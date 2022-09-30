Read full article on original website
Related
WTAX
Rescue Squad back in action
The Sangamon County Board OEM/911 Committee voted unanimously to reactivate the Sangamon County Rescue Squad. Effective immediately, all squad members with an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) certification or higher are allowed to respond to rescue calls. In July, the County had to temporarily suspend Rescue Squad operations until the required...
WAND TV
Person extracted from car following I-72 incident
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
WAND TV
Fire crews respond to vehicle in water
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Local 37 Firefighters assisted Rochester Fire and Recuse on Saturday. According to the union's Facebook page, Local 37 Firefighters who make up the Springfield Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and Dive Team were dispatched for mutual aid with Rochester Fire and Rescue for a vehicle in the water.
Springfield firefighters responds to car in water
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters assisted Rochester Fire & Rescue with a car in the water, officials said. According to Rochester Fire & Rescue’s Facebook post, the crew responded to reports of an overturned car in a creek on the early morning of October 1. Officials said a member in a wet suit went […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illinois woman sentenced for retail theft
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old Pana woman was sentenced to two years in prison for retail theft, Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on September 21. Police said the surveillance video at Walmart in Shelbyville captured Megan Parker with a man and woman on January 6, 2017. The man took nine “Play […]
wmay.com
Ex-Pastor Pleads Guilty To Grooming Teen
A former Macon County pastor has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge stemming from efforts to entice a teenage girl into sexual contact. Prosecutors say Joseph Krol used Snapchat to send the messages to a 15-year-old girl who was part of his congregation at a church in rural Decatur. Krol was serving as pastor at a church in Rochester when he was arrested in Sangamon County in October of last year.
WAND TV
Taylorville officials looking to address homelessness
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Mayor Bruce Barry says concern is growing regarding homeless individuals in Downtown Taylorville. The Taylorville Police Department said on their Facebook page that they have seen an influx in calls regarding homeless individuals. The mayor says the city is prioritizing finding solutions. "I hope and...
Crime Stoppers looking for robbery, theft suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery, theft and aggravated battery suspect. The robbery happened on Sunday at a Springfield Walgreens located at 1310 South 5th Street. Officials said the suspect was spotted by employees behind the counter filling a bag with […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmay.com
Two More COVID Deaths Locally In Past Week; Transmission Level Remains Low
Although Sangamon County is now at a low level of community transmission for COVID-19, the local death toll from the virus is climbing. There were two more fatalities this week linked to COVID, bringing the overall county death toll since the start of the pandemic to 410. There were 215...
newschannel20.com
Man accused of threatening girls at Springfield High
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing charges after making threats at the Regional Office of Education in Springfield. Gregory G. Tatarek, 54, was arrested on Thursday after reportedly threatening girls at Springfield High School. Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright says Tatarek went into the office, slammed...
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 26 year old Isabella R. Gardner of Beecher City for violating an order of protection and criminal damage to property. Isabella was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Illinois State Police arrested 48 year old Michael W. Bare of Ben Wheeler, TX for unlawful use of...
Man shot at home, Sheriff’s Office investigating
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting at his home Tuesday night. The shooting happened on Glenwood Avenue near Lenox Avenue. Officials said responding deputies found a 30-year-old man shot in the hip and had him taken to the hospital for treatment. He […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illinois State Police warn of phone scam
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police took to its social media accounts on Tuesday to warn people of scammers impersonating State Police representatives. Officials said the scammers are using a common technique called “spoofing” to disguise their phone number and make it look like another of their choosing. They usually make the caller […]
wmay.com
Landfill Fire Breaks Out; No Damage Or Injuries Reported
There was no significant damage and no injuries from a fire this week at the Republic Services landfill on Sandhill Road in Springfield. The fire broke out in a section of the landfill measuring roughly 100 feet by 100 feet. No structures were involved or exposed. Landfill crews used bulldozers to cover the burning trash with dirt in order to extinguish the flames.
Man sentenced after 8 lbs of marijuana found in car
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Oregon was recently sentenced to eight years in prison in Illinois after he was found guilty of drug and gun charges. The charges stem from a traffic stop that resulted in a sheriff’s deputy finding a gun and over eight pounds of marijuana in his car. Shelby County […]
Coroner: One dead in ‘neighborhood dispute’
LOVINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner announced on Tuesday that a Lovington man was killed on Monday in what he described as a “neighborhood dispute.” People living on South Logan Street were shocked to wake up and discover a heavy police presence in their neighborhood Monday morning. State Police took the lead in […]
wmay.com
County Clerk: Locked Ballot Drop Box Was ”Mistake,” Now Corrected
Sangamon County’s top elections official says a mistake led to one of the county ballot drop-off boxes being locked for a time this weekend, but says the issue is now corrected. A citizen complaint to WMAY News led to the discovery of the locked drop-box outside county offices on...
WAND TV
Sept. 30 declared 'ADM Day' in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In recognition ADM's 120th anniversary, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe has formally declared this Sept. 30 “ADM Day” in Decatur. ADM, formally known as Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, is a global agribusiness and nutrition company. “ADM is much more than Decatur’s largest employer. The company is a...
Herald & Review
Decatur school board violated state law, attorney general says
DECATUR — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a decision late Friday afternoon that the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education violated state law by holding discussions and making decisions about a proposed new Dennis School in Lincoln Park. Continue to the bottom of this story to read the...
wlds.com
Early Morning Fire Destroys Alsey Auto Shop
Multiple Fire Departments responded to the scene of a structure fire on Route 106 in Alsey this morning. Crews were called out at approximately 6 o’clock this morning to a fire in the former Cooper’s Garage auto repair. Winchester Fire Chief Freddie Andrews says the main portion of...
Comments / 0