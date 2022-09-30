Read full article on original website
Related
EXCLUSIVE: 'It was hard and I did wonder if I had made a mistake to come here': Joelinton is relishing his renaissance at Newcastle after 'genius' Eddie Howe's moving of him from an out-of-place No 9 to imperative midfield destroyer
More than three years after his arrival at Newcastle United, not everything in Joelinton’s life is perfect. Some people, for example, are still getting his name wrong. It’s not just the pronunciation. It turns out everybody gets that wrong. But his actual name. ‘The way people say it,...
fourfourtwo.com
How derby defeat compares to Manchester United’s worst of Premier League era
Manchester City inflicted one of rivals United’s highest-scoring Premier League defeats with Sunday’s 6-3 stroll at the Etihad Stadium. A result featuring hat-tricks for Phil Foden and Erling Haaland, and which could have been even more emphatic but for two meaningless late Anthony Martial consolations, was only the fourth time United have conceded six in a Premier League game and made City the first team to inflict that fate twice.
BBC
Erling Haaland is already breaking Premier League records - tweets of the week
Erling Haaland made it a hat-trick of Premier League hat-tricks this weekend and pundits are already running out of superlatives. Meanwhile, debate rages over whether it's actually more disrespectful to bring Cristiano Ronaldo on to the pitch than to leave him on the bench. There was interesting face spotted at...
Is Leicester vs Nottingham Forest on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
The Premier League futures of Leicester and Nottingham Forest, and the futures of the clubs’ coaches may hang in the balance tonight (Monday 3 October).Leicester sit rock bottom in the league with one point and zero wins from seven matches, their last game ending as a 6-2 demolition by Tottenham before the international break.Meanwhile, newly-promoted Forest are 19th in the table with one win, one draw and five defeats so far this season, last year’s Championship rivals Fulham having edged past Steve Cooper’s side in a thrilling match last time out.Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers may be running out of time...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Manchester United scout FC Porto duo in 4-1 win over Braga
Manchester United reportedly had scouts watching FC Porto’s 4-1 win over Braga on Friday to keep an eye on Diogo Costa and David Carmo. According to A Bola, as cited by Sport Witness, Costa and Carmo have attracted long-term admiration from Manchester United and the club’s interest has intensified since Erik ten Hag’s appointment.
fourfourtwo.com
Comparing Cristiano Ronaldo’s first and second spells at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo’s unhappy season at Manchester United continued as he remained on the bench throughout defeat to Manchester City, prompting former captain Roy Keane to accuse the club of disrespect. The Portugal great remained a Manchester United player following a summer of speculation around his future but has started...
fourfourtwo.com
Aston Villa fail to break down 10-man Leeds in ill-tempered stalemate
Leeds held on for a point after Luis Sinisterra was controversially sent off at Elland Road in an ill-tempered goalless draw against Aston Villa. Colombia winger Sinisterra was dismissed early in the second half after failing to retreat from a free-kick and earning a second yellow card.
fourfourtwo.com
Wilfred Ndidi set to make Leicester line-up against Nottingham Forest
Wilfred Ndidi is expected to be fit for Leicester to face Nottingham Forest after returning early during the international break. The midfielder came back from Nigeria duty with a hamstring problem but should be available.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fourfourtwo.com
Steve Cooper relishing standing up in tough times with Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is thriving on the pressure of leading his side through troubled waters. Forest have endured a tough start to their Premier League return and sit in the bottom three after seven games, having lost their last four.
fourfourtwo.com
Watford put Stoke to sword in Slaven Bilic’s first game as Hornets manager
Slaven Bilic enjoyed a memorable start to life as Watford boss with a fine 4-0 victory at Stoke. Former West Ham boss Bilic became the Hornets’ ninth manager in three years after Rob Edwards was sacked on Monday following a torrid run of just one win in seven Championship games.
fourfourtwo.com
Liam Fox admits Dundee United need to get first win sooner rather than later
Liam Fox admits the sooner Dundee United get their first cinch Premiership victory of the season on the board the better. The Tangerines remain winless in the league after eight games with the latest defeat coming on Saturday at Tannadice to Tayside rivals St Johnstone.
fourfourtwo.com
Eddie Howe says it was ‘vital’ Newcastle could protect players in Fulham mauling
Eddie Howe believes it was “vital” that Newcastle had the luxury of being able to make substitutions to protect players during their comfortable 4-1 victory over 10-man Fulham. Newcastle went into the game with a depleted squad due to injuries and illness but, with the points all-but secured...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fourfourtwo.com
Ivan Toney has mental strength to shake off England frustration – Thomas Frank
Thomas Frank has backed Ivan Toney to use all his mental strength to shake off his England disappointment and strike back to Premier League form. Toney won his first senior England call-up for the last international window before the World Cup, only to miss out on a Three Lions debut.
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United: Erik ten Hag hints at defensive change for Manchester derby?
Could Ten Hag recall one of United's England stars to the side for Sunday's huge clash with arch-rivals Manchester City?. Manchester United (opens in new tab) manager Erik ten Hag has lauded Luke Shaw's recent England performances, prompting talk that the left-back could be recalled for Sunday's Manchester derby. Shaw...
fourfourtwo.com
Frank Lampard hails Everton progress after long-awaited away win at Southampton
Frank Lampard felt Everton’s 2-1 win at Southampton underlined their progression since his arrival in January. Goals from Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil in the space of three minutes at the start of the second half helped the Toffees secure only their second away victory in the Premier League in 2022.
fourfourtwo.com
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, Saturday 1 October, 12.30pm. North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham will renew hostilities in the early kick-off on Saturday, as the Premier League returns after the international break. (opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens...
fourfourtwo.com
Conor Gallagher says he has been assured he is a key player for Graham Potter
Conor Gallagher says new Chelsea manager Graham Potter has told him he has an important role to play at Stamford Bridge. Gallagher has not started either of Potter’s first two matches in charge, but he came off the bench on Saturday to score a dramatic winner against former club Crystal Palace.
fourfourtwo.com
Orestis Kiomourtzoglou hoping strong Hearts displays help win international caps
Orestis Kiomourtzoglou hopes to follow in the footsteps of several of his new Hearts team-mates and win full international honours. The former Germany Under-21 international is also eligible to play for Greece through his father and is looking to use his recent move to Edinburgh as a platform.
fourfourtwo.com
Miguel Almiron sparkles as Newcastle cruise to dominant win over Fulham
Miguel Almiron struck twice as Newcastle cruised to a comfortable 4-1 victory over 10-man Fulham at Craven Cottage. Newcastle went into the game with just one win in the Premier League this campaign, but stormed to an impressive victory following an eighth-minute red card for Nathaniel Chalobah.
fourfourtwo.com
Managerless Hull lose again as Henri Lansbury puts the seal on Luton victory
Hull suffered a fifth consecutive loss with a 2-0 defeat at home to Luton – on a turbulent day in which manager Shota Arveladze was sacked just hours before the game. Arveladze, who joined the club in January, was dismissed by ambitious owner Acun Ilicali following a rotten run of form, with the Turkish media mogul admitting that “our views weren’t aligned”.
Comments / 0