Reed City to Build New Mountain Bike Skills Park

Reed City is “wheeling out” a new addition to one of their parks. A new mountain bike park is expected to be built in the northwestern corner of Westerburg Park. Reed city native Jonathan Zelinski, who’s been heading up this project, had the idea back in 2020 during the pandemic.
REED CITY, MI

