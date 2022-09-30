ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrillist

Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall

Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Is Ringing In Fall With A Brand New Milkshake Flavor

Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
Parade

Oreo Unveils New Festive Cookie Flavor for the Holiday Season

Like the seasons, Oreo flavors come and go. Soon, there will be a new one in town–and it has nothing to do with pumpkin spice or apple pie. Fall may have only gotten started, but that hasn't stopped the brand from looking ahead toward the future. Oreo announced that its newest flavor would be inspired by a festive fan-favorite cookie that may be the staple of winter baked goods to some: Snickerdoodles.
nrn.com

Taco Bell attempts another menu stunt

Welcome to First Bite, a Nation’s Restaurant News podcast, your daily source of news from NRN hosted by Holly Petre. Today, we’re talking about Taco Bell’s latest menu marketing campaign. Taco Bell is capitalizing on its fanbase’s nostalgia yet again with the creation of a face-off voting...
iheart.com

Taco Bell Celebrates Taco Day By Selling $10 Limited Time Taco Subscription

Taco Bell Celebrates Taco Day All Month To celebrate National Taco Day, Taco Bell is touting the limited-time return of its digital taco subscription, the Taco Lover’s Pass. The pass is available exclusively on the Taco Bell app for Rewards members for only one day, on October 4th. The Taco Lover’s Pass allows fans to redeem one of seven iconic tacos a day for 30 consecutive days all for $10. To unlock the daily taco tastings, Rewards Members can simply purchase the Taco Lover’s Pass via the app on October 4. After buying the pass, a hidden category will unlock on the app menu, allowing fans to choose a taco and redeem in-restaurant for 30 days! Could you eat tacos 30 days in a row? What food could you ear for 30 days in a row?
Mashed

McDonald's Just Launched A Limited Time Cheesy Breakfast

Aside from cheeseburgers, Happy Meals, and French fries, McDonald's has developed quite the reputation for its breakfast. Since the fast food chain first started serving breakfast more than 50 years ago in 1971, the morning meal has grown to make up nearly a quarter of McDonald's' sales (via Forbes). The menu features a bevy of nostalgic favorites, including the classic Egg McMuffin, flaky hash browns, and McGriddle (and don't forget the hotcakes).
abc27 News

Yuengling Hershey’s chocolate beer returns for Halloween

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — D.G. Yuengling & Son, announced Tuesday the return of its beer collaboration with Hershey’s. According to a media release, Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter is back for its fourth year in a row, just in time for Halloween. Yuengling says the popular brew has grown significantly since its debut in 2019 and […]
Mashed

Costco Japan Is Taking Its Pumpkin Pies To The Next Level

Costco's pumpkin pies have a track record any bakery will be proud of. A 2015 edition of Costco Connection indicated that the store sold 5.3 million pies that year, per Insider. Given that Costco also had 698 stores at the end of that year and 838 warehouses today, per The Motley Fool, we can't even guess at how many more pumpkin pies the warehouse chain is expected to sell this year.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Doritos launches two new flavours inspired by nation's favourite pizzas

As Margherita and Pepperoni claim the top spots as the nation’s favourite pizza toppings, Doritos has combined takeaway pizza flavours with its tortilla chip for a new snack. You can choose between two new Doritos flavours: Triple Cheese Pizza flavour and Loaded Pepperoni Pizza flavour. Alex Nicholas, Marketing Manager...
