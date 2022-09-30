ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

Related
Pyramid

UVU: UN-backed conference coming to Orem

Pressing global issues such as clean water, gender equality, poverty and access to education will draw people from around the world to a United Nations-sponsored conference at Utah Valley University on Oct. 5-7. The “Why it Matters” conference will feature leading academic experts speaking on the U.N.’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals.
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Provo grad earns national scholarship for pursuing culinary future

Add one pinch of spite, just a sprinkle of nonchalance and one hefty scoop of talent. Mix them all together and you get Julian Bernal, an 18-year-old from Provo recently named a James Beard Foundation National Scholar and scholarship recipient. He is one of 12 honorees for the 2022-2023 year, representing the Mountain region, and will receive $20,000 to go toward his schooling.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Pyramid

Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

 https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/

Comments / 0

Community Policy