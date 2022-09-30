Read full article on original website
Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week is back. Here's a list of deals, prices
Here's a list of deals at independent and family-owned restaurants and bars Oct. 3-9. All restaurants are in downtown Raleigh. On the website, you can sort by lunch and dinner specials or fixed menus (usually an appetizer, entree and dessert). Specials and deals may change. Reservations are recommended. Capital Club...
cbs17
‘It’s a sad day’: Supermarket owner closing after 20 years in east Durham following rent hike
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – For 20 years, Miguel Collado ran Los Primos Supermarket at the intersection of East Main Street and North Alston Avenue in Durham. “This store was the heart of this community here,” Collado said. Collado said the supermarket was a family business he started in...
Technician Online
Your fall guide to State Farmers Market
Autumn is here, and it's time to light the pumpkin-scented candles and enjoy the activities of the season. One must-do is a visit to the North Carolina State Farmers Market in Raleigh, which has everything you need for the perfect fall day. Open seven days a week year-round, the State...
Technician Online
NC Vintage Bazaar brings clothing vendors, community together throughout Triangle
Garrett Young-Wright and Aaron Wan embody “Think and Do” through their pop-up vintage clothing market North Carolina Vintage Bazaar. The 27-year-olds travel throughout the Triangle with vintage clothing vendors, selling their best finds to an increasingly growing market. When Young-Wright and Wan lived together their senior year at...
WRAL
50 Triangle area events to check out in October
RALEIGH, N.C. — October is a busy month in the Triangle area. We've got pumpkin patches, the N.C. State Fair and even more!. Oct. 3: Death Cab for Cutie - Indie rockers Death Cab for Cutie will perform live at Red Hat Amphitheater on Oct. 3. Oct. 6-9: Arnez...
WITN
Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots total over $700 million
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots top over $300 million each with more than $700 million combined. Monday’s Powerball jackpot stands at a $336 million annuity that is worth $176.7 million in cash while Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot offers a $380 million annuity that is worth $198.4 million in cash.
cbs17
‘As sweet as pie’: 43 pit bulls need homes, Wake County Animal Center offers discount to break stereotypes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a ‘pitty’ — the Wake County Animal Center says there are 43 pit bulls currently living at the shelter, waiting to go to their forever homes. The shelter announced a special adoption campaign Sunday for National Pit Bull Awareness Month.
sportstravelmagazine.com
Rocky Mount Event Center Has Everything You Need
Located just an hour east of Raleigh, North Carolina is the southern-charmed city of Rocky Mount. Not only does this manufacturing hub offer beautiful parks and authentic attractions, but it is also home to Eastern North Carolina’s premier sports and entertainment venue – the Rocky Mount Event Center. This thriving establishment is conveniently situated in downtown Rocky Mount, close to the historic train station and other developing businesses. The Rocky Mount Event Center (RMEC) is a 165,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility that offers exciting amenities such as event space, a family entertainment center – Game Day, and the field house which accommodates a wide range of sports and concerts.
alamancenews.com
Moving right along: Sheetz leveled; store to be rebuilt from scratch
Workmen are continuing to clear the lot where Mebane’s Sheetz station used to stand, at 1237 Mebane Oaks Road just off I-85/40. The company had indicated it planned a “full remodel” of the location, but it is now clear that “remodeling” includes leveling the former store and rebuilding from scratch.
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream supporting individuals with Disabilities opening soon in Cary
With a mission of happiness and hope in every scoop, Howdy Homemade Ice Cream will be opening their shop in Cary in December! They will strive to make everyone feel welcome and valued by employing individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Another goal is to inspire other businesses to expand their special needs payroll by spreading awareness in the Triangle. The current unemployment rate of individuals with disabilities is around 80%, so they hope to reduce that and offer employment opportunities to individuals in need.
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
cbs17
This plan could make homebuying in Raleigh easier
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Amid rising interest rates and rising costs of homes in the Triangle, it’s become increasingly difficult for the average person to buy a home. In 2020, Raleigh voters approved an $80 million affordable housing bond to support homeownership and home repair programs for low and moderate income households.
WRAL
$97 million bond on ballot in Fayetteville
Fayetteville leaders are asking homeowners to pay about $40 more per year for every $100,000 in property value. Fayetteville leaders are asking homeowners to pay about $40 more per year for every $100,000 in property value.
Mark your calendars. There’s no shortage of entertainment in the Triangle this October
We’ve got your guide to events, concerts and the N.C. State Fair this October.
cbs17
3 downtown Raleigh parking rules that could change next week
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Raleigh will consider changes to parking on three downtown streets this week. If approved, the changes would relocate parking spaces with time limits, expand those limits or remove required parking permits. They would go into effect seven days after council approval. Morson...
Silver Alert canceled for 22-year-old man seen at North Hills in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Silver Alert was canceled Monday for 22-year-old James Ali Witherspoon, Jr. No additional information was provided. Witherspoon is described as a Black male who stands 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes and was last seen wearing...
Raleigh News & Observer
Despite 1 in 12.6 million odds, this NC man hit a Mega Millions jackpot, officials say
A North Carolina man decided to spend $2 when he stopped at a convenience store and to give it a go in a Mega Millions drawing, N.C lottery officials said Thursday. At 1 in 12.6 million, the odds were stacked against him, but his ticket matched all five white balls, scoring him a $1 million jackpot, according to a lottery news release.
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the Country
CARY (TCR) — Across the country, we are seeing unprecedented demand for housing – and an unprecedented cost. In the United States, 58.8% of homes are selling above the listing price. Cary, on the other hand, is seeing 72.5% of homes selling above listing price. While housing is up across the country, Cary is much more competitive than the rest of the market.
Good news for renters: Apartment costs in Raleigh decline in September
RALEIGH – The median monthly rental price for an apartment in Raleigh fell in September, according to the latest data from Apartment List. But that doesn’t mean folks are able to secure affordable rentals, as the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is now $1,341 and a two-bedroom apartment is $1,525.
cbs17
Some Raleigh residents without power for nearly 48 hours
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cleanup continued on Sunday across the Triangle area after Hurricane Ian’s remnants battered the area with heavy rain and strong winds on Friday. Ken Schultz on Sunday said he hasn’t showered in over two days, after the Dutchman Downs neighborhood lost power during Friday’s storm. He says being without electricity for nearly 48 hours was a struggle.
