw and five defeats so far this season, last year’s Championship rivals Fulham having edged past Steve Cooper’s side in a thrilling match last time out.Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers may be running out of time...
Yardbarker

Manchester United scout FC Porto duo in 4-1 win over Braga

Manchester United reportedly had scouts watching FC Porto’s 4-1 win over Braga on Friday to keep an eye on Diogo Costa and David Carmo. According to A Bola, as cited by Sport Witness, Costa and Carmo have attracted long-term admiration from Manchester United and the club’s interest has intensified since Erik ten Hag’s appointment.
fourfourtwo.com

Comparing Cristiano Ronaldo’s first and second spells at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo’s unhappy season at Manchester United continued as he remained on the bench throughout defeat to Manchester City, prompting former captain Roy Keane to accuse the club of disrespect. The Portugal great remained a Manchester United player following a summer of speculation around his future but has started...
fourfourtwo.com

Aston Villa fail to break down 10-man Leeds in ill-tempered stalemate

Leeds held on for a point after Luis Sinisterra was controversially sent off at Elland Road in an ill-tempered goalless draw against Aston Villa. Colombia winger Sinisterra was dismissed early in the second half after failing to retreat from a free-kick and earning a second yellow card.
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, Saturday 1 October, 12.30pm. North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham will renew hostilities in the early kick-off on Saturday, as the Premier League returns after the international break. (opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens...
fourfourtwo.com

Managerless Hull lose again as Henri Lansbury puts the seal on Luton victory

Hull suffered a fifth consecutive loss with a 2-0 defeat at home to Luton – on a turbulent day in which manager Shota Arveladze was sacked just hours before the game. Arveladze, who joined the club in January, was dismissed by ambitious owner Acun Ilicali following a rotten run of form, with the Turkish media mogul admitting that “our views weren’t aligned”.
