Modeling estimates $984 million in Arkansas marijuana sales by 2027, tax gain of more than $260 million

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his appointment of Katie Anderson of Scott as Chairman of the Public Service Commission. Anderson currently serves as an Administrative Law Judge for the Arkansas Workers’ Compensation Commission. She is also a Vice President of I.F. Anderson Farms, Inc. in Lonoke, a 4th generation family-owned bait fish farm in operation since 1949.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO