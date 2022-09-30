Modeling estimates $984 million in Arkansas marijuana sales by 2027, tax gain of more than $260 million

Read full article on original website
ed88radio.com
SWEPCO looks to buy up to 2,400 megawatts in wind, solar farms
Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO), a utility of Columbus, Ohio-based American Electric Power (AEP), wants to purchase up to 1,900 megawatts of wind resources and up to 500 megawatts of solar resources, according to a Thursday (Sept. 29) news release. Wind resources must be at least 100 megawatts, and solar...
ed88radio.com
Governor appoints Katie Anderson as Chairman of the Arkansas Public Service Commission
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his appointment of Katie Anderson of Scott as Chairman of the Public Service Commission. Anderson currently serves as an Administrative Law Judge for the Arkansas Workers’ Compensation Commission. She is also a Vice President of I.F. Anderson Farms, Inc. in Lonoke, a 4th generation family-owned bait fish farm in operation since 1949.
