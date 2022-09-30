Read full article on original website
Related
Thora Birch on the Real Reason She Won't Appear in 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Thora Birch, the actress behind the beloved character of Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus, is opening up about the real reason for her absence in the upcoming sequel. Die-hard Hocus Pocus fans were disappointed to learn that Birch would not be reprising her role as Dani in the new Disney+ sequel, despite capturing audiences' hearts as a young girl in the original 1993 film.
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
The long awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus is hitting Disney+ just in time for Halloween season 2022, and now we know that the film's official Rotten Tomatoes score is. At the time of writing this, Hocus Pocus 2 has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 71%, with 34 reviews having been submitted by critics. The current breakdown is that 67% of critics seem to rate the film "Fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes standards, while 32% feel it is Rotten. While that's not a resounding amount of praise for the film, it's a solid indicator that the sequel recaptures at least some of the magic of the cult-classic original.
EW.com
Hocus Pocus 2 honors Penny and Garry Marshall in meta Easter Egg scene from original movie
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2. You're not alone if you shrieked like Mary Sanderson watching the DuPont Stainmaster commercial on a 1993 TV set when Garry and Penny Marshall appeared on screen in Hocus Pocus 2. Director Anne Fletcher's long-awaited sequel to Kenny Ortega's spooky season...
Catherine Called Birdy to Hocus Pocus 2: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Andrew Scott and Bella Ramsey star in Lena Dunham’s bracing look at life in medieval England, while the 90s cult classic gets the original Sanderson Sisters back together in time for Halloween
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collider
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
msn.com
Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 Good Movies
Tom Hanks has only four movies that are “pretty good,” which is a pretty divisive statement that would no doubt create an internet frenzy of love for one of Hollywood’s favorite actors and a lot of hate for the person saying it. But what if the actor himself is the utterer of that statement?
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ celebrates nostalgia from 1st film, but also sisterhood and friendship
Since its 1993 release, “Hocus Pocus” has put a spell on audiences around the globe. Now, 29 years later, the Sanderson sisters are back for the sequel, “Hocus Pocus 2" on Disney+. In the new film, out Friday on Disney+, Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, played by...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp in Talks for Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ Remake
Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp are in talks to star in Robert Eggers’ long-gestating Nosferatu remake, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Skarsgard is set to play the titular vampire character in the reboot of the 1922 classic horror pic by German director F. W. Murnau, while Depp will also star. Eggers’ Nosferatu will retell the Gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Barbarian' Crashes the Gate With $10M Opening'Barbarian' Review: A Gleefully Gonzo Horror Flick'The...
ETOnline.com
Thora Birch Is 'Dismayed' She's Not in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' Explains Why She Left 'Wednesday' (Exclusive)
During ET’s visit to the set of The Gabby Petito Story, Lifetime’s true-crime film about the van life murder, director Thora Birch opened up about her involvement in two other anticipated projects, Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ and Netflix’s Wednesday series. “I was just a little dismayed...
EW.com
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
‘Hocus Pocus’ Put A Spell On The Drag Community
Clair Voyance was three years old the first time she watched Hocus Pocus. She can still remember the sound the VHS tape made, and the way a blanket transformed into a makeshift cape when it was wrapped around her shoulders. But she wasn’t focused on the film’s child stars as they navigated their Halloween adventure. No, all attention was on the Sanderson Sisters. The three witches, played by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker, flounced on screen, singing “I Put A Spell on You” to a transfixed and delighted audience. For Clair, now an Orange County, California-based drag queen who stars in a Hocus Pocus drag show, it wasn’t just entertaining. It was magical.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Selena Gomez Is Working on Rebooting Beloved '90s Movie
Selena Gomez just wrapped up Only Murders in the Building Season 2 at Hulu, and is already working on her next project. According to Deadline, sources say 20th Century is developing a reboot of the 1988 film Working Girl, which starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack. Gomez is said to be in final negotiations to be a producer on the film, which is being adapted by Ilana Pena. No other details are available at this time, but Deadline noted that the film is likely to premiere on Hulu.
Collider
'Blonde' & 9 Other Times a Big Movie Star Played Another Big Movie Star
There's something novel about seeing one actor play another actor on screen. It's often a necessity, however, whenever a biopic or historical film is made, given how unlikely it is that an actor could convincingly play a younger, fictionalized version of themselves (if they're even still alive in the first place).
‘American Horror Story’ Season 11 Cast: Are Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson Returning?
The details of 'American Horror Story' Season 11 have finally been revealed, including the cast. But will fan-favorites Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson return?
Comments / 0