Kansas City, MO

Suspect cites failed translation in deadly altercation

By Sam Hartle
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
A Kansas City, Missouri, man said a failed language translation led to an altercation that left another man dead.

On Wednesday, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Adrian Gutierrez, 18, with voluntary manslaughter, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to the July 4 shooting death of 20-year-old Carlos Collado Pu.

According to court documents, Gutierrez and Collado were staying at a residence in the 5700 block of Mersington early in the morning on July 4. The pair had to use the Google Translate service to communicate between English and Spanish.

In an interview with Kansas City, Missouri, police detectives, Gutierrez said he became annoyed when the victim continued to ask about his sister. Gutierrez eventually told the victim he needed to leave and motioned to a handgun in his waistband, at which point Gutierrez alleges the victim tried to grab him by the shoulder.

Gutierrez told detectives he took a step back, pulled out his gun and opened fire on the victim as the victim attempted to run away.

By the time paramedics arrived at the scene, Collado had died from multiple gunshot wounds to the back and back torso.

