Boo! Children’s Hospital raising money with yard signs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You’ve been boo-ed! East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is raising money with their with BOO! For Kids yard signs throughout October.University of Tennessee players bring Halloween to Children’s Hospital
For each Boo! for Kids yard sign purchased, Children’s Hospital will surprise a patient within the hospital with a Halloween treat. In addition, proceeds will help fund critical programs and purchase life-saving equipment.
Signs can be bought online and then picked up at a participating area partner or a volunteer will deliver the sign for an additional donation. Currently delivery is available to zip codes 37919, 37923, and 37934. Each sign is $25 or five for $100. To order a sign online visit www.etch.com/boo .Dead Man’s Farm brings new scares for the 2022 Halloween season
Children's Hospital is also inviting people to get their office, Scout troop, or sports team involved in "BOO-ing" their friends' and co-workers' residences or offices. They ask people to share their signs on social media using hashtag #wegetkids. To volunteer for the fundraiser contact Meg Sprouse at msprouse@etch.com .
