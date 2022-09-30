ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Technician Online

Your fall guide to State Farmers Market

Autumn is here, and it's time to light the pumpkin-scented candles and enjoy the activities of the season. One must-do is a visit to the North Carolina State Farmers Market in Raleigh, which has everything you need for the perfect fall day. Open seven days a week year-round, the State...
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

NC Vintage Bazaar brings clothing vendors, community together throughout Triangle

Garrett Young-Wright and Aaron Wan embody “Think and Do” through their pop-up vintage clothing market North Carolina Vintage Bazaar. The 27-year-olds travel throughout the Triangle with vintage clothing vendors, selling their best finds to an increasingly growing market. When Young-Wright and Wan lived together their senior year at...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithfield, NC
Raleigh, NC
Business
Raleigh, NC
Industry
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
WRAL

50 Triangle area events to check out in October

RALEIGH, N.C. — October is a busy month in the Triangle area. We've got pumpkin patches, the N.C. State Fair and even more!. Oct. 3: Death Cab for Cutie - Indie rockers Death Cab for Cutie will perform live at Red Hat Amphitheater on Oct. 3. Oct. 6-9: Arnez...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots total over $700 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots top over $300 million each with more than $700 million combined. Monday’s Powerball jackpot stands at a $336 million annuity that is worth $176.7 million in cash while Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot offers a $380 million annuity that is worth $198.4 million in cash.
RALEIGH, NC
sportstravelmagazine.com

Rocky Mount Event Center Has Everything You Need

Located just an hour east of Raleigh, North Carolina is the southern-charmed city of Rocky Mount. Not only does this manufacturing hub offer beautiful parks and authentic attractions, but it is also home to Eastern North Carolina’s premier sports and entertainment venue – the Rocky Mount Event Center. This thriving establishment is conveniently situated in downtown Rocky Mount, close to the historic train station and other developing businesses. The Rocky Mount Event Center (RMEC) is a 165,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility that offers exciting amenities such as event space, a family entertainment center – Game Day, and the field house which accommodates a wide range of sports and concerts.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Frozen Dessert#Nestle Toll House#Smithfield Pork Roast#Rotel Tomatoes#Ibotta
The Planking Traveler

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream supporting individuals with Disabilities opening soon in Cary

With a mission of happiness and hope in every scoop, Howdy Homemade Ice Cream will be opening their shop in Cary in December! They will strive to make everyone feel welcome and valued by employing individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Another goal is to inspire other businesses to expand their special needs payroll by spreading awareness in the Triangle. The current unemployment rate of individuals with disabilities is around 80%, so they hope to reduce that and offer employment opportunities to individuals in need.
CARY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

This plan could make homebuying in Raleigh easier

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Amid rising interest rates and rising costs of homes in the Triangle, it’s become increasingly difficult for the average person to buy a home. In 2020, Raleigh voters approved an $80 million affordable housing bond to support homeownership and home repair programs for low and moderate income households.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pepsi
WRAL

$97 million bond on ballot in Fayetteville

Fayetteville leaders are asking homeowners to pay about $40 more per year for every $100,000 in property value. Fayetteville leaders are asking homeowners to pay about $40 more per year for every $100,000 in property value.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

3 downtown Raleigh parking rules that could change next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Raleigh will consider changes to parking on three downtown streets this week. If approved, the changes would relocate parking spaces with time limits, expand those limits or remove required parking permits. They would go into effect seven days after council approval. Morson...
RALEIGH, NC
James Tuliano

Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the Country

CARY (TCR) — Across the country, we are seeing unprecedented demand for housing – and an unprecedented cost. In the United States, 58.8% of homes are selling above the listing price. Cary, on the other hand, is seeing 72.5% of homes selling above listing price. While housing is up across the country, Cary is much more competitive than the rest of the market.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Some Raleigh residents without power for nearly 48 hours

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cleanup continued on Sunday across the Triangle area after Hurricane Ian’s remnants battered the area with heavy rain and strong winds on Friday. Ken Schultz on Sunday said he hasn’t showered in over two days, after the Dutchman Downs neighborhood lost power during Friday’s storm. He says being without electricity for nearly 48 hours was a struggle.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy