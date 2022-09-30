ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Modeling estimates $984 million in Arkansas marijuana sales by 2027, tax gain of more than $260 million

By Talk Business & Politics staff
ed88radio.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ed88radio.com

SWEPCO looks to buy up to 2,400 megawatts in wind, solar farms

Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO), a utility of Columbus, Ohio-based American Electric Power (AEP), wants to purchase up to 1,900 megawatts of wind resources and up to 500 megawatts of solar resources, according to a Thursday (Sept. 29) news release. Wind resources must be at least 100 megawatts, and solar...
ARKANSAS STATE
ed88radio.com

Governor appoints Katie Anderson as Chairman of the Arkansas Public Service Commission

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his appointment of Katie Anderson of Scott as Chairman of the Public Service Commission. Anderson currently serves as an Administrative Law Judge for the Arkansas Workers’ Compensation Commission. She is also a Vice President of I.F. Anderson Farms, Inc. in Lonoke, a 4th generation family-owned bait fish farm in operation since 1949.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy