Sporting News

Why James Wiseman's preseason showing vs. Wizards has Warriors' Steve Kerr giddy

It's only preseason, but James Wiseman sure looked good in Golden State's win over Washington on Friday. In the first of two matchups between the Warriors and Wizards as part of this year's NBA Japan Games, Wiseman played 23 minutes off the bench and was the game's leading scorer with 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting. He also grabbed nine rebounds, tying him with the Wizards' Rui Hachimura for game-high honors.
Yardbarker

LeBron James Started Being Nice To Stephen Curry A Few Years Ago Because Curry Could Join The Lakers If He Didn't Sign A Long Term Deal With The Golden State Warriors

LeBron James and Stephen Curry are the two rivals that headline the latter half of the 2010s. LeBron's Cleveland Cavaliers met up with Curry's Golden State Warriors in 4 consecutive NBA Finals. The Warriors won 3 of them, beating an injured Cavaliers team in 2015 before adding Kevin Durant in 2016 to win consecutive titles in 2017 and 2018.
NBC Sports

Kerr explains why Klay isn't playing in Japan preseason games

There was a notable omission from the Warriors’ starting five on Friday, but there’s no need to panic. Before Golden State defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 in their first preseason game from Japan, coach Steve Kerr told reporters Jordan Poole would be starting in place of Klay Thompson.
NBC Sports

Steph drains no-look triple, wins 3-point contest with Klay

The Warriors have played all of one preseason game, and Steph Curry already is up to his old bag of tricks. Teaming up with Splash Brother Klay Thompson in a 3-point contest at the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry swished his first four triples at the first ball rack in the corner. He saved something special for the money ball.
Yardbarker

The Warriors Are Experimenting With Change

The Golden State Warriors traveled thousands of miles to Japan to participate in a preseason game against the Washington Wizards. In many ways, the game was a big deal because it spread awareness about the league to the people of Japan and was highly publicized. It was also a major...
KXL

NBA Returning Briefly To Seattle Monday With Blazers In Town

EATTLE (AP) – The NBA makes its latest brief return to Seattle on Monday night when the Los Angeles Clippers face the Portland Trail Blazers. The matchup will be the first NBA contest in Seattle since 2018, when the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings played a preseason game that was the last sporting event inside KeyArena before it was gutted and rebuilt into Climate Pledge Arena.
NBC Sports

Steph has incredible response to ESPN's Warriors projection

Even after the Warriors won their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons, the naysayers still exist, and they are adding more fuel to Golden State's fire. Steph Curry saw the latest slight on Friday night (Saturday in Japan, where the Warriors currently are playing preseason games against the Washington Wizards) and he couldn't resist clapping back.
NBC Sports

Wizards fall to Warriors in Japan, Hachimura shines

The Washington Wizards lost to the Golden State Warriors 104-95 on Sunday morning in their second preseason game in Japan. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The Wizards weathered an early storm against the Warriors, who came out looking like the defending champs, to build a lead in the second half, only to see the end of Golden State's bench run away with the victory late in the fourth quarter. Once the benches were emptied, Mac McClung and former Go-Go prospect Pat Spencer went to work and closed out the win.
