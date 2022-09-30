Taco Bell Celebrates Taco Day All Month To celebrate National Taco Day, Taco Bell is touting the limited-time return of its digital taco subscription, the Taco Lover’s Pass. The pass is available exclusively on the Taco Bell app for Rewards members for only one day, on October 4th. The Taco Lover’s Pass allows fans to redeem one of seven iconic tacos a day for 30 consecutive days all for $10. To unlock the daily taco tastings, Rewards Members can simply purchase the Taco Lover’s Pass via the app on October 4. After buying the pass, a hidden category will unlock on the app menu, allowing fans to choose a taco and redeem in-restaurant for 30 days! Could you eat tacos 30 days in a row? What food could you ear for 30 days in a row?

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO