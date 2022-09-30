Lack of hope and faith are defining symptoms of depression. Faith in oneself and hope for the future re-emerge as treatment for depression becomes effective. Early in my career I realized that when patients come into my office with severe depression they have lost the capacity for faith, belief, and hope. Any glimmer of optimism or positivity has gone out the window. They no longer believe in themselves, trust that anyone or anything can help them, nor, if previously religious, have faith that God will come to their rescue. Faith and hope exist on the opposite side of the spectrum of their existence from which depression has excommunicated them. Depression is a black cloud which has blotted out their view of the sun.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO