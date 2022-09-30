Read full article on original website
Related
Maryland's expanded 'Move Over Law' that includes any cars off road with warning signals starts Saturday
Maryland's Move Over law expands on the roadways starting on Oct. 1.The law requires drivers to make a lane changed or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing or parked cars with hazard lights and any warning signals."The intent of the Move Over law is to provide an extra barrier of safety for motorists, along with police officers, firefighters, emergency medical service personnel and utility workers working on Maryland roads," according to the Maryland State Police. "It is hoped that drivers will become more aware of police and emergency workers and others stopped along the road and move away from...
WTOP
Window closing for Maryland drivers with unpaid video tolls to avoid penalties
Drivers in Maryland who have not paid their video tolls have 60 days to avoid associated civil penalties such as late payment fees. When the Maryland Transportation Authority’s grace period ends on Nov. 30, the state will charge drivers for not paying their video toll by its due date, according to a statement.
mymcmedia.org
Oct. 1 Marks Start of New Laws on Traffic, Pets, Stalking
Saturday marks the start of a new month and the enforcement of numerous new laws in Maryland. Beginning Oct. 1, drivers must move to another lane or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing or parked vehicle displaying warning signals and not just for police. This also is mandated when there are road flares, traffic cones and other caution signals.
WUSA
20 years after DC sniper attacks, Lee Boyd Malvo expected to be resentenced in Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Twenty years ago, the D.C. Snipers began their string of shootings across the DMV region, terrorizing residents while they were doing day-to-day tasks like pumping gas and going to school. Two decades later Lee Boyd Malvo's sentence is being reviewed after the highest court in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryland prepares for remnants of Hurricane Ian
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that Maryland was ready for remnants of Hurricane Ian that would affect the state. Earlier in the week, an Incident Management Team went to Florida to help with the response there. “As we always emphasize with potential flooding events, it is critical for drivers […]
Wbaltv.com
New Maryland laws begin Oct. 1 include child, driver safety
A number of new Maryland state laws go into effect Saturday, Oct. 1. Take a look at the following laws below. Hb900 -- Death certificates waived first responders killed in the line of duty. SB 369 -- Income Tax - Maryland Earned Income Tax Credit Assistance Program for Low-Income Families.
fox5dc.com
Maryland's Move Over Law, car seat requirements changing this weekend
MARYLAND (FOX 5 DC) - If you drive on Maryland roadways, officials are giving a heads-up about some changes taking effect on Sunday. The first is an update to the state's Move Over Law. Officials are hoping to reduce the number of crashes involving stopped vehicles. Another is a law...
WJLA
Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBOC
Md. Governor Announces Statewide Preparedness Efforts for Remnants of Hurricane Ian
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced statewide preparedness efforts as the remnant of Hurricane Ian move up the mid-Atlantic, leading to coastal flood and gale warnings in the region. Earlier this week, the governor announced the deployment of an Incident Management Team to the state of Florida to assist with the response.
Baby, Woman From Maryland ID'd As Victims Of US Route 222 Crash: Report
An 8-month-old baby and 76-year-old woman from Maryland have been identified as the victims killed in the US Route 222 crash earlier this week, according to Lancaster Online. The cause of death for both baby Kimberly Babila and Bridgette Arrah, 76, of Prince George's, was accidental, the outlet said citing Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni. Records show Arrah also has ties to Manassas, VA.
wfmd.com
Several New Laws Implemented in Maryland
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Several new bills took effect in Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 1. There are nine new laws that were added. Senate Bill 176 requires children under the age of 2 to be secured in a rear-facing car seat and requires drivers to adhere to manufacturer specifications. Christine Nizer,...
Bay Net
Applications Open For 2023 Keep Maryland Beautiful Grants
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Applications are now being accepted for the Keep Maryland Beautiful grants program, managed by Forever Maryland in partnership with the Maryland Environmental Trust, a unit of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and the Maryland Department of Transportation. Three different grants are being offered to help...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
Bike groups sue to block demolition of bridge linking Maryland with Virginia
Bicycle trail advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit, trying to prevent Maryland transportation officials from demolishing a bridge across the Potomac River that cyclists say could link bike routes in the southern part of the state to Virginia. The Maryland Transportation Authority is in the final stages of building...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland family sues Uber over insurance coverage after father dies in accident
The family of a Maryland man killed on the job is suing Uber. The man was working for the rideshare service when he died in a tragic crash in Baltimore County. The family is questioning the exact amount of insurance coverage provided to him. The family of Sunil Bariali is...
Families displaced after 2-alarm fire at Maryland townhomes
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire that started in a townhome spread to a number of others in the row in Bradford Crossing Friday. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service said the fire started around 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of Landing Way. It grew to a 2-alarm fire, and 90 […]
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom
SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
Wbaltv.com
Remnants of Ian bring showers throughout much of Maryland through Monday
Steady rain to continue Sunday as remnants of Ian move throughout Maryland. While meteorologists are not forecasting major damage in Maryland from the storm system, central Maryland could see 1-2 inches of rain, and 2-5 inches of rain in southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore. Video above: Watch Meteorologist Chelsea...
Maryland Man Working IT For Fairfax County Busted For Elaborate Embezzlement Scheme, Police Say
A Maryland man who worked in the IT department for Fairfax County in Virginia is facing charges for an elaborate embezzlement scheme that saw him walk away with more than 150 Wi-Fi routers, authorities announced. Kevin Jefferson, 43, was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department following a two-week investigation...
Wbaltv.com
Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland
Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
WTOP
New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more
A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
Comments / 0