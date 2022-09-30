Read full article on original website
LDS President Russell M. Nelson speaks of abuse in first General Conference session
A few minor changes occurred during the morning session of the 192nd Semi-annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — and it had some watching concerned. Instead of hearing from President Russell M. Nelson as the opening speaker, which is somewhat a tradition, it...
Manti High School student Janessa Bridges wins Zions Bank Scholarship
EPHRAIM — Hard work in school has paid off for Janessa Bridges, a student at Manti High School. Bridges won a $500 savings account from Zions Bank as the regional winner of the fall Pays for A’s drawing. Nate Christensen, manager of the Zions Bank Ephraim branch, surprised...
UVU: UN-backed conference coming to Orem
Pressing global issues such as clean water, gender equality, poverty and access to education will draw people from around the world to a United Nations-sponsored conference at Utah Valley University on Oct. 5-7. The “Why it Matters” conference will feature leading academic experts speaking on the U.N.’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals.
Provo grad earns national scholarship for pursuing culinary future
Add one pinch of spite, just a sprinkle of nonchalance and one hefty scoop of talent. Mix them all together and you get Julian Bernal, an 18-year-old from Provo recently named a James Beard Foundation National Scholar and scholarship recipient. He is one of 12 honorees for the 2022-2023 year, representing the Mountain region, and will receive $20,000 to go toward his schooling.
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
